Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Microsoft Xbox October Update: Users Can Now Change TV Volume, Mute Startup Audio, Trim Video Clips and More
Xbox users can now change TV volume from their Xbox consoles, mute all startup sounds and more with the newest update. A new HDMI feature called Consumer Electronics Control (CEC) can be used to send commands to and from devices that support the technology, like TVs connected to Xbox Series X|S consoles. This means that console users can now change the TV volume from the audio and music section of the Xbox guide. This can be done by pressing the Xbox button on the controller, which will pull up the guide and then navigate to the Audio & Music section. Here, you can see buttons which will allow you to change the TV volume or mute it. No need for the TV remote anymore while you’re gaming.
The Windows Club
MechWarrior 5 Mercenaries crashing or freezing on PC
MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries, the single-player BattleTech mecha game, is a hit for its plot and theme. However, many gamers are complaining about not being able to play the game as it keeps crashing on either startup or during the gameplay. In this article, we have mentioned the solution and why this can happen. So, if MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries keeps crashing or freezing on your computer, this is a guide for you.
Android Headlines
GeForce NOW Touch Controls Come To 13 More Games
NVIDIA is adding touch controls on GeForce NOW to 13 more games today, expanding the way you enjoy your favorite games on the service. Each week GeForce NOW updates are typically about the new crop of games being supported on the service. And that’s happening this week too. But it’s also not just about new games today. It’s also about the way you play games on GeForce NOW.
Engadget
'Alan Wake Remastered' is now available on the Switch
The game is priced at $30, but it's being sold with a 20 percent launch discount. The remastered version of Alan Wake is now available on the Nintendo eShop, just in time for Halloween. It was initially released for Windows, PS4 and PS5, as well as Xbox One and Xbox X|S in October 2021. But in May this year, Remedy Entertainment’s creative director Sam Lake revealed that the cult classic will also be making its way to the Switch. Alan Wake Remastered, with all its DLCs, will set you back $30 / €30 / £25 on the eShop, but it's currently being sold with a launch discount of 20 percent.
The Windows Club
Fix Xbox App Login Error Code 0x0000042B
A lot of users reported that they encounter Xbox App Login Error Code 0x0000042B when trying to sign in to their Xbox account. Usually, the error code is a result of a corrupted app cache or app data, misconfigured app, or some other issue with the Xbox or Windows. In this post, we will talk about this issue and see what you can do if you are unable to log into your Xbox App.
Gizmodo
16-Bit Gamers Rejoice! Analogue Is Making One Final Batch of Its SNES and Genesis Consoles
Although Analogue has been making retro console clones for 11 years now, its portable Pocket garnered the company thousands of new fans now desperate to get their hands on its older hardware which is often hard to come by. But an announcement made by the company over the weekend should have 16-bit gaming enthusiasts screaming at Analogue to just shut up and take their money.
PS5 Pro and new Xbox Series X consoles now being tested, says rumour
Sony and Microsoft have reportedly sent devkits for new consoles to studios
The Windows Club
Equalizer APO is not working on Windows PC
Equalizer APO is a great open-source tool that gives the user control over the sound coming from their computer. This is not just useful for music producers but also for general users looking for a perfect audio experience. However, it has been noted that Equalizer APO is not working on many computers. This can be due to various reasons, which is why there are various ways to fix the issue that we will be talking about in this article.
The Windows Club
How to use Tabs in File Explorer in Windows 11
The first feature drop for Windows 11 2022 Update Version 22H2 is available now with Cumulative Update (KB5019509). This optional non-security update brings new features which include a Taskbar Overflow menu, Tabbed File Explorer, Suggested Actions, and more. And, in this post, we will talk about how to use Tabs in File Explorer in Windows 11.
How to Download The Sims 4 for Free on PC
If you're looking to play The Sims 4 on PC, you can download it for free on both Steam and the EA app, and here's how to do it.
The Windows Club
How to change or set Device usage in Windows 11
In this post, we will show you how to change or set Device usage in Windows 11. Windows 11 is so considerate; you can do a speed setup and skip certain things and then go back later to finish up. Windows allows you to skip certain things and do them at a later time when it is convenient. As long as the settings are not very important to the operation of Windows, you can skip them. It is, however important to know how to change or set Device usage in Windows 11.
