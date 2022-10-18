ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foundation of Renowned Artist Missy Elliott Makes $20,000 Gift to new Atlanta National Hampton Alumni Association Current Use Scholarship

HAMPTON, VA (Sept. 21, 2022) — Hampton University announced that the Foundation for Grammy awarding winning artist Missy Elliott has provided a gift of $20,000 to fund a new, current-use scholarship for the Atlanta Chapter of the National Hampton Alumni Association (NHAA). “Missy Elliott hails from Portsmouth Virginia, and...
Sentara Family Medicine Physicians Welcomes New Doctor

HAMPTON-Sentara Medical Group recently welcomed a new physician to the Sentara Family Medicine Physicians facility on Eaton Street in Hampton. Dr. Katherine Christensen joined the team at Sentara Family Medicine Physicians office located at 200 Eaton St. in Hampton and is now accepting new patients. Want to read the rest...
Tire business catches fire in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A tire business caught fire Thursday morning in Newport News. The Newport News Fire Department says it responded to E&E Discount Tires on Jefferson Avenue around 5:30 a.m. and found heavy fire coming through the roof. No injuries have been reported and crews were...
Suffolk Parks & Rec closes locations due to no water

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Two Suffolk Parks & Rec locations are closed Tuesday due to emergency water outage. The city says the Parks & Rec’s Administration Building and East Suffolk Recreation Center will be closed for the remainder of the day. The city’s hasn’t said what caused the...
Norfolk Police investigating shooting on E. Virginia Beach Blvd.

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police are investigating a shooting on E. Virginia Beach Blvd. Saturday morning. According to emergency dispatchers, police were called to the 200 block of E. Virginia Beach Blvd. around 10 a.m. and found a person suffering from a gunshot wound. No other information was...
Retirees who receive social security react to check increase

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It was announced on Thursday that social security checks will increase by 8.7%. That is the biggest increase for social security recipients since 1981. Starting in January of next year, those who get social security will receive about an extra $150 a month. For many Eastern...
