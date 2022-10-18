ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Candiace Dillard Bassett Says Gizelle Bryant & Chris Bassett Have Been Flirty in Front of Her

Candiace Dillard Bassett had a nasty fallout with Gizelle Bryant. “Real Housewives of Potomac” star Candiace Dillard Bassett is expected to have another messy season. This is due to her fallout with Gizelle Bryant. As we reported, Gizelle and Candiace clashed while filming Season 7 because of accusations about Chris Bassett. Gizelle has accused Chris of acting inappropriately with her. And she thinks he crossed the line with her while Candiace was not around. Interestingly enough, Ashley Darby also had some questions about Chris in the trailer. She wondered why he sent her a DM saying she should have hung out at a hotel he was at during the wee hours of the morning.
'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode

Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
RHOA Producers Have No Desire to Bring Back Porsha Williams for Season 15?

Porsha Williams’ exit from RHOA came during a controversial time in her life. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” fans had a lot to say about the most recent season on social media. Casting has been a controversial topic. Season 14 came with the departures of Porsha Williams and Cynthia Bailey. Cynthia was reportedly offered a friend contract and turned it down to start a new chapter outside of Bravo. As for Porsha, she wanted to take a break and focus on her own show, “Porsha’s Family Matters.” It was also suspected that Porsha wanted to step away from RHOA because she didn’t want her engagement to become a hot topic on the show. She is currently engaged to Simon Guobadia. And he is the former husband of Falynn Pena, who was a guest on a past season and introduced on the show as Porsha’s friend.
BravoCon 2022: Andy Cohen Confirms Dorinda Medley's Future On RHONY

When it comes to former "The Real Housewives of New York" cast member Dorinda Medley's exit from the show after six seasons, Bravo itself has now confirmed that she was put on "pause" rather than fired. Network producer Lisa Shannon said in a panel for "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip" at 2022 BravoCon, "I will verify that the words 'on pause' were used," in reference to Medley's casting. "She went on pause."
Real Housewives of Potomac’s Gizelle, Robyn and Wendy React to Ashley Buying a House With Ex Michael

Word on the street is — even the stars of The Real Housewives of Potomac are confused by Ashley Darby’s divorce from Michael Darby. “If I was going through a divorce, I would not be buying a house with somebody,” Wendy Osefo exclusively told Us Weekly. “I wouldn’t live in the same block. I may not live on the same street or the same state, but that’s her and that’s her choice. And I think that Ashley does a good job of just being strong in the face of adversity, especially since at the end of the day, she’s a mom. And for me as a mom, that’s the priority. It’s interesting as you see everything evolve with Ashley’s story. But I think she does a really good job of keeping that peaceful home environment for her kids.”
BravoCon 2022: Ashley Darby Adds Fuel To Luke Gulbranson Romance Rumors

BravoCon 2022 is giving us everything we need and more. The convention, held in New York City, is an action-packed flurry of drama and fun, spanning October 14 to 16. While fans of the "Real Housewives" franchise are in their element, the event has also been called out for being a tad too chaotic for many guests' palates. Some compared BravoCon to the infamous Fyre Festival, an event that promised celebrity sightings but instead, left ticket-holders stranded on an island (via BBC). "Waiting hours in lines for panels only for there to be stampedes in, no chairs, people camping out all day to not let others in, no use of the RFID bands," one Twitter user wrote. "It's a sh*t show."
