Foundation of Renowned Artist Missy Elliott Makes $20,000 Gift to new Atlanta National Hampton Alumni Association Current Use Scholarship
HAMPTON, VA (Sept. 21, 2022) — Hampton University announced that the Foundation for Grammy awarding winning artist Missy Elliott has provided a gift of $20,000 to fund a new, current-use scholarship for the Atlanta Chapter of the National Hampton Alumni Association (NHAA). “Missy Elliott hails from Portsmouth Virginia, and...
Missy Elliott celebrated in Portsmouth with newly named street, key to the city
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A stretch of road drivers once knew only as McLean Street, is now permanently cemented as Missy Elliott Boulevard. Back in August, Portsmouth City Council voted unanimously to rename a portion of McLean Street in Missy Elliott's honor. Monday, they made it official. City leaders unveiled...
Norfolk career fair to feature more than 70 employers
The Hampton Roads Workforce Council is set to host its Fall Career Fair. It's happening Oct. 25 at the Norfolk Scope Arena on Brambleton Avenue. More than 70 employees will be present.
Chowan County inmate who escaped using toothbrush captured in Currituck
CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. — Authorities just arrested Russell Jay Heath, an escaped Chowan County inmate, in Currituck, North Carolina. He was arrested at 12:45 p.m. Friday by the Currituck SWAT team. Heath had been on the run since Thursday morning. He allegedly escaped after holding staff members hostage with...
Sentara Family Medicine Physicians Welcomes New Doctor
HAMPTON-Sentara Medical Group recently welcomed a new physician to the Sentara Family Medicine Physicians facility on Eaton Street in Hampton. Dr. Katherine Christensen joined the team at Sentara Family Medicine Physicians office located at 200 Eaton St. in Hampton and is now accepting new patients. Want to read the rest...
Norfolk Police investigating double shooting on Duck Pond Road
A man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Tire business catches fire in Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A tire business caught fire Thursday morning in Newport News. The Newport News Fire Department says it responded to E&E Discount Tires on Jefferson Avenue around 5:30 a.m. and found heavy fire coming through the roof. No injuries have been reported and crews were...
Teenager seriously injured following shooting on Manor Road in Newport News
The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
2 missing children from Hampton safely located in North Dakota
Hampton police confirmed Tuesday morning that the missing children, ages 1 and 2, were found and are safe.
12 people, including 8 firefighters, hurt in Hampton apartment building fire
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — 12 people, including eight firefighters, were injured in an apartment complex fire in Hampton on Friday morning. According to officials, the two-alarm fire started around 1:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Marcella Road at the Township in Hampton Woods apartments. In an update around...
Suffolk Parks & Rec closes locations due to no water
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Two Suffolk Parks & Rec locations are closed Tuesday due to emergency water outage. The city says the Parks & Rec’s Administration Building and East Suffolk Recreation Center will be closed for the remainder of the day. The city’s hasn’t said what caused the...
2 Cities in Virginia Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, two cities in the beautiful state of Virginia were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
At least 3 dead in separate shootings in 24 hours across Hampton Roads
VIRGINIA, USA — Gun violence broke out in four of the seven cities, between Friday night and Saturday. In Newport News, a family grieves the loss of a young loved one. Friends told 13News Now 15-year-old Shayne Capehart died, after someone shot him on Walden Pond Court near Beechmont Drive.
Norfolk Police investigating shooting on E. Virginia Beach Blvd.
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police are investigating a shooting on E. Virginia Beach Blvd. Saturday morning. According to emergency dispatchers, police were called to the 200 block of E. Virginia Beach Blvd. around 10 a.m. and found a person suffering from a gunshot wound. No other information was...
Elizabeth City Middle School student dies at hospital after suffering medical emergency
A middle school student in Elizabeth City died Thursday after suffering a medical emergency.
Retirees who receive social security react to check increase
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It was announced on Thursday that social security checks will increase by 8.7%. That is the biggest increase for social security recipients since 1981. Starting in January of next year, those who get social security will receive about an extra $150 a month. For many Eastern...
Man arrested in connection to fatal shooting in Elizabeth City
28-year-old Timothy Lavon Laster Jr. was arrested on October 15 for murder, police say.
Court documents reveal new details in shooting outside Chicho's on Granby Street
New details about a deadly shooting on Granby Street that sparked outrage and caused the city to install cameras. The community was heartbroken.
