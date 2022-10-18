Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Columbus AreaIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
Football: Brown among 14 Buckeyes on pregame status report ahead of Iowa matchupThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 16 Ohio State completes sweep, defeats Bentley 3-1The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes, Penn State play to 1-1 draw FridayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State forces 6 turnovers, defeats Iowa 54-10The LanternColumbus, OH
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 13 Ohio State, Penn State Play to 1-All Draw
COLUMBUS, Ohio – No. 13 Ohio State (8-1-5, 3-1-2) came back from a 1-0 deficit to earn a 1-all draw with Penn State (5-4-4, 2-1-3) Friday in State College. Ohio State has tied a school record with five ties this season. The 1973, 2013 and 2014 teams all finished the season with five draws.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Balanced Buckeyes Attack Push OSU Past Iowa
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes (13-5, 9-1 B1G) won in four sets (25-18, 22-25, 25-10, 25-18) against Iowa (7-14, 1-9 B1G) on Friday evening inside the Covelli Center during the alumnae match. Iowa led early in the first set, but Ohio State used a pair...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buglioni’s Overtime Goal Pushes Ohio State Past Minnesota Duluth, 3-2
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The highly anticipated 2022 national championship game rematch between the No. 1/1 Ohio State women’s hockey team and No. 4/5 Minnesota Duluth was nothing short of exciting. With just 59 seconds left on the clock in overtime at the OSU Ice Rink, junior forward Jenna Buglioni scored her second goal of the game to give the Buckeyes (7-0-0, 7-0-0 WCHA) a 3-2 win over the Bulldogs (6-1-0, 2-1-0 WCHA).
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
ITA Midwest Regional Recap
Doubles action got underway on Friday. JJ Tracy and Andrew Lutschaunig teamed up this week and won a pair of matches on the opening day. They opened with a battled against Brogan Pierce and Ferdinand Schlueter of Western Michigan, eventually beating the Bronco duo 8-7, winning 7-2 in the tiebreaker. In the round of 16, Tracy and Lutschaunig had an easier time defeating Illinois’ tandem of Nic Meister and Tyler Bowers 8-3. They are off to the quarterfinals on Saturday evening.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Close Regular Season Sunday vs. Northwestern
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State closes out the regular season at home this Sunday vs. No. 13 Northwestern. The Buckeyes can still secure a Top 4 seed and a home match in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament which starts next weekend. The match is set for a 2 p.m. start on Sunday and will be streamed on BTN+.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 16 Buckeyes Complete Sweep of Bentley with 3-1 Win
After a scoreless first stanza Ohio State notched the only goal of the second period, with Stephen Halliday converting on the power play. Bentley tied the game early in the third but Patrick Guzzo put the Buckeyes back ahead less than four minutes later and Kamil Sadlocha added an insurance goal. Jakub Dobes made 34 saves for the Buckeyes and the penalty kill was 4-for-4, including stopping a major chance for the Falcons in the third period.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Push the Full 90 But Fall to MSU
COLUMBUS, Ohio – No. 17 Ohio State pushed hard for the full 90 minutes on Thursday night at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium against No. 6 Michigan State. But a late first half goal from the Spartans would prove to be the only difference in a 1-0 MSU win. The...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 16 Buckeyes Top Bentley, 9-2
COLUMBUS, Ohio – With points from 15 players, including multiple points from seven, the No. 16 Ohio State men’s hockey team defeated Bentley, 9-2, in a nonconference game Thursday evening in Value City Arena. Kamil Sadlocha and Jake Wise both scored twice for Ohio State to lead the way. The Buckeyes were ahead 2-0 after the first period and pushed the lead to 5-0 midway through the second. Bentley got on the board in the second but the Buckeyes responded for a 6-1 advantage through 40 minutes. Ohio State outscored the Falcons 3-1 in the third for the 9-2 final.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes in Action at ITA Midwest Regionals
This week, members of the Ohio State women’s tennis team are in Ann Arbor, Mich., for the ITA Midwest Regional Championship, which runs Thursday through Tuesday in the Varsity Tennis Center. Admission is free. The singles and doubles winners will receive automatic berths into the ITA National Fall Championships.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Ohio State Women’s Gymnastics Announces 2023 Schedule
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State women’s gymnastics team has set its 2023 season, head coach Meredith Paulicivic announced Thursday. The 2023 campaign marks the 53rd season of Ohio State women’s gymnastics and the fourth season in the state-of-the-art Covelli Center. Ohio State starts the year hosting...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes to Appear on BTN Four Times in 2023
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State Wrestling fans will be able to watch four Big Ten Conference matches in 2023 on the Big Ten Network, the conference office announced Thursday. The first opportunity will be when the Buckeyes travel to Indiana Jan. 6 to face the Hoosiers at 7 p.m. in Bloomington. Another road match, against rival Michigan, also will be carried by BTN Jan 27 in Ann Arbor. That match is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Sweep Fighting Illini
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes (12-5, 8-1 B1G) swept (25-10, 25-23, 25-23) Illinois (9-10, 4-5 B1G) on Wednesday evening inside the Covelli Center during the mental health awareness match. The Buckeyes took control early in the first set, never trailing to earn the 25-10 set...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Engel Again Named Big Ten Athlete of the Week
COLUMBUS, Ohio – After her fourth Top 2 finish of the season, Addie Engel, a junior on the Ohio State cross country team, has been selected Big Ten Athlete of the Week, the conference announced Wednesday. This is the third Big Ten weekly honor of the season for Engel and the fourth of her career.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
🗣️ BUCKEYES CHAT WITH THE MEDIA AHEAD OF MATCHUP AGAINST IOWA
Ohio State players met with the media after practice to discuss team progress as they prepare to take on the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Shoe on Saturday. On the potential of the offensive line moving forward:. “We’ve got so many weapons of offense. I’m just excited to see what we...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Ohio State Strengthens NIL Resources with Addition of INFLCR Local Exchange
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State Athletics is strengthening its NIL programing for its student-athletes with the announcement of its partnership with industry leader INFLCR. The Ohio State Local Exchange is a tool to connect Ohio State student-athletes with interested businesses, collectives, or individuals to streamline the process of generating business activity related to their Name, Image and Likeness.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
🎥 Rohlik, Regula and Sadlocha Preview Bentley Series
This week, the No. 16-ranked Ohio State men’s hockey team opens a four-game homestand with two games vs. Bentley. The teams will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday in Value City Arena.
