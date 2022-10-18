COLUMBUS, Ohio – With points from 15 players, including multiple points from seven, the No. 16 Ohio State men’s hockey team defeated Bentley, 9-2, in a nonconference game Thursday evening in Value City Arena. Kamil Sadlocha and Jake Wise both scored twice for Ohio State to lead the way. The Buckeyes were ahead 2-0 after the first period and pushed the lead to 5-0 midway through the second. Bentley got on the board in the second but the Buckeyes responded for a 6-1 advantage through 40 minutes. Ohio State outscored the Falcons 3-1 in the third for the 9-2 final.

