pasadenanow.com
Discover For Yourself the Incredible Lost Art of Jirayr Zorthian at His Bohemian Art Compound
The family of Jirayr Zorthian, a free-spirited Rennaissance talent who achieved art world prominence and spent most of his later life at his ranch in Altadena, is opening a group of mural studies by the late artist and muralist on Saturday, Oct. 22, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. These studies...
pasadenanow.com
Supervisor Barger Hosts Over 700 Foster Youth and Local Children at Free Kidspace Children’s Museum Event
Yesterday, over 700 children had a chance to explore Kidspace Children’s Museum and enjoy some hands-on music, art, and science activities thanks to an event sponsored by Supervisor Kathryn Barger. The invitation-only event engaged youth under the supervision of Los Angeles County’s Department of Children and Family Services and...
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena’s Indian Community Prepares to Celebrate Festival Of Lights, Diwali
One of the most popular and important festivals of Hinduism, Diwali, which symbolizes the spiritual “victory of light over darkness,” falls on Monday, October 24 this year. While clay lamps and firecrackers are common sights during Diwali, the Hindu festival is celebrated in varied ways in different parts...
pasadenanow.com
Parade Preview: Tournament Offers First Sneak Peek at 2023 Rose Parade Floats
As the Pasadena Tournament of Roses ramps up for the 134th Rose Parade it offered the first in a series of sneak previews of floral float entries that will inspire and charm worldwide audiences on January 2, 2023. Since the first Rose Parade in 1890, each float entry presents a...
pasadenanow.com
‘One for the Books’ Event Fundraiser Thursday Will Support ‘Yes on Measure L’ Campaign
With Nov. 8 fast approaching, the Yes on Measure L campaign to “Protect Pasadena’s Libraries” is hosting an event called “One for the Books” on Thursday to both raise funds and thank the current founders and supporters of the Measure L campaign. The measure would...
pasadenanow.com
Best-Attended 70th California School Nutrition Association Annual Conference Ever Fills Pasadena Convention Center
The Pasadena Convention Center welcomes the California School Nutrition Association for their 70th annual conference, themed “Rise & Shine Y’all Come Eat”. As the organization celebrates an important milestone, this year’s conference reached record breaking numbers with over 2,200 attendees and exhibitors. The Sheraton Pasadena and the Westin Pasadena are the conference hotels for the child nutrition professionals and exhibitors.
pasadenanow.com
PUSD to Hold College Fair On Game Day Before Turkey Tussle
The Pasadena Unified School District will do something different before the Turkey Tussle this year. Before the John Muir Mustangs and the Pasadena High School Bulldogs football teams battle it out for bragging rights in the Rose Bowl, the school district will hold a college fair. Organizers say this is...
pasadenanow.com
Field Elementary School’s Mandarin Dual Language Immersion Program
Field Elementary School’s Mandarin Dual Language Immersion Program (MDLIP) integrates native Mandarin speakers with non-native Mandarin speakers to promote academic achievement towards bilingualism, biliteracy, and biculturalism for all students. Our program strives for academic language proficiency which encompasses the four modalities: listening, speaking, reading, and writing Mandarin and Simplified Chinese.
pasadenanow.com
Guest Opinion | Dr. Xilian Stammer: Why You Should Vote For Me
My name is Dr. Xilian Stammer and I’m running for the Pasadena Unified School Board in District 5. I’m the only candidate in this seat with classroom experience. My extensive career as an educator spans 35 years as a teacher, a special education teacher and as a district-level administrator. Another important thing to note, I have vital experience right here in Pasadena, working with Pasadena schools, teachers, principals and students. I am intimately familiar with our budget, our facilities and the needs each school has.
pasadenanow.com
Local Climate Activists Plan Monday Rally In Support of ‘Green Pasadena’
Local climate activists led by a group called Pasadena 100 intend to gather at City Hall on Monday at 3:30 p.m. before the start of the City Council meeting, to call for 100% carbon free Pasadena by 2030. “We’re rallying to celebrate the collection of about 1,250 postcards that are...
pasadenanow.com
New Public Pickleball and Tennis Courts to Open Wednesday
Pickleball continues to ride waves of popularity in Pasadena. As part of efforts to respond to what some have called “America’s most popular sport” while not turning a blind eye to tennis, the City and school district jointly will open renovated courts for both sports Wednesday. The...
pasadenanow.com
The Zen of Shabu
The challenge of Dine LA Week, along with the happy necessity of eating everything in sight, is the scheduling. There is a score of restaurants involved, and we want to cover as many as we can, which can result in some odd scheduling. Thus we are here at Yuzu Shabu...
pasadenanow.com
Tournament to Crown Rose Queen on Tuesday
The Tournament of Roses will crown the 104th Rose Queen on Tuesday at the Tournament House. Lu Parker, KTLA 5 News anchor, will host the event and 2023 Tournament of Roses President Amy Wainscott will announce and crown the queen. The Rose Queen and members of the Royal Court experience...
pasadenanow.com
Students Can Learn More About Trade School Options in Nursing and Medical Fields at Integrity College of Health’s Open House
This Saturday in Pasadena, Integrity College of Health, a post-secondary college dealing in the healthcare and medical industries, is throwing open its doors to connect with the community and help people for whom hands on training classes are a better fit than traditional college. Most importantly, the college is opening...
pasadenanow.com
DINE LA’s Dramatic Cost Reductions Help You Find Your New Favorite Restaurant
It’s a Friday night at Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar, and the restaurant is humming to the happy din of families and friends, music and laughter. As corny as it sounds, Fleming’s is really that perfect special occasion spot that has attracted dates, anniversaries, birthdays and holiday celebrations for nearly a decade in Pasadena.
pasadenanow.com
Learn How To Keep Coyotes Away From Your Home, Humanely
Pasadena Humane is offering an interactive Coyote Safety Workshop this Sunday for those concerned about neighborhood coyotes. A wildlife expert will demonstrate humane hazing techniques and share information about the urban coyote prevalence in Pasadena. “Our expert Wildlife Manager will share information about the urban coyote, demonstrate humane hazing techniques,...
pasadenanow.com
It’s Not Known Why, But Area Mosquitos – Some Carrying Dangerous West Nile Virus – Remain Active Long Past Summer
Pasadenans should not be lulled into a false sense of security about mosquitoes because summer is over and the weather starts cooling, according to local experts. In fact, Aedes mosquitoes (also known as ‘ankle biters’) are not going away in October. According to the local mosquito control district, data shows that they’re still quite active in Pasadena.
pasadenanow.com
National Rx Take Back Day to be Held at the Pasadena Police Department
National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is scheduled for Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on October 29 on the front steps of the Pasadena Police Department located at 207 N. Garfield Avenue. Representatives from the Pasadena Police Department and Day One will be on-site to assist with the process and answer any questions.
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena’s Housing Department Wants to Amend Spending Plan for Permanent Local Housing Allocation Grant Funds
Pasadena’s Department of Housing is asking the City Council to adopt a resolution on Monday authorizing an amended five-year plan for spending the City’s grant award of funds under the state’s Permanent Local Housing Allocation (PLHA) program. The PHLA program, launched through Senate Bill 2, allocates a...
pasadenanow.com
Ready for the ‘Big One’? Thursday’s ShakeOut Earthquake Drill Is a Reminder To Be Prepared for the Inevitable
People at a number of institutions city-wide are going to practice how to drop, cover and hold at 10:20 a.m. Thursday as a part of the Great California Shakeout Drill that encourages disaster preparedness in anticipation of the inevitable large-scale earthquake that scientists say could occur in the region at any time.
