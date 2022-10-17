ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Father at centre of Alex Jones’ Sandy Hook hoax lies tells trial he felt like he ‘failed’ his slain daughter

The grieving father at the centre of Alex Jones’ Sandy Hook hoax lies has revealed how the far-right conspiracy theorist left him feeling like he “failed” his murdered daughter.Robbie Parker returned to the witness stand on Thursday to testify in Mr Jones’ defamation trial, as jurors weigh how much he must pay to the families of victims of the 2012 mass shooting for the harassment they suffered because of his lies.Choking back tears, he told jurors how he believed he was “failing” six-year-old Emilie’s memory as Mr Jones lies continued to spread lies about her.“I already felt like I...
‘You Reap What You Sow’: Alex Jones Ex-Wife Reacts To $1 Billion Verdict, Hopes Families Are Paid ‘Every Single Cent’

Alex Jone’s ex-wife, Kelly, believes the almost $1 billion verdict handed to her former husband is what the broadcaster deserves and said she hopes the families of the Sandy Hook school shooting “get every single cent,” RadarOnline.com has learned. “The truth always comes out,” Kelly said, “You reap what you sow.”Kelly and Alex were married for eight years and share three children together. Since divorcing her ex-husband, she has spoken to the media about the verdict and the likelihood of Jones’ fulfilling payments. “The damages are a declaration,” Kelly told Inside Edition when asked her thoughts on the record-breaking verdict....
