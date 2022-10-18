ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

Meet PUSD All Star Musical Into the Woods’ Scenic Design and Construction Team at VADA

By Article, Photos courtesy of Visual Arts, Design Academy (VADA)
pasadenanow.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pasadenanow.com

Best-Attended 70th California School Nutrition Association Annual Conference Ever Fills Pasadena Convention Center

The Pasadena Convention Center welcomes the California School Nutrition Association for their 70th annual conference, themed “Rise & Shine Y’all Come Eat”. As the organization celebrates an important milestone, this year’s conference reached record breaking numbers with over 2,200 attendees and exhibitors. The Sheraton Pasadena and the Westin Pasadena are the conference hotels for the child nutrition professionals and exhibitors.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Supervisor Barger Hosts Over 700 Foster Youth and Local Children at Free Kidspace Children’s Museum Event

Yesterday, over 700 children had a chance to explore Kidspace Children’s Museum and enjoy some hands-on music, art, and science activities thanks to an event sponsored by Supervisor Kathryn Barger. The invitation-only event engaged youth under the supervision of Los Angeles County’s Department of Children and Family Services and...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
pasadenanow.com

New Public Pickleball and Tennis Courts to Open Wednesday

Pickleball continues to ride waves of popularity in Pasadena. As part of efforts to respond to what some have called “America’s most popular sport” while not turning a blind eye to tennis, the City and school district jointly will open renovated courts for both sports Wednesday. The...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Pasadena Unified Confers First Trudell Skinner Women in Leadership Award

Mariana Salcedo, a senior at Blair High School, is the recipient of the first Trudell Skinner Women in Leadership Award, a $1,000 scholarship created in memory of the PUSD leader and former Blair principal who passed away in August. Salcedo is an active young leader, with leadership experiences through JROTC,...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Tournament to Crown Rose Queen on Tuesday

The Tournament of Roses will crown the 104th Rose Queen on Tuesday at the Tournament House. Lu Parker, KTLA 5 News anchor, will host the event and 2023 Tournament of Roses President Amy Wainscott will announce and crown the queen. The Rose Queen and members of the Royal Court experience...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

The Zen of Shabu

The challenge of Dine LA Week, along with the happy necessity of eating everything in sight, is the scheduling. There is a score of restaurants involved, and we want to cover as many as we can, which can result in some odd scheduling. Thus we are here at Yuzu Shabu...
pasadenanow.com

DINE LA’s Dramatic Cost Reductions Help You Find Your New Favorite Restaurant

It’s a Friday night at Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar, and the restaurant is humming to the happy din of families and friends, music and laughter. As corny as it sounds, Fleming’s is really that perfect special occasion spot that has attracted dates, anniversaries, birthdays and holiday celebrations for nearly a decade in Pasadena.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Field Elementary School’s Mandarin Dual Language Immersion Program

Field Elementary School’s Mandarin Dual Language Immersion Program (MDLIP) integrates native Mandarin speakers with non-native Mandarin speakers to promote academic achievement towards bilingualism, biliteracy, and biculturalism for all students. Our program strives for academic language proficiency which encompasses the four modalities: listening, speaking, reading, and writing Mandarin and Simplified Chinese.
pasadenanow.com

Guest Opinion | Vice Mayor Andy Wilson: Measure H, A Well-Intentioned Bad Idea

I am deeply committed to housing justice, increased affordability, and production of more affordable housing. I voted to increase the inclusionary housing requirement to 20% affordable for new projects, significantly raised in lieu fees imposed on new development for building offsite affordable housing, strengthened our tenant protection act (TPA), recently dedicated over 1,000 units to “missing middle affordable housing,” and championed the construction of affordable housing on congregation land. However, I have significant concerns that Measure H is not right for Pasadena. As the late Councilmember John Kennedy stated about the measure: “
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

PUSD to Hold College Fair On Game Day Before Turkey Tussle

The Pasadena Unified School District will do something different before the Turkey Tussle this year. Before the John Muir Mustangs and the Pasadena High School Bulldogs football teams battle it out for bragging rights in the Rose Bowl, the school district will hold a college fair. Organizers say this is...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

It’s Not Known Why, But Area Mosquitos – Some Carrying Dangerous West Nile Virus – Remain Active Long Past Summer

Pasadenans should not be lulled into a false sense of security about mosquitoes because summer is over and the weather starts cooling, according to local experts. In fact, Aedes mosquitoes (also known as ‘ankle biters’) are not going away in October. According to the local mosquito control district, data shows that they’re still quite active in Pasadena.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Learn How To Keep Coyotes Away From Your Home, Humanely

Pasadena Humane is offering an interactive Coyote Safety Workshop this Sunday for those concerned about neighborhood coyotes. A wildlife expert will demonstrate humane hazing techniques and share information about the urban coyote prevalence in Pasadena. “Our expert Wildlife Manager will share information about the urban coyote, demonstrate humane hazing techniques,...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

High Profile Murder Cases Set to Move Forward at Pasadena Courthouse

Two high-profile Pasadena court cases will move forward in the Pasadena Courthouse of the Los Angeles Superior Court next week. Here’s a profile of each of these cases. Tuesday, Oct. 25, 8:30 a.m. Further Proceedings for Jose Antonio Santiago. Jose Antonio Santiago, 70, of Pasadena, is charged with murder...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Police Department Awarded Grant For Bicycle and Pedestrian Safety Program

The Pasadena Police Department received a $36,514.00 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) that will fund activities emphasizing the safety of bicyclists and pedestrians. “This grant award will help us achieve our goal of making the streets of Pasadena safer for pedestrians and bicyclists,” Pasadena Police Department...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Union Station Homeless Services Addresses Misinformation and Misconception About Homelessness

There are a lot of misperceptions and misinformation circulating about homelessness, some of which can make it harder for service providers to take needed actions to address homelesness, according to Union Station Homeless Services. Union Station is presenting webinars called the “Changing the Narrative Series” to publicize information they believe...
PASADENA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy