Read full article on original website
Related
caldwell.edu
STEM Advance Research Internship Inspires Student’s Passion for Organic Chemistry
Stem Advance summer research interns Samuel Annan and Paige Silvia working in the lab. Paige Silvia’s face lights up when she speaks about organic chemistry and how assistant chemistry professor Xiaolei Gao, Ph.D., has inspired her passion for the discipline. A biology major, Silvia added a chemistry minor after taking Gao’s organic chemistry class. This past summer she took part in Caldwell’s STEM Advance summer research internship program, made possible by a U.S. Department of Education grant.
Here are the top 10 colleges and universities in NJ
The first “early decision” college application deadline is almost near: Nov. 1. With tuition and room and board at a four-year college costing around $23,000 to $52,000 per year, the personal finance website WalletHub released its “2023’s Best College and University Rankings” report. To help...
Should N.J. schools close for religious holidays? Districts grapple with adding, eliminating days.
Clifton Superintendent Danny Robertozzi has a problem — the school year is just too long. Parents email him to complain that his district’s end date, June 23 this year, is too late for kids to still be in school. Some say it’s too hot. Others say the late end date is interfering with college-bound seniors starting summer programs or other kids starting summer activities.
Bayonne to hold rededication ceremony for Morris Park on October 27
A rededication ceremony will soon take place at Dr. David Morris Park in Bayonne at 47th Street and Broadway, Mayor James Davis has announced. The event will take place on Thursday, October 27 at 6 p.m. The ceremony will include speakers from the New Jersey National Association for the Advancement...
Hudson County Schools of Technology to host 2 job fairs
The Hudson County Schools of Technology will host a job fair Wednesday and another one next month, school district officials said. The job fairs are intended to give the public and students the chance to practice networking and connect with local business professionals, officials said. Wednesday’s event will be held...
Bayonne to recognize five veterans at annual Field of Heroes event
Five veterans will be honored for the sixth annual Field of Heroes program, Bayonne Superintendent of Schools John Niesz and Board of Education President Maria Valado have announced. The event, sponsored by the Bayonne Board of Education and open to the public, will recognize honorees including: U.S. Army veteran Patrick...
roi-nj.com
Jersey City Medical Center executive earns top health care management credential
Kimberly Palestis, assistant vice president for nursing at Jersey City Medical Center, a facility of RWJBarnabas Health, recently became a fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives, the nation’s leading professional society for health care leaders. “The health care management field plays a vital role in providing high-quality...
Longtime N.J. high school teacher, volleyball coach dies at 43
A 20-year teacher at John P. Stevens High School in Edison who also served as the head coach for the boys and girls volleyball teams there died Monday at his home. Lifelong Edison resident, Anthony Patrick White, 43, was a social studies teacher at the school and has also coached other sports at the high school throughout his career, according to his obituary.
New Jersey Globe
Corrado calls for resignation of Passaic prosecutor
A Republican state senator has called for the resignation of Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes, joining a group of local police unions and some activists angered by her refusal to investigate Paterson police officers who were later convicted of corrupt acts in federal court and allegations that she abused a low-level court employee.
ucnj.org
Union County to host Maritime Transportation, Logistics and Development Job Fair on October 20 in Elizabeth
Multiple employment and credential opportunities to be offered at event at Union College. The Union County Board of County Commissioners, in partnership with the Department of Human Services, Port Authority, Union College and the American Job Center, will host a job fair for Union County residents ages 18 and older on Thursday, October from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.. The job fair will take place at Union College of Union County on the 5th floor of the Kellogg Building, located at 40 W. Jersey Street in Elizabeth. The event is free to attend.
Are you a mosquito magnet? It could be your smell, study says
A new study finds that some people really are “mosquito magnets” and it probably has to do with the way they smell.
essexnewsdaily.com
Essex County announces plans to construct modern Cherry Blossom Welcome Center
NEWARK, NJ — Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. announced Oct. 13 that plans to construct a larger, modern Cherry Blossom Welcome Center in Branch Brook Park are underway. The project includes demolishing the existing Cherry Blossom Welcome Center and replacing it with a new, 11,000-square-foot structure. “Every...
theobserver.com
Facing potential lawsuit, NJAM corrects story about Melham, lawsuit
After calling for an immediate retraction from NJ.com for an inaccurate and misleading headline on Sept. 12, Mayor Michael Melham says the publication has finally made the correction after he threatened legal action for defamation. NJ.com, and its print publication, The Star-Ledger, waited until Oct. 12 to change the headline...
Suspicious Activity Reported Near Morristown School
Corner of Sussex Avenue and Mills Street.Google Maps Screenshot. Suspicious activity was reported near a Morristown School - the area of Sussex and Mills - an Unknown Male approached a student and grabbed his backpack.
thedigestonline.com
Creepy New Jersey Urban Legends: Hudson County Edition
It’s October, and that means it’s time for ghost stories. And the Garden State is full of them. For me, there are no ghost stories creepier than the ones I know from my time in Hudson County. Sure, the Jersey Devil has its own hockey team and maybe there really are apparitions in the Pine Barrens. But who could resist New Jersey urban legends with actual early 20th-century murders?
Winning $2M New Jersey Lottery ticket sold in Westfield
NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — A winning $2,000,000 New Jersey Lottery ticket was sold in Union County, and a $1,000,000 ticket was sold in Middlesex County for Wednesday night’s drawing. The two tickets matched all five of the white balls. The $2 million was initially worth $1 million, but it was purchased with the Power Play […]
morristowngreen.com
Broken line leads to ‘boil water’ alert for some residents in Morristown, Morris Township, Hanover
Because of a broken water main on Columbia Turnpike in Florham Park on Wednesday, some residents in Morris Township and Hanover should boil their water until further notice, according to the Southeast Morris County Municipal Utilities Authority. Here’s more. From the Southeast Morris County Municipal Utilities Authority:. On Oct....
We Have Another Monmouth County, NJ Closure & It Screams Our Economy Is In Trouble
I'm not going to lie to you. This one is going to hurt. We do have another business closing at the Jersey Shore but the fact that it is a local grocery store chain puts a knot in my stomach. The store is called Nature's Corner Natural Market and they...
Rutgers student killed in Route 9 crash
Authorities have identified a 22-year-old Middlesex County man as the driver killed in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in Old Bridge. Driton Guze, of Old Bridge, was traveling south on Route 9 at about 6:25 a.m. when he lost control of his car, crossed over the grass median and was struck by a northbound pickup truck whose driver wasn’t able to stop in time, township police said.
Jersey City school district hires interim business administrator; judge asked to toss former BA’s lawsuit
The Jersey City school district has brought on a new business administrator and has filed a motion to dismiss a lawsuit filed by current Business Administrator Regina Robinson, who has taken a leave. At a Sept. 12 board of education special meeting, the school board approved Dennis Frohnapfel as the...
Comments / 0