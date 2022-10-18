Read full article on original website
kpq.com
East Wenatchee Man Accused of Assaulting Trooper, Other Felonies
A 33-year-old East Wenatchee man is in jail on multiple felony charges for criminal activity earlier this month. Among other things, Victor Dominguez is accused of assaulting a Washington State Patrol Trooper during a traffic stop before fleeing the scene on October 5. Dominguez also allegedly refused to stop and...
kpq.com
Letter From Wenatchee Police Chief Asks For Retraction From State Legislator
Wenatchee Police Chief Steve Crown is using his position as head a statewide organization to call on Democratic State Representative Jesse Johnson to retract a statement on social media. Crown is the current president of the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs, who sent a letter to Johnson. In...
ncwlife.com
East Wenatchee woman accused of ramming into deputy's car
An East Wenatchee woman allegedly rammed into an unmarked and occupied police car Wednesday as detectives closed in on her for multiple prior warrants. Danielle Renae Reyes, 28, now faces a possible charge of second-degree assault, in addition to earlier counts of eluding, resisting arrest and DUI. The Columbia River...
kpq.com
East Wenatchee Police Find Suspect Through Community Outreach
The East Wenatchee Police Department was able to find a vehicle prowling suspect through community support Thursday. On Tuesday morning, the caller reported their tools missing after they returned to their car at Eastmont Lanes Monday night. On Wednesday, East Wenatchee Police asked the community to help officers locate a...
kpq.com
Chelan Co. Commission Candidate says Workforce Housing a Top Priority
Anne Hessburg is a candidate for Chelan County Commissioner in District 2. Hessburg is a professional land use planner and current member of the Leavenworth City Council. The Chelan County native, who is running as an independent, says she’s held an interest in a seat on the commission for some time and vetted her ability to potentially do the job on several fronts prior to declaring her candidacy.
kpq.com
Aquatic Center Discussions Continue as Stakeholders Focus on the Final Vision
Senator Brad Hawkins met with multiple local government agencies and stakeholders to discuss progress made on his proposed Regional Aquatic Center. On Oct. 19, Hawkins held the second stakeholder meeting at the Confluence Technology Center. This project would be built on 283 acres on a site dubbed “Wenatchi Landing,” located...
kpq.com
East Wenatchee Woman Jailed After Three Run-Ins With Police Wednesday
A 28-year-old East Wenatchee woman is in jail after numerous run-ins with police Wednesday. Officers say Danielle Reyes drove away from two attempts to pull her over within minutes in Wenatchee. They say they blocked her from driving away a third time in East Wenatchee, although she slammed into a...
Deputies in East Wenatchee arrest man suspected of assaulting trooper, eluding police
WENATCHEE, Wash. — A man suspected of assaulting a state trooper and eluding police in Wenatchee was arrested on Tuesday. Deputies arrested 33-year-old Victor Dominguez in East Wenatchee for two warrants. One was for a Domestic Violence Court Order Violation, and the second was for third-degree assault. The Columbia River Drug Task Force says Dominguez assaulted a Washington State Patrol...
kpq.com
Chelan Douglas Health Board Bans Discussion On COVID Vaccine
The Chelan Douglas Health Board will no longer allow discussion about COVID-19 vaccines at its meetings unless the topic is on the board's agenda in advance. The board passed a motion by member Jerrilea Crawford to adopt the restriction at this week's meeting. Crawford made her motion after fellow board...
kpq.com
Department of Natural Resources to Burn 11 Acres in Chelan County
The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will be burning 11 acres within Chelan County projected to begin on Thursday. This prescribed burning operation is geared towards supporting rare plant populations at the Camas Meadows Natural Area Preserve, specifically the Wenatchee Mountains checkermallow and Wenatchee larkspur. This burn is also part...
kpq.com
Orondo Man Charged With Assault After Firing Shots Near Orchard Worker
A 73-year-old Orondo man faces felony charges after being accused of threatening an orchard worker and firing shots in the air. Douglas County deputies say Steven Stannard came out of his house at around noon on Set. 26 and approached a man on a lawn mower in an adjacent orchard.
kpq.com
East Wenatchee Detached Garage Lost in Fire
A detached garage on Keller Avenue in East Wenatchee was lost in a fire Thursday night. Around 10:15 p.m., the Wenatchee Valley Fire Department responded to a call of someone’s private car shop on fire on the 600 Block of Keller Avenue. The fire was 100 feet away from...
kpq.com
Motorhome Lost in Fire on Millerdale Avenue in Wenatchee
A motorhome was fully engulfed in flames on Millerdale Avenue in Wenatchee Thursday. At around 9:45 a.m., Wenatchee Valley Fire responded to a call of a motorhome on fire at a private residence on the 1500 block of Millerdale Avenue. Apparently it started when the 911 caller was fixing the...
kpq.com
One Big Rig Rear-Ends Another, Blocks Eastbound I-90
A collision involving two semi-trucks snarled traffic on Interstate-90 in Kittitas County early this morning. The incident occurred near Exit 106 west of Ellensburg just before 3:00 a.m. when one of the big rigs slammed into the other from behind. “The driver of the first semi in front noticed that...
Over 100 dogs rescued in Skagit County now ready for adoption
BURLINGTON, Wash. — Over 130 dogs that were rescued by the Humane Society of Skagit Valley (HSSV) in September are now ready for adoption. The dogs were rescued from a property where they were living in "terrible conditions" on Sept. 2, forcing HSSV to close its doors in order to care for the animals. A total of 126 were initially rescued, and HSSV said some of the dogs were pregnant, thereby increasing the total number of animals in their care.
Bolt Creek Fire crews reach critical turning point
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — After roughly a month of fighting the Bolt Creek Fire, crews could soon be departing the Cascades. Incident Commander Leonard Johnson says they’ve reached a critical point in the firefight, just in the nick of time. Once conditions are under control on the west...
ncwlife.com
Ninth Street and Valley Mall Parkway intersection will be closed
The intersection of 9th Street and Valley Mall Parkway in East Wenatchee will be fully closed beginning Monday as work continues on the installation of traffic lights. The intersection is being converted from a four-way stop to a regulated traffic signals. The city said the closure is expected to last...
ifiberone.com
Road rage shooting on Stevens Pass leaves one woman dead; suspect sought by Washington State Patrol
SKYKOMISH - The Washington State Patrol is actively investigating a fatal shooting that happened on US 2 on Stevens Pass on Saturday. At around 7:48 p.m., troopers say the shooting happened just east of Stevens Pass Ski Resort at the King County/Chelan County border. The incident started as road rage...
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Wenatchee (Wenatchee, WA)
The Washington State Patrol reported a motor vehicle accident on Thursday evening. The officials stated that a semi-cement truck was involved in the crash on Badger Mountain Road in East Wenatchee. The officials reported that the semi rolled into a ditch. The incident happed at around 3:28 p.m. The Wenatchee...
ifiberone.com
Upcoming weather change expected to help clear wildfire smoke
PLAIN — An upcoming weather change is expected to help improve air quality in the Wenatchee Valley as smoke still lingers from the Bolt Creek, White River and Irving Peak fires. Forecast for rain and cooler weather beginning Friday in the Cascade mountains and western Washington are looking promising...
