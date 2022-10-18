ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altadena, CA

pasadenanow.com

Supervisor Barger Hosts Over 700 Foster Youth and Local Children at Free Kidspace Children’s Museum Event

Yesterday, over 700 children had a chance to explore Kidspace Children's Museum and enjoy some hands-on music, art, and science activities thanks to an event sponsored by Supervisor Kathryn Barger. The invitation-only event engaged youth under the supervision of Los Angeles County's Department of Children and Family Services and...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
pasadenanow.com

Best-Attended 70th California School Nutrition Association Annual Conference Ever Fills Pasadena Convention Center

The Pasadena Convention Center welcomes the California School Nutrition Association for their 70th annual conference, themed "Rise & Shine Y'all Come Eat". As the organization celebrates an important milestone, this year's conference reached record breaking numbers with over 2,200 attendees and exhibitors. The Sheraton Pasadena and the Westin Pasadena are the conference hotels for the child nutrition professionals and exhibitors.
PASADENA, CA
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

PUSD to Hold College Fair On Game Day Before Turkey Tussle

The Pasadena Unified School District will do something different before the Turkey Tussle this year. Before the John Muir Mustangs and the Pasadena High School Bulldogs football teams battle it out for bragging rights in the Rose Bowl, the school district will hold a college fair. Organizers say this is...
PASADENA, CA
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Field Elementary School’s Mandarin Dual Language Immersion Program

Field Elementary School's Mandarin Dual Language Immersion Program (MDLIP) integrates native Mandarin speakers with non-native Mandarin speakers to promote academic achievement towards bilingualism, biliteracy, and biculturalism for all students. Our program strives for academic language proficiency which encompasses the four modalities: listening, speaking, reading, and writing Mandarin and Simplified Chinese.
pasadenanow.com

Guest Opinion | Dr. Xilian Stammer: Why You Should Vote For Me

My name is Dr. Xilian Stammer and I'm running for the Pasadena Unified School Board in District 5. I'm the only candidate in this seat with classroom experience. My extensive career as an educator spans 35 years as a teacher, a special education teacher and as a district-level administrator. Another important thing to note, I have vital experience right here in Pasadena, working with Pasadena schools, teachers, principals and students. I am intimately familiar with our budget, our facilities and the needs each school has.
PASADENA, CA
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

New Public Pickleball and Tennis Courts to Open Wednesday

Pickleball continues to ride waves of popularity in Pasadena. As part of efforts to respond to what some have called "America's most popular sport" while not turning a blind eye to tennis, the City and school district jointly will open renovated courts for both sports Wednesday. The...
PASADENA, CA
PASADENA, CA
The Zen of Shabu

The Zen of Shabu

The challenge of Dine LA Week, along with the happy necessity of eating everything in sight, is the scheduling. There is a score of restaurants involved, and we want to cover as many as we can, which can result in some odd scheduling. Thus we are here at Yuzu Shabu...
pasadenanow.com

Tournament to Crown Rose Queen on Tuesday

The Tournament of Roses will crown the 104th Rose Queen on Tuesday at the Tournament House. Lu Parker, KTLA 5 News anchor, will host the event and 2023 Tournament of Roses President Amy Wainscott will announce and crown the queen. The Rose Queen and members of the Royal Court experience...
PASADENA, CA
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

DINE LA’s Dramatic Cost Reductions Help You Find Your New Favorite Restaurant

It's a Friday night at Fleming's Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar, and the restaurant is humming to the happy din of families and friends, music and laughter. As corny as it sounds, Fleming's is really that perfect special occasion spot that has attracted dates, anniversaries, birthdays and holiday celebrations for nearly a decade in Pasadena.
PASADENA, CA
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Learn How To Keep Coyotes Away From Your Home, Humanely

Pasadena Humane is offering an interactive Coyote Safety Workshop this Sunday for those concerned about neighborhood coyotes. A wildlife expert will demonstrate humane hazing techniques and share information about the urban coyote prevalence in Pasadena. "Our expert Wildlife Manager will share information about the urban coyote, demonstrate humane hazing techniques,...
PASADENA, CA
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

It’s Not Known Why, But Area Mosquitos – Some Carrying Dangerous West Nile Virus – Remain Active Long Past Summer

Pasadenans should not be lulled into a false sense of security about mosquitoes because summer is over and the weather starts cooling, according to local experts. In fact, Aedes mosquitoes (also known as 'ankle biters') are not going away in October. According to the local mosquito control district, data shows that they're still quite active in Pasadena.
PASADENA, CA
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

National Rx Take Back Day to be Held at the Pasadena Police Department

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is scheduled for Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on October 29 on the front steps of the Pasadena Police Department located at 207 N. Garfield Avenue. Representatives from the Pasadena Police Department and Day One will be on-site to assist with the process and answer any questions.
PASADENA, CA
PASADENA, CA