The Windows Club
How to take a Snapshot in VMware Workstation Player
Similar to creating a system image for your Windows 11 or Windows 10 host OS which is pretty helpful in a situation where you have to restore or recover your system to a pre-determined state, in VMware Workstation Player, you can easily take a snapshot — in this post, we walk you through the steps on how to do so.
The Windows Club
Disable Apps for Websites in Windows 11 using Settings, GPEDIT, REGEDIT
In Windows 11/10 OS, we have a built-in Apps for websites feature to let websites or links open in an app instead of a browser using web-to-app linking. That means if a link can be opened with, say, Microsoft To-do or Microsoft Teams, etc., then that particular app is launched directly (if installed on your system), or you’re prompted to open that link in an app instead of opening it in a browser. The feature can be pretty useful sometimes as an app could have a better and richer experience with added benefits than a browser. Therefore, Windows set the Apps for websites feature turned on automatically. But, if you don’t like this default behavior, you can disable Apps for Windows on your Windows 11 computer. For this, you can use the Settings app, Group Policy Editor, and Registry Editor options. All these native options are covered in this tutorial.
ZDNet
This $599 SkyTech desktop gaming PC is a deal you shouldn't miss
While there is a massive variety of gaming PCs, laptops, mobile devices, and accessories on the market, it's not too often you find machines designed to be compact that are suitable for smaller rigs and desks. However, if you're interested in a mini desktop gaming PC, Amazon is currently offering...
The Windows Club
Windows Setup error 0x8009000F-0x90002 [Fixed]
While installing Windows Update or upgrading Windows from an older version to a newer version, say from Windows 7 to Windows 10, users may experience the “Windows Setup error 0x8009000F-0x90002” error. Among the affected users, most of them saw this error while upgrading their systems from an older Windows version to a newer Windows version. Some users tried upgrading Windows using the Media Creation Tool, but the Media Creation Tool gave the same error. This article shows how to deal with the Windows Setup error 0x8009000F-0x90002. The error message is:
technewstoday.com
How to Connect Two TVs Together?
You might have seen a TV store or media house showing the same content on multiple screens. If you have ever wondered how they do it, it is possible with devices like HDMI Splitter and Chromecast. By connecting two TVs together, you can watch live media content on two TVs...
dexerto.com
Junkertown disabled in Overwatch 2 after FPS exploit discovery
Junkertown has been disabled in Overwatch 2 after players discovered an exploit tanking everyone’s FPS in-game. The map is expected to be re-enabled within a week. Overwatch 2’s launch woes have continued with the developers forced to take long-standing payload map Junkertown offline on October 19. “We have...
ZDNet
Red Hat releases a virtual Red Hat Enterprise Linux desktop on AWS
Once upon a time, and it wasn't that long ago, "desktops" were terminals to mainframes or midrange computers running Unix. Then along came the PC, and everything changed. That is, until now. Today, Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS) is making a comeback. And Red Hat is joining this trend with the general availability of Red Hat Enterprise Linux for Workstations (RHEL WS) on Amazon Web Services, announced Tuesday.
dotesports.com
Gotham Knights will have major FPS limitations on consoles
Gotham Knights, WB Games Montréal’s next exclusive game for the new generation, will not be able to exceed 30 FPS on consoles, even at its maximum settings, and there will not be a performance mode. Fleur Marty, executive producer of Gotham Knights, shared the information via the game’s...
The Windows Club
Fix FIFA DirectX Function Dx12 Renderer error
This post features solutions to fix FIFA 23 DirectX Function Error Dx12Renderer/NvAPI_D3D12/DXGI Error Device Hung on your Windows PC. FIFA 23 is the 30th, and final installment of the football simulation video game FIFA, developed and published by EA Sports. But recently, many users have complained about the DirectX function error in FIFA 23. Fortunately, you can follow some simple methods to eliminate this issue. The error message reads:
Comments / 0