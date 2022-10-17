Read full article on original website
Related
80 acres damaged in grass fire near Bolivar Wednesday afternoon
A burn ban is in effect for Polk County and the City of Bolivar, as multiple crews fought a grass fire Wednesday afternoon.
KOMU
Structure fire near Lake of the Ozarks leaves several injured
LAKE OF THE OZARKS — Several people were injured in a structure fire Tuesday evening in Sunrise Beach near the Lake of the Ozarks. One victim was rescued from the first floor by firefighters and transported by helicopter to the Springfield Cox Burn Unit with serious injuries. Two others were treated at the scene, according to a Facebook post by the Gravois Fire Protection District.
kggfradio.com
Missouri Couple Arrested Near Baxter Springs
A Missouri couple is arrested in Cherokee County. Around 3:30pm yesterday, an investigator with the sheriff's department pulled over a Dodge Ram for not having a license plate displayed. The driver refused to stop until coming up on a road closed due to construction. Inside the truck, law enforcement discovered a fully automatic firearm.
KRMS Radio
Osage Beach Man Facing Forgery Charges In Miller County
An Osage Beach man wanted for failing to appear on a felony forgery charge in Miller County is taken into custody. That’s according to the highway patrol which reports 55-year-old Steven Hentz also faces pending driving-related offenses after being arrested early Tuesday night in Pettis County.
krcgtv.com
Attorney General 'looking into' Lake Ozark Music Festival after complaint of fraud
LAKE OZARK — The Office of the Missouri Attorney General is investigating the Lake Ozark Music Festival for complaints of fraud, a spokesperson confirmed to KRCG 13. The music festival, which was suddenly shut down in July, was the subject of a KRCG 13 investigation earlier this month, which found several investors claiming they were scammed out of money, as well as finding the festival's purported organizer to be a convicted felon named Mike Leffingwell.
KYTV
Search for missing Camden County man continues nearly 9 years after he disappeared
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The search for a missing Camden County man continues nearly 9 years after he went missing. Donald Erwin was last seen on December 29, 2013. Monday family, friends, and a volunteer search team combed portions of the Lake of the Ozarks. “When he first went missing...
sgfcitizen.org
Pokin Around: Police to be ‘decoy pedestrians’ in SGF, where drivers stop half the time
Courage is part of the mix of what makes a great police officer. But we reside in a city where, according to police, motorists yield to pedestrians in the crosswalk about half the time. That tells me that about half the time motorists don’t yield to pedestrians in the crosswalk....
933kwto.com
Three Men Charged With Stealing In Wright County
Three men are facing charges and are accused of stealing $75,000 worth of property in the Hartville area. The Wright County Sheriff’s Department says guns, tools, air conditioning and refrigeration equipment and car parts were stolen. The three charged in the incident were Troy Lansdown, Nathan Withnell and Michael...
933kwto.com
Record Low Temps in the Ozarks
We have had record low temps in Springfield Tuesday morning and are threatening to break records again on Wednesday morning. The National Weather Service says we dipped down to 22 degrees just before 7 am Tuesday morning, breaking the old record of 25 set in 1948. Wednesday morning’s low is...
Greene County’s syphilis rate has grown “13-fold” in past 5 years
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — At the Springfield City Council meeting Monday, Oct. 17, city leaders heard from the health department about a growing concern for people in the Greene County area. The bill the city council was voting on would allow the Springfield-Greene County Health Department to accept a $162,500 grant from the Centers for Disease […]
3 men accused in connection with theft of $75K worth of guns and tools in Wright County
Deputies said the investigation started when they were called to investigate a disturbance at Stair Steps Bridge on Sept. 28.
KYTV
CRIME STOPPERS: Help find this Greene County fugitive charged with forgery
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - This week’s Crime Stoppers fugitive is wanted for probation violation on a forgery charge in Greene County. Springfield police say Scott Michael Beasley is also a suspect in a trespassing incident, and two stealing investigations in the city. The 47-year-old has several tattoos, including a...
KYTV
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash shuts down part of I-44 near Marshfield, Mo.
MARSHFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A crash closed part of I-44 near Marshfield on Tuesday evening. The crash happened in the eastbound lanes around 5 p.m. at mile marker 100. We do not know about any injuries. MoDOT reopened the road Tuesday evening. To report a correction or typo, please email...
lakeexpo.com
Semi Overturns, Blocking Highway 5 On Monday Afternoon
SUNRISE BEACH, Mo. — Highway 5 was blocked Monday afternoon due to non-injury vehicle accident in front of Captain Ron’s. According to a photo taken by the Sunrise Beach Fire Protection District, it appears that a semi-truck overturned and blocked a lane of traffic on Highway 5. "Please...
Springfield weather breaks 74-year record low
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – It was a very cold morning across the Ozarks as the first taste of winter made its appearance. The average first hard freeze for Springfield is November 5. Springfield experienced the first hard freeze of the season, 19 days early, as temperatures dropped to 22 degrees. This beats the old record in […]
Standoff near Nixa’s Early Childhood Center leads to two arrests
Two people who were wanted for violating probation and had warrants out for their arrest were taken into custody at a home near school buildings in Nixa Monday afternoon.
sgfcitizen.org
Sally Payne abruptly resigns from city of Springfield
One of Springfield’s leaders in helping unemployed workers find jobs abruptly left her own job on Oct. 19. Sally Payne, the now former director of workforce development for the city of Springfield, resigned. Payne has worked for the city since 2008. The Springfield Department of Workforce Development is a...
KYTV
2 teens die in single-vehicle crash in Greene County near Republic
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed two teens and sent two others to the hospital. Troopers say the crash happened a little after 6 P.M. Saturday, near the corner of Farm Road 170 and Farm Road 101 near Republic High School. A 15-year-old male and a 16-year-old male were killed in the crash. A 16-year-old female was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, while another 16-year-old male was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Will recreational marijuana become legal? Some voters are unsure
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – In just three weeks, Missouri voters will once again decide the fate of recreational marijuana. A poll done by Nexstar, Emerson College, and the Hill recently asked Missouri voters if they support or oppose Missouri Amendment 3. The amendment would not only legalize recreational marijuana, but allow people with certain marijuana-related offenses […]
kcur.org
Missouri knew of contamination in Springfield’s groundwater decades before anyone told residents
Early in 2019, Ed Galbraith faced a crowd of some 200 unhappy Springfield, Missouri, residents. He wanted to make amends. Galbraith, then director of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources’ environmental quality division, acknowledged that the state agency in charge of protecting the environment should have announced sooner that contaminated water had spread from an old industrial site near Springfield-Branson National Airport. Residents had recently found out that a harmful chemical known to cause cancer had been detected in the groundwater.
Comments / 0