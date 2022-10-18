ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleton County, SC



FOX Carolina

Judge denies defense motions in Murdaugh murder case

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A state circuit court judge mostly sided with the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office Thursday, denying motions filed by the defense team of former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh. Murdaugh is charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of his wife, Maggie, and their...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WLTX.com

Corrections officer in South Carolina charged with providing contraband to inmate

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. — State agents have arrested a now-former corrections officer for allegedly providing contraband to an inmate over the summer. According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), 30-year-old Cody Weston Smith of Ridgeland was a corrections officer with the Jasper County Detention Center when he allegedly brought items into the center in exchange for money.
JASPER COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

Murdaugh claims prosecutors don’t know exact time of murders

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A motion filed Tuesday by counsel for disgraced former Hampton County attorney Alex Murdaugh claims that state prosecutors are unaware of when exactly his wife and son were murdered. Murdaugh has been indicted for the June 2021 deaths of his wife Margaret (52) and...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Murdaugh attorneys request DNA, polygraph, bodycam evidence in murder trail

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Counsel for disgraced former Hamtpon County attorney Alex Murdaugh have requested prosecutors turn over a slew of evidence pertaining to the murders of Murdaugh’s wife and youngest son, for which he is being charged. Margaret Murdaugh (52) and her son, Paul Murdaugh (22) were found shot to death at the […]
WCBD Count on 2

Guns, drugs seized following a two-month investigation in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Two men were arrested on drug and gun charges after Colleton County deputies investigated tips of illegal drug sales, high traffic, and “large gatherings at odd hours.” Investigators with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) and State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) issued a search warrant on two Grayson Street residents […]
islandeyenews.com

Isle Of Palms Police Chief Accidentally Discharges His Weapon

Isle of Palms Police Chief Kevin Cornett shot himself in the left hand Oct. 10, apparently while cleaning his weapon in the Public Safety Building on J.C. Long Boulevard. No one else was in the room with him at the time. According to the incident report provided by the IOP...
ISLE OF PALMS, SC
thepeoplesentinel.com

Drug case results in manslaughter charge

Angelo Maxwell Grant, 48, of Windsor was arrested for Manslaughter by the Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office on Oct. 12 for allegedly selling fentanyl to a Williston citizen resulting in overdose and death. Investigators were able to obtain a warrant for Manslaughter after a three-month investigation.
WILLISTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Police warn of laced marijuana in the Summerville area

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- Law enforcement officials in Summerville are warning the public of potentially laced substances that are circulating the area. According to the Summerville Police Department (SPD), marijuana seized during two drug overdose investigations tested presumptive for Amphetamines and Fentanyl. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is up to 50 times stronger than heroin […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WGAU

Police search Georgia landfill for missing toddler's remains

SAVANNAH, Ga. — (AP) — The search for a missing Georgia toddler presumed dead by police shifted Tuesday to a landfill outside Savannah where investigators planned to start sifting through trash for the child's remains. Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley said investigators had evidence that prompted the...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
yourislandnews.com

State House candidate Nash reports widespread vandalism of campaign signs

Volunteers for Barb Nash’s political campaign spent all day Thursday, Oct. 13, installing four brand-new, large campaign signs, but by the following Saturday morning two of those large signs and up to 30 smaller lawn signs had been stolen. Nash is the Democratic candidate for the 124th District seat...
BEAUFORT, SC
live5news.com

Police: Juvenile arrested in deadly Bluffton shooting

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Bluffton Police Department said one person was killed and a juvenile is in custody after a Tuesday night shooting. Officers said a 17-year-old was arrested and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. Sgt. Bonifacio Perez said...
BLUFFTON, SC
WSAV News 3

Three takeaways from Mace, Andrews SC-01 debate

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Representative Nancy Mace (R) and Dr. Annie Andrews (D) met Wednesday for the first and only scheduled debate ahead of the November elections. While the candidates have taken many jabs at each other on social media and in campaign ads, the debate was their first in-person meeting. The heated rhetoric carried […]
CHARLESTON, SC

