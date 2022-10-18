Read full article on original website
Pasadena cop still on the job after shooting two unarmed men in two separate incidentshoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
Popular off-price retail chain opens another new store location in TexasKristen WaltersNew Caney, TX
Houston Chronicle editorial board recommend voting for BetoAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Improperly installed car battery by dealership to blame in a fatal wreck that killed mother according to court documentshoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
This Week Beto O’Rourke Supports the Asian American Community in East TexasTom HandyHouston, TX
cw39.com
Rice University, U. of Houston ranked among top colleges in Texas
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Two of the best colleges in the country are in Houston. The personal-finance website WalletHub just released its 2023’s Best College & University Rankings report in time for the Nov. 1 early college-application deadline. As college-bound seniors decide from the best schools within their states,...
Q&A: Get to know the candidates running for Texas House of Representatives District 150
In the upcoming Nov. 8 election, Democratic challenger Ginny Brown Daniel will be running against Republican incumbent Valoree Swanson for Texas House of Representatives District 150. Democratic challenger Ginny Brown Daniel will be running against Republican incumbent Valoree Swanson for Texas House of Representatives District 150 in the upcoming Nov....
Houston approves $2.5 million for Jones Hall improvements as arts entities await decision on broader funding request
Houston First is in the process of renovating Jones Hall "to upgrade the acoustics, infrastructure, safety, and audience accessibility and amenities." (Courtesy Paul Hester) Houston City Council unanimously voted Oct. 19 to approve an interlocal agreement between the city and Houston First Corp. providing $2.5 million for improvements at Jones Hall.
Click2Houston.com
New president of Rice University Reginald DesRoches reflects on the University’s past and future
Reginald DesRoches is making history as the first Black man and first immigrant to serve as president of Rice University. “Did you ever think as a little boy that you would be sitting here right now,” KPRC’s Sabirah Rayford asked?. “Definitely not, definitely not,” he responded. A...
Montgomery ISD trustees give go ahead for evaluating possible CTE, agricultural science center site
The proposed $61.61 million centralized CTE facility would serve both high schools as would the proposed $21.31 million centralized agricultural science center, according to previous reporting and bond estimates. (Community Impact staff) The Montgomery ISD board of trustees gave district officials the approval to enter into a due diligence phase...
kingwood.com
Humble ISD Bands Advance to Area Competition
Atascocita, Kingwood, Kingwood Park and Summer Creek High School marching bands advanced to the Area Contest after receiving straight 1s from the trio of judges at region competition. Bands must receive all 1s to advance. The Kingwood Park High School band will compete in their Area Contest on Saturday, October...
Q&A: Get to know the candidates running for Klein ISD Position 7
Jack "Joaquin" Velasquez will be running against incumbent Rob Ellis for Klein ISD board of trustees Position 7 in the upcoming Nov. 8 election. (Ronald Winters/Community Impact) Jack "Joaquin" Velasquez will be running against incumbent Rob Ellis for Klein ISD board of trustees Position 7 in the upcoming Nov. 8...
Exterior design services company Transblue opens new Friendswood location
The national outdoor design and construction management company offers commercial, government, residential and multifamily services. (Courtesy Pexels) Transblue opened its newest location Oct. 10 at 17300 El Camino Real, Friendswood. This will be the second Texas location for the national outdoor design and construction management company, the first being in Frisco. The new location is locally owned by brothers Thomas and Michael Hartman. 832-581-4244. www.transblue.com.
Debakey High School for Health Professions to celebrate 50th anniversary
Officials with the Michael E. DeBakey High School for Health Professions will celebrate the school's 50th anniversary Oct. 29 at 2545 Pressler St., Houston, near the Texas Medical Center. (Courtesy Facebook) Officials with the Michael E. DeBakey High School for Health Professions will celebrate the school's 50th anniversary Oct. 29...
Katy child care, early education centers tackle costs, staff issues as inflation continues to rise
While child care is an important service for working parents, it can be costly due to state staffing requirements, local child care and early education center officials said. (Designed by La'Toya Smith) Katy’s continued development and inflation have created increases in costs of child care, while early education centers balance...
Q&A: Learn about the candidates running for Texas Senate District 15
Democrat incumbent John Whitmire is facing Republican George Brian Vachris in the Nov. 8 midterm election to represent the residents of Texas Senate District 15. The district covers a portion of Harris County. View a map of Texas State Senate districts here. Candidates were asked to keep responses under 50...
Election Q&A: Get to know the Missouri City At Large Position 1 candidates
Two candidates are vying for the position of At Large Position 1 Missouri City council member with candidate Sonya Brown-Marshall challenging the incumbent Vashuandra Edwards, who was elected in 2018. Candidates were asked to keep responses under 75 words, answer the questions provided and avoid attacking opponents. Answers may have...
Fort Bend Star
Missouri City names two finalists for open city manager position
The search for who will become Missouri City’s fourth full-time city manager in three years, and its third under the current mayor’s term, has narrowed to two candidates. Angel Jones, the former city manager of Portsmouth, Virginia, and James Palenick, the former city manager of Middletown, Ohio, are the finalists for the city manager position that has been vacant since the Missouri City council in May opted to fire City Manager Charles “Tink” Jackson, according to Rachelle Dickerson, the communications manager for Missouri City.
Jordan High School Teacher Named Claes Nobel Educator of Distinction
FULSHEAR, TX (Covering Katy News) – A teacher at Jordan High School is the Claes Nobel Educator of Distinction. Hailey-Ann Booth was selected for the award by The National Society of High School Scholars.
Texas Secretary of State’s office to monitor Harris County's Nov. 8 election following scrutiny of 2020 election
Harris County's 2020 elections have been the subject of a state audit since September 2021. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) In its ongoing audit of Harris County’s 2020 elections, the Texas Secretary of State’s office said it had found “serious breaches” in the management of elections records in a letter dated Oct. 18.
Houston receives music-friendly city designation
A mural depicts musical artists outside of Numbers Night Club, one of many venues in Houston where guests can see live music. (Shawn Arrajj/Community Impact Newspaper) Houston's contributions to the world of music were recognized by the Texas Music Office Oct. 18 when the agency awarded the city a Music Friendly Community designation.
Houston Chronicle
Lina Hidalgo, a rising Democratic star, faces a tough reelection race to lead Harris County
Four years after she unexpectedly ousted a well-liked Republican to lead the nation’s third-most-populous county, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo is in a pitched reelection battle against a well-funded Republican opponent — imperiling her party’s hopes that the Democratic superstar could one day ascend to statewide office.
Q&A: Get to know League City City Council Position 3 candidates
Election Day is Nov. 8 with early voting kicking off Oct. 24. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Three candidates are vying for League City City Council Position 3 in the upcoming Nov. 8 election. Newcomers Tom Crews, Chris Dodson and Brian Hanby will square off. Candidates were asked to keep responses under...
The Woodlands agrees to regional funding for David Memorial Drive extension to be managed by Shenandoah
Karen Dempsey, chief administrative officer for The Woodlands Township, presents information about the regional participation agreement. (Vanessa Holt/Community Impact) The Woodlands Township on Oct. 20 agreed to its part of a regional project to extend David Memorial Drive in Shenandoah to Hwy. 242 with the goal of alleviating traffic congestion along I-45 in the region.
Conroe announces next steps in search for city administrator
Conroe announced its next steps in the search for a city administrator in an Oct. 19 release. (Peyton MacKenzie/Community Impact) In an Oct. 19 release, Conroe Mayor Jody Czajkoski announced the city has begun working with SGR, a recruitment firm based in Keller, to continue its search for a city administrator.
