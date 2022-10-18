Read full article on original website
Order Your ELF KIT Now | No Stress. Just Magic!
[Excited to share this fun opportunity from the Macaroni KID Lakewood-Littleton publisher!]. December will be here before you know it. Many families welcome their Elf back for the holiday season on December 1st. (Or they at least tolerate their Elf. Let's be real here. Ha!) We are celebrating our tenth...
Families are Invited to Mad Scientist Fun Day
Dubuque, Iowa – The National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium is getting geared up for Mad Scientist Fun Day on Sunday, Oct. 30. Families are invited to come to the River Museum from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and take part in many “mad scientist” themed activities. The campus is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
A Note From Your Publisher: The one about my extra Spirits tix 📝
I have a date with my hubs tonight. We love a good haunted date night, especially because we were married in October, so we are both pretty excited to check out Spirits and Spirits at Four Mile Historic Park. Who wants to go, too?. You see, I have two extra...
The Learning Experience Open House + Free Registration Offer
The Learning Experience in N. Westminster and Thornton currently has spots available for all ages and will be hosting Open Houses from October 31st through November 4th. Local families can meet teachers and learn more about their curriculum, plus take advantage of FREE REGISTRATION and other specials!. 🐘 About The...
Jeff Boyer’s Big Bubble Bonanza is Coming to the Grunin Center
Bubble rainbows with people inside. Audience members making volcano bubbles!. See the newest, funniest, zany spectacular from world-famous, Guinness Book of World Records-holding, master bubble wrangler Jeff Boyer, as he takes bubbles to the max with big bubble flair. Mixing comedy, music, and interactive bubble-magic, Jeff engages and delights audiences...
Best Halloween Houses 2022
Five years ago, a sweet mama wrote us saying that her child couldn't participate in trick-or -treating but that they would like to do something festive for Halloween, like driving around and looking at spooky decorations. We put the word out and heard from so many Lincolnites about wonderfully decorated homes.
4 Fall Fun Sensory Projects for Toddlers
There’s a crisp cool breeze outdoors and the streets and sidewalks are littered with beautifully colored leaves. Autumn has arrived, and with it the excitement of one of our favorite holidays: Halloween!! Here are some perfectly spooky activities that will delight your child’s sense of touch and enhance their fine motor coordination in the process. These projects can get a bit messy, so make sure to wear a smock and put a washable cloth/mat on your workspace (a garbage bag back works in a pinch, or a cardboard box).
Enchanted Forest: Hansel and Gretel
Tomorrow River Community Charter School's 8th Grade Ravens Class presents... Journey through the woods of the Central Wisconsin Environmental Station as the 8th grade class brings to life the classic tale of Hansel and Gretel. The performance is geared towards children ages 4 to 9 and the very young at...
Fall Family Fun Guide
Locally Decorated Homes | Haunted Houses | Apple/Pumpkin Picking | Fall Family Activities | Trick or Treat Times | Trunk or Treats | Non-Scary Halloween Events. If looking at decorated houses or decorating your house for Fall/Halloween is part of your Fall Family Fun. We can create a guide with a map, similar to the one we do for the winter season. We love our forms, so we have a form for you to fill out and we'll create the guide for you.
Stuck Inside? 14 Fun Inside Activities For Kids
We're here to help! Here are 14 ideas for indoor fun with your kids:. If you have tons of LEGOs (like us!), grab a few small buckets or food storage containers and scoop up a random assortment for each person. Set a timer and start building! What cool things do your kids come up with? You can give your kids a theme if they need help getting started. They can build a spaceship, a car, an animal, or a skyscraper, for instance.
Have Some Spooky Fun with Joyful Journeys annual Trunk or Treat
On October 29th, join in the Halloween fun with Joyful Journeys for their annual Trunk or Treat event! Held in the Joyful Journeys parking lot, the event is free and will run from 2-4 pm. 🎃 Get involved in the 2022 Trunk or Treat!. Want to participate with a...
Tots n Tune! Music fun for babies & tots
The Falcetti School of Music is offering drop-ins for their weekly group music class Tots n Tune!. My children love Tots n Tune. They are learning about movement and music and get to try a variety of musical instruments. They look forward to it every week and love learning from "teacher Lisa".
Hogan's Family Fall Festival
Hogan's Place is Hosting "Hogan's Family Fall Festival". Roam The Farm This Weekend Beginning Saturday and Sunday on the 22nd-23rd from 10am-9pm. And Saturday and Sunday the 29th-30th from 10am-10pm. Ticket Booth at Front Entrance For Access to:. Pony Rides, Hay Maze, Face Painting, Pumpkin Patch, Great Food, and a...
The Busy Parents' Guide to Reading More Books
Before my son was born I was a voracious reader. Ever since I was a kid and well into young adulthood you would always find me reading one or two books at a time. I would spend entire evenings or weekends lost in a great book. Fast forward to parenthood and I found myself reading only a few books a year for personal pleasure. My reading was relegated to daily bedtime stories with my kiddo or reading for professional growth.
Publisher's Note - Oct 20th - Late Again, Still Sick!
🏥 I sure hope you've had a better week than we have! My son is still sick, and we ended up being admitted at Children's North for the weekend. He's been hospitalized in the past for respiratory viruses, and this hasn't been the scariest experience by far, but it certainly does not want to let go of his poor little lungs! We're home now and keeping him comfortable, and hope that he starts to feel a lot better soon. In the meantime, my daughter has come down with the virus, and I've been dealing with a very mild version for the last week too. It's making me feel just icky enough to make caring for the kids more than I'd like on my plate at the moment.
5 Things to Do this upcoming Week in New Haven-Milford, CT
Every week, Macaroni KID New Haven-Milford shares five things to do with your kids in New Haven-Milford, CT over the coming week. Here are Macaroni KID New Haven-Milford's picks for the five things to do in the New Haven-Milford area with kids this week. Click on the links for all the details!
🍁 10 Days of Fun Halloween and Fall Activities 🎃
Spray cans) - it will all be done here!. Join us to paint in our black light room to paint this spooky haunted house! Adults only. BYOB. 6:00 - 8:00 PM. Get into the Fall Fun every weekend at Bedners' Farm Fresh Market!. 🎃 👻 Spookyville 🎃 in Yesteryear Village...
Fall Fest Sun. 10/23
Looking for something fun to do on Sunday? Texas Roadhouse is hosting a fall fest from 11AM-1PM!. And the best part? It's totally FREE - no cost to you to participate in the fun activities!
