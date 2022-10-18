ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, NC

Comments / 0

Related
WITN

Candlelight vigil honors domestic violence victims

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A night of remembrance is planned for victims of domestic violence in Eastern Carolina. According to our state’s Coalition Against Domestic Violence, 1 in 3 women and 1 in 4 men have experienced some form of physical abuse by an intimate partner int he U.S.
PITT COUNTY, NC
WITN

Church sells lobster dinners to fund outreach programs

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A church in the East is getting ‘fishy’ to raise money for their year ahead, and you are invited to all the spooky fun!. Rector John Porter-Ace stopped by the Greenville studio to share what to expect later this month. The Spooky Shrimp and...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Toys for Tots applications open for families in need

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The holidays are quickly approaching, which means the annual Toys for Tots sign-up is underway. With inflation at a record high, some families may struggle to see as many toys as before under the Christmas tree. The Toys for Tots program helps to bring toys to...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Sixth annual festival takes over Town Common

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The smell of soul food and Go-Go music drew a large crowd to Town Common as people were excited to be together for a fun Sunday evening. Organizers said what started off as an idea over breakfast now brings residents and visitors to the area to enjoy the 6th annual Go-Go […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WRAL News

Four lockdowns in three days at schools in eastern North Carolina

Four different schools in eastern North Carolina have undergone lockdowns in the past three days due to potential threats. The area impacted includes Rocky Mount, Edgecombe and Halifax counties. On Monday morning, Tarboro police said an Edgecombe Community College student was seen acting erratically on campus, causing a concerned staff...
TARBORO, NC
WNCT

New Greenville business looks to assist with construction items

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – All hands will be on deck as a new business looks to help make an impact in the area. Vice President Kevin LeStourgeon of Construction Materials in Greenville is ready to get some work done in Eastern North Carolina. Construction Materials is a supply shop for local businesses that may need […]
GREENVILLE, NC
piratemedia1.com

Homecoming parade takes to Greenville streets

On Oct. 15 at 9 a.m. the East Carolina University Homecoming Weekend Parade occurred along 5th Street in Greenville, NC, from Hilltop Street to Evans Street. Many different organizations were showcased in the parade. There were cars that displayed individual ECU Captain of the Ship finalists, large groups of ECU cheerleaders strutting with their uniforms, various businesses from the Greenville area, multiple Greek organizations with their spirit wear on as well as different educational departments from ECU such as the College of Business.
GREENVILLE, NC
Lancaster Farming

His Ancestors Were Slaves, But Now This Hemp Farmer Owns the Plantation

Fourth-generation North Carolina farmer Patrick Brown not only bought the farm, he purchased the plantation his great-grandparents toiled upon as slaves. “The plantation that my ancestors originated on, that they actually helped build ... I own that plantation now,” Brown, who grows industrial hemp and specialty crops, said during a recent phone conversation as he traveled to Washington, D.C. “We're setting up an agritourism division on that portion of our land so that we can educate young future farmers of America, teach course curriculum and have seminars and weddings and a bed-and- breakfast.”
WARREN COUNTY, NC
cbs17

WANTED: Warren County deputies searching for police impersonator

WARRENTON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Warren County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday they are searching for one or more suspected believed to be impersonating a law enforcement officer. During the encounters, the sheriff’s office said the impersonator(s) was driving a black Ford Explorer when he followed the victim home....
WARREN COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy