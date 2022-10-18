ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Klein, TX

Community Impact Houston

Q&A: Get to know the candidates running for Texas House of Representatives District 150

In the upcoming Nov. 8 election, Democratic challenger Ginny Brown Daniel will be running against Republican incumbent Valoree Swanson for Texas House of Representatives District 150. Democratic challenger Ginny Brown Daniel will be running against Republican incumbent Valoree Swanson for Texas House of Representatives District 150 in the upcoming Nov....
TEXAS STATE
Community Impact Houston

Conroe ISD earns perfect score for finance management, says goodbye to Trustee Scott Moore

Trustee Scott Moore was honored at his final CISD board meeting. He will be replaced by current board president Skeeter Hubert. (Kylee Haueter/Community Impact Newspaper) Conroe ISD announced at an Oct. 18 meeting it earned an "A" with a score of 100 points on the Texas Education Agency’s school financial accountability rating system, the School Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas, or FIRST.
CONROE, TX
Community Impact Houston

Houston ISD hosts community meeting to gather feedback as search begins for new Bellaire High School principal

Houston ISD School Support Officer Delesa Franklin takes feedback from attendees at an Oct. 17 community meeting at Bellaire High School. (Shawn Arrajj/Community Impact) Bellaire High School students, parents and community members attended a meeting Oct. 17 to provide feedback to Houston ISD officials as they kick off the process to find the school's next principal.
HOUSTON, TX
mocomotive.com

How Do We End the Daily ‘Purge’ in Harris County?

Crime is bad in Harris County, Texas. I mean, really bad. So bad, in fact, that even neighboring counties recognize it. On the highway between Harris County and neighboring Montgomery County there is a billboard that proclaims, “Criminals: This is Montgomery County. We Fund Law Enforcement. We Prosecute.” They mean it, too.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

The Woodlands agrees to regional funding for David Memorial Drive extension to be managed by Shenandoah

Karen Dempsey, chief administrative officer for The Woodlands Township, presents information about the regional participation agreement. (Vanessa Holt/Community Impact) The Woodlands Township on Oct. 20 agreed to its part of a regional project to extend David Memorial Drive in Shenandoah to Hwy. 242 with the goal of alleviating traffic congestion along I-45 in the region.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Community Impact Houston

Montgomery ISD trustees give go ahead for evaluating possible CTE, agricultural science center site

The proposed $61.61 million centralized CTE facility would serve both high schools as would the proposed $21.31 million centralized agricultural science center, according to previous reporting and bond estimates. (Community Impact staff) The Montgomery ISD board of trustees gave district officials the approval to enter into a due diligence phase...
MONTGOMERY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Q&A: Get to know Missouri City mayor candidates Robin Elackatt, Yolanda Ford

Two candidates are vying for the position of mayor for Missouri City with candidate Yolanda Ford challenging the incumbent Mayor Robin Elackatt, who was elected in 2020. Candidates were asked to keep responses under 75 words, answer the questions provided and avoid attacking opponents. Answers may have been edited or cut to adhere to those guidelines, or for style and clarity. For more information about voting in Fort Bend County, visit www.fortbendcountytx.gov/government/departments/elections-voter-registration.
MISSOURI CITY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Exterior design services company Transblue opens new Friendswood location

The national outdoor design and construction management company offers commercial, government, residential and multifamily services. (Courtesy Pexels) Transblue opened its newest location Oct. 10 at 17300 El Camino Real, Friendswood. This will be the second Texas location for the national outdoor design and construction management company, the first being in Frisco. The new location is locally owned by brothers Thomas and Michael Hartman. 832-581-4244. www.transblue.com.
FRIENDSWOOD, TX
Houston, TX

Community Impact Houston

