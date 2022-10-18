ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
caldwell.edu

STEM Advance Research Internship Inspires Student’s Passion for Organic Chemistry

Stem Advance summer research interns Samuel Annan and Paige Silvia working in the lab. Paige Silvia’s face lights up when she speaks about organic chemistry and how assistant chemistry professor Xiaolei Gao, Ph.D., has inspired her passion for the discipline. A biology major, Silvia added a chemistry minor after taking Gao’s organic chemistry class. This past summer she took part in Caldwell’s STEM Advance summer research internship program, made possible by a U.S. Department of Education grant.
CALDWELL, NJ
Beach Radio

Here are the top 10 colleges and universities in NJ

The first “early decision” college application deadline is almost near: Nov. 1. With tuition and room and board at a four-year college costing around $23,000 to $52,000 per year, the personal finance website WalletHub released its “2023’s Best College and University Rankings” report. To help...
PRINCETON, NJ
NJ.com

Should N.J. schools close for religious holidays? Districts grapple with adding, eliminating days.

Clifton Superintendent Danny Robertozzi has a problem — the school year is just too long. Parents email him to complain that his district’s end date, June 23 this year, is too late for kids to still be in school. Some say it’s too hot. Others say the late end date is interfering with college-bound seniors starting summer programs or other kids starting summer activities.
CLIFTON, NJ
NJ.com

Hudson County Schools of Technology to host 2 job fairs

The Hudson County Schools of Technology will host a job fair Wednesday and another one next month, school district officials said. The job fairs are intended to give the public and students the chance to practice networking and connect with local business professionals, officials said. Wednesday’s event will be held...
SECAUCUS, NJ
roi-nj.com

Jersey City Medical Center executive earns top health care management credential

Kimberly Palestis, assistant vice president for nursing at Jersey City Medical Center, a facility of RWJBarnabas Health, recently became a fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives, the nation’s leading professional society for health care leaders. “The health care management field plays a vital role in providing high-quality...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Longtime N.J. high school teacher, volleyball coach dies at 43

A 20-year teacher at John P. Stevens High School in Edison who also served as the head coach for the boys and girls volleyball teams there died Monday at his home. Lifelong Edison resident, Anthony Patrick White, 43, was a social studies teacher at the school and has also coached other sports at the high school throughout his career, according to his obituary.
EDISON, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Corrado calls for resignation of Passaic prosecutor

A Republican state senator has called for the resignation of Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes, joining a group of local police unions and some activists angered by her refusal to investigate Paterson police officers who were later convicted of corrupt acts in federal court and allegations that she abused a low-level court employee.
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
ucnj.org

Union County to host Maritime Transportation, Logistics and Development Job Fair on October 20 in Elizabeth

Multiple employment and credential opportunities to be offered at event at Union College. The Union County Board of County Commissioners, in partnership with the Department of Human Services, Port Authority, Union College and the American Job Center, will host a job fair for Union County residents ages 18 and older on Thursday, October from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.. The job fair will take place at Union College of Union County on the 5th floor of the Kellogg Building, located at 40 W. Jersey Street in Elizabeth. The event is free to attend.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Essex County announces plans to construct modern Cherry Blossom Welcome Center

NEWARK, NJ — Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. announced Oct. 13 that plans to construct a larger, modern Cherry Blossom Welcome Center in Branch Brook Park are underway. The project includes demolishing the existing Cherry Blossom Welcome Center and replacing it with a new, 11,000-square-foot structure. “Every...
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
theobserver.com

Facing potential lawsuit, NJAM corrects story about Melham, lawsuit

After calling for an immediate retraction from NJ.com for an inaccurate and misleading headline on Sept. 12, Mayor Michael Melham says the publication has finally made the correction after he threatened legal action for defamation. NJ.com, and its print publication, The Star-Ledger, waited until Oct. 12 to change the headline...
BELLEVILLE, NJ
thedigestonline.com

Creepy New Jersey Urban Legends: Hudson County Edition

It’s October, and that means it’s time for ghost stories. And the Garden State is full of them. For me, there are no ghost stories creepier than the ones I know from my time in Hudson County. Sure, the Jersey Devil has its own hockey team and maybe there really are apparitions in the Pine Barrens. But who could resist New Jersey urban legends with actual early 20th-century murders?
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
PIX11

Winning $2M New Jersey Lottery ticket sold in Westfield

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — A winning $2,000,000 New Jersey Lottery ticket was sold in Union County, and a $1,000,000 ticket was sold in Middlesex County for Wednesday night’s drawing. The two tickets matched all five of the white balls. The $2 million was initially worth $1 million, but it was purchased with the Power Play […]
WESTFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Rutgers student killed in Route 9 crash

Authorities have identified a 22-year-old Middlesex County man as the driver killed in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in Old Bridge. Driton Guze, of Old Bridge, was traveling south on Route 9 at about 6:25 a.m. when he lost control of his car, crossed over the grass median and was struck by a northbound pickup truck whose driver wasn’t able to stop in time, township police said.
OLD BRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy