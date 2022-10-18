Read full article on original website
Related
prepbaseballreport.com
Idaho - Best of Summer 2022: 60 Times
Interested in attending the next PBR Idaho event? Register HERE for the Idaho Falls Open. With the inaugural Summer Season wrapped up, we take a look back at some of the Top Statistical Performances from the three Idaho events: Idaho State Games, Boise Open ID and Southern Idaho Open. These standout lists are loaded with prospects, both committed and uncommitted, that are heading into their Fall and Spring campaigns looking to continue their standout performances from the Summer Season into the 2023 High School Season.
prepbaseballreport.com
Mississippi Fall ID: Blast Motion Board
Pearl, MS - The Mississippi Fall ID was held on October 15th at Trustmark Park in Pearl, MS. This event was an open event that consisted of prospects from the 2023-2026 classes. These players went through extended pro-style workout that included batting practice using Trackman and Blast Motion, participated in defensive evaluations, ran the 60 yard-dash using Swift Performance, and much more. Pitchers were able to throw in simulated bullpens and were able to get numbers and metrics off of our Trackman unit, such as pitch velocity, spin rate, horizontal & vertical movement & much more. There were some players who showed up and continued to build off of prior performances, but there were also some new names who jumped onto our radar with a strong showing on Saturday.
prepbaseballreport.com
Nevada - Best of Summer 2022: 60 Times
Interested in attending the next PBR Nevada event? Register HERE for the Las Vegas Open. With the Summer Season wrapped up, we take a look back at some of the Top Statistical Performances from the Nevada events that took place throughout the 2022 Summer. These standout lists are loaded with prospects, both committed and uncommitted, that are heading into their Fall and Spring campaigns looking to continue their standout performances from the Summer Season into the 2023 High School Season.
prepbaseballreport.com
Fall Player Spotlights: Daxton Webb
This Fall PBR Arkansas is highlighting a couple of the top uncommitted prospects from the 2023 class to a handful of talented 2025's. Today we take a look at the quick-armed left hander Daxton Webb. The Brookland HS product uses his advanced hand speed to drive fastballs into the mid to upper 80's. Webb also does a tremendous job of engaging the lower half in the delivery and getting strong push off the rubber allowing his fastball to play up at a higher level. He pairs his fastball with a low 70's curveball with short action and depth and a very heavy arm side fading changeup with good sell and kills the spin on it well. The three-pitch mix and quick arm should play up as he continues to add strength in the future and should be one to keep an eye on in the in the coming months.
prepbaseballreport.com
Results From 2022 Scout Day: Terra State
We would like to thank all who participated in PBR Ohio's 2022 Scout Day: Terra State. This was a great opportunity JUCO prospects to be put on radars. Many players impressed during their individual workouts at the showcase. Below we have the complete statistical results from the event as well as the top performers across various different categories.
Comments / 0