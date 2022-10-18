Read full article on original website
Chowan Announces The 2022 Distinguished Alumni and Community Service Award Recipients￼
On Friday, October 14th, the 2022 Community Service Award and Distinguished Alumni recipients were recognized at a dinner event. Walter Gardner ‘74 and Barbara Leonard Dickinson ‘76 received Distinguished Alumni Award, Christina Joe Charity ‘11 received the Young Alumnus Award, and Jamie Johnson received the Community Service Award.
Greenville native and investor returns to keynote Business Leadership Conference
GREENVILLE, N.C. — The annual Business Leadership Conference, sponsored by East Carolina University’s College of Business, will return Thursday, Oct. 20, to ECU’s Main Campus Student Center. The event will kick off at 8:45 a.m. with a welcome from Mike Harris, interim dean, College of Business. John May, founder and managing partner of CORE Industrial […]
Candlelight vigil honors domestic violence victims
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A night of remembrance is planned for victims of domestic violence in Eastern Carolina. According to our state’s Coalition Against Domestic Violence, 1 in 3 women and 1 in 4 men have experienced some form of physical abuse by an intimate partner int he U.S.
Church sells lobster dinners to fund outreach programs
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A church in the East is getting ‘fishy’ to raise money for their year ahead, and you are invited to all the spooky fun!. Rector John Porter-Ace stopped by the Greenville studio to share what to expect later this month. The Spooky Shrimp and...
Greenville restaurant to have a dinner fundraiser for ENC food bank
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Fill up on food and fill up food pantries in Eastern North Carolina at the same time. On November 12th, The Scullery is holding an event called Friendsgiving. The event will be hosted by Chef Justin Wright from Chef and the Farmer and Matt Scully from The Scullery. All of the […]
Toys for Tots applications open for families in need
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The holidays are quickly approaching, which means the annual Toys for Tots sign-up is underway. With inflation at a record high, some families may struggle to see as many toys as before under the Christmas tree. The Toys for Tots program helps to bring toys to...
Sixth annual festival takes over Town Common
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The smell of soul food and Go-Go music drew a large crowd to Town Common as people were excited to be together for a fun Sunday evening. Organizers said what started off as an idea over breakfast now brings residents and visitors to the area to enjoy the 6th annual Go-Go […]
Four lockdowns in three days at schools in eastern North Carolina
Four different schools in eastern North Carolina have undergone lockdowns in the past three days due to potential threats. The area impacted includes Rocky Mount, Edgecombe and Halifax counties. On Monday morning, Tarboro police said an Edgecombe Community College student was seen acting erratically on campus, causing a concerned staff...
Tarboro police: Man with rifles linked to hate group arrested at Edgecombe Community College
TARBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a man linked to a hate group was arrested with three rifles and ammunition at a community college in the east Monday. Tarboro police say it was around 11:35 am, an alert faculty member at Edgecombe Community College saw a man acting erratically in a parking lot near the back of campus.
New Greenville business looks to assist with construction items
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – All hands will be on deck as a new business looks to help make an impact in the area. Vice President Kevin LeStourgeon of Construction Materials in Greenville is ready to get some work done in Eastern North Carolina. Construction Materials is a supply shop for local businesses that may need […]
Homecoming parade takes to Greenville streets
On Oct. 15 at 9 a.m. the East Carolina University Homecoming Weekend Parade occurred along 5th Street in Greenville, NC, from Hilltop Street to Evans Street. Many different organizations were showcased in the parade. There were cars that displayed individual ECU Captain of the Ship finalists, large groups of ECU cheerleaders strutting with their uniforms, various businesses from the Greenville area, multiple Greek organizations with their spirit wear on as well as different educational departments from ECU such as the College of Business.
His Ancestors Were Slaves, But Now This Hemp Farmer Owns the Plantation
Fourth-generation North Carolina farmer Patrick Brown not only bought the farm, he purchased the plantation his great-grandparents toiled upon as slaves. “The plantation that my ancestors originated on, that they actually helped build ... I own that plantation now,” Brown, who grows industrial hemp and specialty crops, said during a recent phone conversation as he traveled to Washington, D.C. “We're setting up an agritourism division on that portion of our land so that we can educate young future farmers of America, teach course curriculum and have seminars and weddings and a bed-and- breakfast.”
New record store, Alleycat Records, looks to bring the music to Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A new business now open in Greenville hopes to be music to customers’ ears. A new vinyl store, Alleycat Records, has just recently opened. Owner David Brown is ready to showcase all types of music to the Greenville community. With so many options on display along with merchandise of all kinds, […]
Deputies investigating bomb threat at North Edgecombe High School
All staff and students are safe after leaving the school at 7589 N.C. 33 NW in Tarboro, according to the sheriff’s office. This is an ongoing situation. The sheriff’s office is expected to release more information. Refresh the page for the latest information.
Missy Elliot in tears after Portsmouth Virginia Street is named for her
CNN is reporting that on Monday, Virginia native Missy Elliot will officially have a street named after her in Portsmouth where the hip-hop star and award-winning rapper was born and raised, The city council voted earlier this year to rename a portion of McLean Street as Missy Elliott Boulevard and on Monday they will present her with a key to the city.
Johnston County man wins $1M from ticket purchased in Nash County
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — After seeing his $10 scratch-off turn into a $1 million prize, Jay Mays of Selma said he opened the door to his house and just started running. “When I saw I won, I threw it at my wife, took off out the door and started running down the street,” Mays said. […]
WANTED: Warren County deputies searching for police impersonator
WARRENTON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Warren County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday they are searching for one or more suspected believed to be impersonating a law enforcement officer. During the encounters, the sheriff’s office said the impersonator(s) was driving a black Ford Explorer when he followed the victim home....
Roanoke Rapids police say suspects used a stolen check at Walgreens
Police say a stolen check was used Oct. 12 to purchase items at a pharmacy in Roanoke Rapids.
Eastern Carolina drivers react to possibility of gas prices dropping further
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Gas prices have been dropping recently and drivers hope to see that continue following President Biden’s announcement to release more oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. People in Eastern Carolina are excited as the holiday season and winter months are right around the corner. “I’d...
Gang member shoots 63-year-old woman in North Carolina, police say
The woman was driving north on N. Wesleyan Boulevard when someone in a black sedan fired gunshots into her car, a Rocky Mount police news release said.
