Candiace Dillard Bassett Says Gizelle Bryant & Chris Bassett Have Been Flirty in Front of Her
Candiace Dillard Bassett had a nasty fallout with Gizelle Bryant. “Real Housewives of Potomac” star Candiace Dillard Bassett is expected to have another messy season. This is due to her fallout with Gizelle Bryant. As we reported, Gizelle and Candiace clashed while filming Season 7 because of accusations about Chris Bassett. Gizelle has accused Chris of acting inappropriately with her. And she thinks he crossed the line with her while Candiace was not around. Interestingly enough, Ashley Darby also had some questions about Chris in the trailer. She wondered why he sent her a DM saying she should have hung out at a hotel he was at during the wee hours of the morning.
‘RHOP’ star Dr. Wendy Osefo weighs in on Gizelle Bryant’s ‘tragic’ confessional look
After a tumultuous Season Six, Dr. Wendy Osefo “just wanted to have fun” during Season Seven of “The Real Housewives of Potomac.”. Will her wish come true? We’ll have to wait and see, as "RHOP" premieres on Sunday, Oct. 9 at 9 p.m. on Bravo, with a supersized 75-minute episode.
Monique Samuels Responds To Chris Samuels Separation Reports—'No Better Source Than The Actual Source'
A former Real Housewife of Potomac knows you think she’s splitting from her husband, and she’s issuing a response. On Sunday a PEOPLE magazine report surfaced claiming that Monique Samuels and her husband Chris were splitting after 10 years of
Monique Samuels and Husband Chris Samuels Are ‘Trying to Be Better’ Amid Marital Woes: ‘We Did Not Break Up’
As rumors swirl about their status, Monique Samuels and Chris Samuels have clarified that they have not separated — but admit that they are going through a tough time in their 10-year marriage. The former Real Housewives of Potomac stars released a lengthy YouTube video on Monday, October 17,...
'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode
Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
‘RHOBH’: Kyle Richards Finally Sees Lisa Rinna and Erika Jayne For What They Really Are and Kathy Hilton Still Throws Shade
In the season 12 finale of the ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Kyle Richards finally took her sister Kathy Hilton’s side in her feud with Lisa Rinna and Erika Jayne.
'Real Housewives' star Kyle Richards poses for steamy magazine cover ahead of 'Halloween Ends' premiere
Kyle Richards discussed her new movie, "Halloween Ends," with Jamie Lee Curtis as well as the difficult "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" reunion with Fox News Digital.
RHOA Producers Have No Desire to Bring Back Porsha Williams for Season 15?
Porsha Williams’ exit from RHOA came during a controversial time in her life. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” fans had a lot to say about the most recent season on social media. Casting has been a controversial topic. Season 14 came with the departures of Porsha Williams and Cynthia Bailey. Cynthia was reportedly offered a friend contract and turned it down to start a new chapter outside of Bravo. As for Porsha, she wanted to take a break and focus on her own show, “Porsha’s Family Matters.” It was also suspected that Porsha wanted to step away from RHOA because she didn’t want her engagement to become a hot topic on the show. She is currently engaged to Simon Guobadia. And he is the former husband of Falynn Pena, who was a guest on a past season and introduced on the show as Porsha’s friend.
BravoCon 2022: Andy Cohen Confirms Dorinda Medley's Future On RHONY
When it comes to former "The Real Housewives of New York" cast member Dorinda Medley's exit from the show after six seasons, Bravo itself has now confirmed that she was put on "pause" rather than fired. Network producer Lisa Shannon said in a panel for "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip" at 2022 BravoCon, "I will verify that the words 'on pause' were used," in reference to Medley's casting. "She went on pause."
‘RHOBH’: Harry Hamlin Once Revealed Exactly How He Helps Lisa Rinna ‘Stay Above the Fray’
Harry Hamlin’s hasn’t necessarily helped Lisa Rinna avoid controversy on the ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ over the past eight years.
Real Housewives of Potomac’s Gizelle, Robyn and Wendy React to Ashley Buying a House With Ex Michael
Word on the street is — even the stars of The Real Housewives of Potomac are confused by Ashley Darby’s divorce from Michael Darby. “If I was going through a divorce, I would not be buying a house with somebody,” Wendy Osefo exclusively told Us Weekly. “I wouldn’t live in the same block. I may not live on the same street or the same state, but that’s her and that’s her choice. And I think that Ashley does a good job of just being strong in the face of adversity, especially since at the end of the day, she’s a mom. And for me as a mom, that’s the priority. It’s interesting as you see everything evolve with Ashley’s story. But I think she does a really good job of keeping that peaceful home environment for her kids.”
Andy Cohen Faces Backlash as 'RHOBH' Fans Slam Host Over Dorit Treatment
"I would have walked off," wrote one unimpressed "RHOBH" fan after Andy Cohen's interview with Dorit Kemsley.
Andy Cohen Addresses Retirement Rumors and Lisa Rinna's Future on 'Real Housewives' (Exclusive)
Andy Cohen isn't going anywhere. On Friday, ET's Brice Sander spoke with the Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen host on the first day of BravoCon, and he reacted to the rumors that he's retiring from television. "That is news to me. It’s not happening," Cohen said flat-out of...
‘RHOP’: Candiace Dillard on Gizelle Bryant Accusing Her Husband of Flirting With Her – ‘Chris Doesn’t Want Gizelle’s 50-Year-Old P-ss’
Season 7 of 'RHOP' will follow the demise of Candiace Dillard and Gizelle Bryant's friendship. Dillard says Bryant cannot be trusted.
‘RHOBH’: Kyle Richards Warned Fans She Was Going to Spill on Her Sister Kathy Hilton’s Aspen Meltdown Months Ago
The drama surrounding ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ star Kathy Hilton’s Aspen behavior during the season 12 cast trip is spilling out on social media.
Real Housewives of Nigeria?! Porsha Williams Says She’s 44% Nigerian & Black Twitter Eats Her Up!
Porsha Williams decided to take an ancestry test and she’s happily sharing her results with the world that she's a 44% Nigerian queen.
Carla's Reality Update: Toya vs Everybody, Porsha In A Brawl, and Remy Ma!
Carla's Reality Update: Toya vs Everybody, Porsha In A Brawl, and Remy Ma!
BravoCon 2022: Ashley Darby Adds Fuel To Luke Gulbranson Romance Rumors
BravoCon 2022 is giving us everything we need and more. The convention, held in New York City, is an action-packed flurry of drama and fun, spanning October 14 to 16. While fans of the "Real Housewives" franchise are in their element, the event has also been called out for being a tad too chaotic for many guests' palates. Some compared BravoCon to the infamous Fyre Festival, an event that promised celebrity sightings but instead, left ticket-holders stranded on an island (via BBC). "Waiting hours in lines for panels only for there to be stampedes in, no chairs, people camping out all day to not let others in, no use of the RFID bands," one Twitter user wrote. "It's a sh*t show."
