ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cw39.com

Rice University, U. of Houston ranked among top colleges in Texas

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Two of the best colleges in the country are in Houston. The personal-finance website WalletHub just released its 2023’s Best College & University Rankings report in time for the Nov. 1 early college-application deadline. As college-bound seniors decide from the best schools within their states,...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Q&A: Get to know the candidates running for Texas House of Representatives District 150

In the upcoming Nov. 8 election, Democratic challenger Ginny Brown Daniel will be running against Republican incumbent Valoree Swanson for Texas House of Representatives District 150. Democratic challenger Ginny Brown Daniel will be running against Republican incumbent Valoree Swanson for Texas House of Representatives District 150 in the upcoming Nov....
TEXAS STATE
Community Impact Houston

Houston approves $2.5 million for Jones Hall improvements as arts entities await decision on broader funding request

Houston First is in the process of renovating Jones Hall "to upgrade the acoustics, infrastructure, safety, and audience accessibility and amenities." (Courtesy Paul Hester) Houston City Council unanimously voted Oct. 19 to approve an interlocal agreement between the city and Houston First Corp. providing $2.5 million for improvements at Jones Hall.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Montgomery ISD trustees give go ahead for evaluating possible CTE, agricultural science center site

The proposed $61.61 million centralized CTE facility would serve both high schools as would the proposed $21.31 million centralized agricultural science center, according to previous reporting and bond estimates. (Community Impact staff) The Montgomery ISD board of trustees gave district officials the approval to enter into a due diligence phase...
MONTGOMERY, TX
kingwood.com

Humble ISD Bands Advance to Area Competition

Atascocita, Kingwood, Kingwood Park and Summer Creek High School marching bands advanced to the Area Contest after receiving straight 1s from the trio of judges at region competition. Bands must receive all 1s to advance. The Kingwood Park High School band will compete in their Area Contest on Saturday, October...
HUMBLE, TX
Community Impact Houston

Exterior design services company Transblue opens new Friendswood location

The national outdoor design and construction management company offers commercial, government, residential and multifamily services. (Courtesy Pexels) Transblue opened its newest location Oct. 10 at 17300 El Camino Real, Friendswood. This will be the second Texas location for the national outdoor design and construction management company, the first being in Frisco. The new location is locally owned by brothers Thomas and Michael Hartman. 832-581-4244. www.transblue.com.
FRIENDSWOOD, TX
Fort Bend Star

Missouri City names two finalists for open city manager position

The search for who will become Missouri City’s fourth full-time city manager in three years, and its third under the current mayor’s term, has narrowed to two candidates. Angel Jones, the former city manager of Portsmouth, Virginia, and James Palenick, the former city manager of Middletown, Ohio, are the finalists for the city manager position that has been vacant since the Missouri City council in May opted to fire City Manager Charles “Tink” Jackson, according to Rachelle Dickerson, the communications manager for Missouri City.
MISSOURI CITY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Houston receives music-friendly city designation

A mural depicts musical artists outside of Numbers Night Club, one of many venues in Houston where guests can see live music. (Shawn Arrajj/Community Impact Newspaper) Houston's contributions to the world of music were recognized by the Texas Music Office Oct. 18 when the agency awarded the city a Music Friendly Community designation.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

The Woodlands agrees to regional funding for David Memorial Drive extension to be managed by Shenandoah

Karen Dempsey, chief administrative officer for The Woodlands Township, presents information about the regional participation agreement. (Vanessa Holt/Community Impact) The Woodlands Township on Oct. 20 agreed to its part of a regional project to extend David Memorial Drive in Shenandoah to Hwy. 242 with the goal of alleviating traffic congestion along I-45 in the region.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

Houston, TX
22K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/houston/

Comments / 0

Community Policy