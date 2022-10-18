Read full article on original website
Popular off-price retail chain opens another new store location in TexasKristen WaltersNew Caney, TX
Houston Chronicle editorial board recommend voting for BetoAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Improperly installed car battery by dealership to blame in a fatal wreck that killed mother according to court documentshoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
This Week Beto O’Rourke Supports the Asian American Community in East TexasTom HandyHouston, TX
Houston man suing Whataburger over food poisoning; seeks at least $200khoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Spring ISD voters to consider $850M bond package at polls Nov. 8
Rebuilding Spring High School will be a key project for Spring ISD in the coming year should voters approve Proposition A in the district’s $850 million bond proposal in the upcoming November election. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact) Voters will decide the fate of Spring ISD’s $850 million bond package Nov....
Q&A: Learn about the candidates running for Texas Senate District 15
Democrat incumbent John Whitmire is facing Republican George Brian Vachris in the Nov. 8 midterm election to represent the residents of Texas Senate District 15. The district covers a portion of Harris County. View a map of Texas State Senate districts here. Candidates were asked to keep responses under 50...
Q&A: Get to know the candidates running for Texas House of Representatives District 150
In the upcoming Nov. 8 election, Democratic challenger Ginny Brown Daniel will be running against Republican incumbent Valoree Swanson for Texas House of Representatives District 150. Democratic challenger Ginny Brown Daniel will be running against Republican incumbent Valoree Swanson for Texas House of Representatives District 150 in the upcoming Nov....
Conroe ISD earns perfect score for finance management, says goodbye to Trustee Scott Moore
Trustee Scott Moore was honored at his final CISD board meeting. He will be replaced by current board president Skeeter Hubert. (Kylee Haueter/Community Impact Newspaper) Conroe ISD announced at an Oct. 18 meeting it earned an "A" with a score of 100 points on the Texas Education Agency’s school financial accountability rating system, the School Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas, or FIRST.
Sample ballot: Where, when to vote in The Woodlands for Nov. 8 elections
Texans will have the opportunity to cast ballots in the upcoming midterm elections starting Oct. 24. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Woodlands area residents will have the opportunity to cast ballots in several local, state and federal races in the coming weeks. When to vote. Oct. 24: First day of early...
Election Q&A: Get to know the Missouri City At Large Position 1 candidates
Two candidates are vying for the position of At Large Position 1 Missouri City council member with candidate Sonya Brown-Marshall challenging the incumbent Vashuandra Edwards, who was elected in 2018. Candidates were asked to keep responses under 75 words, answer the questions provided and avoid attacking opponents. Answers may have...
fox26houston.com
When is early voting in Texas? 2022 midterm election dates, where to vote
HOUSTON - Voters will soon determine Texas’ next governor and several other statewide and local leaders, but you don’t have to wait until election day on Nov. 8 to cast your ballot. Early voting in Texas for the 2022 midterm election begins on Oct. 24 and runs through...
Houston Chronicle
Lina Hidalgo, a rising Democratic star, faces a tough reelection race to lead Harris County
Four years after she unexpectedly ousted a well-liked Republican to lead the nation’s third-most-populous county, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo is in a pitched reelection battle against a well-funded Republican opponent — imperiling her party’s hopes that the Democratic superstar could one day ascend to statewide office.
Houston ISD hosts community meeting to gather feedback as search begins for new Bellaire High School principal
Houston ISD School Support Officer Delesa Franklin takes feedback from attendees at an Oct. 17 community meeting at Bellaire High School. (Shawn Arrajj/Community Impact) Bellaire High School students, parents and community members attended a meeting Oct. 17 to provide feedback to Houston ISD officials as they kick off the process to find the school's next principal.
Texas Secretary of State’s office to monitor Harris County's Nov. 8 election following scrutiny of 2020 election
Harris County's 2020 elections have been the subject of a state audit since September 2021. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) In its ongoing audit of Harris County’s 2020 elections, the Texas Secretary of State’s office said it had found “serious breaches” in the management of elections records in a letter dated Oct. 18.
Q&A: Get to know Harris County Precinct 2 commissioner candidates Garcia, Morman
Two candidates are vying for the position of Harris County Precinct 2 commissioner in the upcoming Nov. 8 election with incumbent Democratic Commissioner Adrian Garcia facing Republican challenger Jack Morman, a former Precinct 2 commissioner. Candidates were asked to keep responses under 75 words, answer the questions provided and avoid...
Katy child care, early education centers tackle costs, staff issues as inflation continues to rise
While child care is an important service for working parents, it can be costly due to state staffing requirements, local child care and early education center officials said. (Designed by La'Toya Smith) Katy’s continued development and inflation have created increases in costs of child care, while early education centers balance...
mocomotive.com
How Do We End the Daily ‘Purge’ in Harris County?
Crime is bad in Harris County, Texas. I mean, really bad. So bad, in fact, that even neighboring counties recognize it. On the highway between Harris County and neighboring Montgomery County there is a billboard that proclaims, “Criminals: This is Montgomery County. We Fund Law Enforcement. We Prosecute.” They mean it, too.
The Woodlands agrees to regional funding for David Memorial Drive extension to be managed by Shenandoah
Karen Dempsey, chief administrative officer for The Woodlands Township, presents information about the regional participation agreement. (Vanessa Holt/Community Impact) The Woodlands Township on Oct. 20 agreed to its part of a regional project to extend David Memorial Drive in Shenandoah to Hwy. 242 with the goal of alleviating traffic congestion along I-45 in the region.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Harris County, Houston leaders ask Justice Department to send monitors for midterm election
Harris County and Houston leaders are asking the Justice Department to send federal monitors to the area in the wake of state officials planning to deploy inspectors during November's midterm election. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, Harris County Attorney Christian Menefee and County Judge Lina Hidalgo released a letter late Thursday...
Q&A: Get to know League City City Council Position 3 candidates
Election Day is Nov. 8 with early voting kicking off Oct. 24. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Three candidates are vying for League City City Council Position 3 in the upcoming Nov. 8 election. Newcomers Tom Crews, Chris Dodson and Brian Hanby will square off. Candidates were asked to keep responses under...
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sending election monitors to Harris County
The announcement comes amid an audit of Harris County and three other counties' 2020 election results.
Montgomery ISD trustees give go ahead for evaluating possible CTE, agricultural science center site
The proposed $61.61 million centralized CTE facility would serve both high schools as would the proposed $21.31 million centralized agricultural science center, according to previous reporting and bond estimates. (Community Impact staff) The Montgomery ISD board of trustees gave district officials the approval to enter into a due diligence phase...
Q&A: Get to know Missouri City mayor candidates Robin Elackatt, Yolanda Ford
Two candidates are vying for the position of mayor for Missouri City with candidate Yolanda Ford challenging the incumbent Mayor Robin Elackatt, who was elected in 2020. Candidates were asked to keep responses under 75 words, answer the questions provided and avoid attacking opponents. Answers may have been edited or cut to adhere to those guidelines, or for style and clarity. For more information about voting in Fort Bend County, visit www.fortbendcountytx.gov/government/departments/elections-voter-registration.
Exterior design services company Transblue opens new Friendswood location
The national outdoor design and construction management company offers commercial, government, residential and multifamily services. (Courtesy Pexels) Transblue opened its newest location Oct. 10 at 17300 El Camino Real, Friendswood. This will be the second Texas location for the national outdoor design and construction management company, the first being in Frisco. The new location is locally owned by brothers Thomas and Michael Hartman. 832-581-4244. www.transblue.com.
