Read full article on original website
Related
North Platte Telegraph
Letter to the Editor: More to know about Jacobson
Many of us know Mike Jacobson as a successful banker, business leader and family man. But there’s more to know about Mike Jacobson. I worked with Mike for several years, and he definitely knows how to get things done!. He grew up on a family farm and continues to...
North Platte Telegraph
High school students get hands-on with ag science at Extension center
Students from across west-central Nebraska converged on the West Central Research, Extension and Education Center on Tuesday for its Youth Science Field Day. North Platte High School and Ogallala High School participated Tuesday, while the smaller area schools will visit the facility Wednesday for various classes. Randy Saner, extension educator...
North Platte Telegraph
Catholic Schools G.R.E.E.N. celebrates 20 years
Generating Resources for Educational Excellence Now is the largest single event of the year for the North Platte Catholic Schools Endowment-Trust, which works year-round to generate about $600,000 for McDaid and St. Patrick schools. The event will celebrate its 20th year Saturday. Over that time it has raised $2 million....
North Platte Telegraph
Oct. 19, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 35F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the North Platte community. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
North Platte Telegraph
Job Vigil to present program at North Platte Public Library
Telegraph reporter and columnist Job Vigil will be presenting a program at noon on Thursday at the North Platte Public Library, highlighting his book entitled “Blueberry Candles and Cactus Plants.” The book is a compilation of columns Vigil has written over the past 19 years. He will share...
North Platte Telegraph
PACs, state GOP take sides in all-Republican races in western Nebraska
Leading Nebraska Republicans and political action committees have stepped up campaign donations in the Nov. 8 general election’s state-level races — all featuring Republicans — that most directly affect western Nebraska. That includes the legislative race in North Platte-centered District 42, where appointed Sen. Mike Jacobson has...
North Platte Telegraph
Prep notebook: Hershey volleyball enters playoffs with 11-match winning streak
HERSHEY — The Hershey volleyball team heads into the postseason with a just a bit of momentum. Hershey beat Chase County in five sets on Tuesday to take its 11th straight match to close out the regular season schedule. The Panthers improved to 21-5 overall, which is the most victories for the program since 2013.
North Platte Telegraph
Letter to the Editor: Bruns has shown leadership, vision
As the November election fast approaches, I encourage the citizens of District 42 to join me in supporting Chris Bruns and cast your vote for Chris to represent us in the Nebraska Legislature. As a colleague on the County Board of Commissioners, Chris has demonstrated great leadership and vision for...
North Platte Telegraph
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 19, 2022 in North Platte, NE
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. North Platte will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte neighbors: Obituaries for October 19
Read through the obituaries published today in North Platte Telegraph. (10) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Comments / 0