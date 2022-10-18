Meet PUSD All Star Musical Into the Woods’ Scenic Design and Construction Team at VADA

I am deeply committed to housing justice, increased affordability, and production of more affordable housing. I voted to increase the inclusionary housing requirement to 20% affordable for new projects, significantly raised in lieu fees imposed on new development for building offsite affordable housing, strengthened our tenant protection act (TPA), recently dedicated over 1,000 units to “missing middle affordable housing,” and championed the construction of affordable housing on congregation land. However, I have significant concerns that Measure H is not right for Pasadena. As the late Councilmember John Kennedy stated about the measure: “

PASADENA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO