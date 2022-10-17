Alex Jone’s ex-wife, Kelly, believes the almost $1 billion verdict handed to her former husband is what the broadcaster deserves and said she hopes the families of the Sandy Hook school shooting “get every single cent,” RadarOnline.com has learned. “The truth always comes out,” Kelly said, “You reap what you sow.”Kelly and Alex were married for eight years and share three children together. Since divorcing her ex-husband, she has spoken to the media about the verdict and the likelihood of Jones’ fulfilling payments. “The damages are a declaration,” Kelly told Inside Edition when asked her thoughts on the record-breaking verdict....

TEXAS STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO