FOX Carolina
Judge denies defense motions in Murdaugh murder case
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A state circuit court judge mostly sided with the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office Thursday, denying motions filed by the defense team of former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh. Murdaugh is charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of his wife, Maggie, and their...
WLTX.com
Corrections officer in South Carolina charged with providing contraband to inmate
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. — State agents have arrested a now-former corrections officer for allegedly providing contraband to an inmate over the summer. According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), 30-year-old Cody Weston Smith of Ridgeland was a corrections officer with the Jasper County Detention Center when he allegedly brought items into the center in exchange for money.
WTGS
Former Jasper County corrections officer charged with giving contraband to inmate
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) arrested a former Jasper County corrections officer after he gave contraband to an inmate. Cody Weston Smith, 30, of Ridgeland, S.C., was arrested for furnishing or possessing contraband and misconduct in office. According to arrest...
counton2.com
Murdaugh claims prosecutors don’t know exact time of murders
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A motion filed Tuesday by counsel for disgraced former Hampton County attorney Alex Murdaugh claims that state prosecutors are unaware of when exactly his wife and son were murdered. Murdaugh has been indicted for the June 2021 deaths of his wife Margaret (52) and...
Murdaugh attorneys request DNA, polygraph, bodycam evidence in murder trail
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Counsel for disgraced former Hamtpon County attorney Alex Murdaugh have requested prosecutors turn over a slew of evidence pertaining to the murders of Murdaugh’s wife and youngest son, for which he is being charged. Margaret Murdaugh (52) and her son, Paul Murdaugh (22) were found shot to death at the […]
Ex-BCSO Sheriff Refused Sobriety Test, Denied Being Intoxicated: GCPD
Prior to his arrest Tuesday, former Berkeley County Sheriff Wayne "Henry" DeWitt, 71, of Goose Creek refused a sobriety test and denied being intoxicated, according to the Goose Creek Police Department. The post Ex-BCSO Sheriff Refused Sobriety Test, Denied Being Intoxicated: GCPD appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
Guns, drugs seized following a two-month investigation in Colleton County
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Two men were arrested on drug and gun charges after Colleton County deputies investigated tips of illegal drug sales, high traffic, and “large gatherings at odd hours.” Investigators with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) and State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) issued a search warrant on two Grayson Street residents […]
islandeyenews.com
Isle Of Palms Police Chief Accidentally Discharges His Weapon
Isle of Palms Police Chief Kevin Cornett shot himself in the left hand Oct. 10, apparently while cleaning his weapon in the Public Safety Building on J.C. Long Boulevard. No one else was in the room with him at the time. According to the incident report provided by the IOP...
Ex-Berkeley County Sheriff Wayne DeWitt Charged With DUI
Former Berkeley County Sheriff Wayne DeWitt was arrested Tuesday and charged with driving under the influence. The post Ex-Berkeley County Sheriff Wayne DeWitt Charged With DUI appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
thepeoplesentinel.com
Drug case results in manslaughter charge
Angelo Maxwell Grant, 48, of Windsor was arrested for Manslaughter by the Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office on Oct. 12 for allegedly selling fentanyl to a Williston citizen resulting in overdose and death. Investigators were able to obtain a warrant for Manslaughter after a three-month investigation.
Police warn of laced marijuana in the Summerville area
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- Law enforcement officials in Summerville are warning the public of potentially laced substances that are circulating the area. According to the Summerville Police Department (SPD), marijuana seized during two drug overdose investigations tested presumptive for Amphetamines and Fentanyl. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is up to 50 times stronger than heroin […]
WJCL
Jasper County deputies, U.S. Marshals search for wanted fugitive; nearby road closed
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. Update 3:09 p.m.: The fugitive has been captured. Initial report: Authorities in Jasper County are helping search for a missing fugitive. According to the Jasper County Sheriff's Office, they are assisting the U.S. Marshals Service with the apprehension of a...
Trial date changed for double murder case against Murdaugh
The trial date for the double murder case against a once powerful Low Country litigator has now been changed. The trial date for Alex Murdaugh on the charges that he murdered his wife Maggie and son Paul has now been changed to January 23rd
Police search Georgia landfill for missing toddler's remains
SAVANNAH, Ga. — (AP) — The search for a missing Georgia toddler presumed dead by police shifted Tuesday to a landfill outside Savannah where investigators planned to start sifting through trash for the child's remains. Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley said investigators had evidence that prompted the...
yourislandnews.com
State House candidate Nash reports widespread vandalism of campaign signs
Volunteers for Barb Nash’s political campaign spent all day Thursday, Oct. 13, installing four brand-new, large campaign signs, but by the following Saturday morning two of those large signs and up to 30 smaller lawn signs had been stolen. Nash is the Democratic candidate for the 124th District seat...
Quinton Simon: Here’s a timeline and what we know so far about the missing Savannah toddler
In less than two weeks, the investigation into the whereabouts of 20-month-old Quinton Simon has shifted from a missing person investigation into a search for his remains in a landfill with his mother becoming the prime suspect.
live5news.com
Police: Juvenile arrested in deadly Bluffton shooting
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Bluffton Police Department said one person was killed and a juvenile is in custody after a Tuesday night shooting. Officers said a 17-year-old was arrested and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. Sgt. Bonifacio Perez said...
Three takeaways from Mace, Andrews SC-01 debate
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Representative Nancy Mace (R) and Dr. Annie Andrews (D) met Wednesday for the first and only scheduled debate ahead of the November elections. While the candidates have taken many jabs at each other on social media and in campaign ads, the debate was their first in-person meeting. The heated rhetoric carried […]
Lawsuit: ‘Dangerous’ window tint contributed to SC collision that killed Carlos Dunlap Sr.
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The family of a man who was killed earlier this year after being hit by a car in North Charleston is now taking legal action against the driver and an auto parts store. Carlos Dunlap Sr., the father of local NFL player Carlos Dunlap, was crossing Ashley Phosphate Road when he […]
Charleston Animal Society offering reward after dog was shot in shoulder
WADMALAW ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston Animal Society is offering a reward for information after a dog was found shot in the shoulder this week. A German Shepherd named “Timbo” was found Tuesday on Etheridge Road on Wadmalaw Island, according to the shelter. Officials said the animal was brought to the shelter for treatment and […]
