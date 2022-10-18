ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelan County, WA

kpq.com

East Wenatchee Man Accused of Assaulting Trooper, Other Felonies

A 33-year-old East Wenatchee man is in jail on multiple felony charges for criminal activity earlier this month. Among other things, Victor Dominguez is accused of assaulting a Washington State Patrol Trooper during a traffic stop before fleeing the scene on October 5. Dominguez also allegedly refused to stop and...
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
ncwlife.com

East Wenatchee woman accused of ramming into deputy's car

An East Wenatchee woman allegedly rammed into an unmarked and occupied police car Wednesday as detectives closed in on her for multiple prior warrants. Danielle Renae Reyes, 28, now faces a possible charge of second-degree assault, in addition to earlier counts of eluding, resisting arrest and DUI. The Columbia River...
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

East Wenatchee Police Find Suspect Through Community Outreach

The East Wenatchee Police Department was able to find a vehicle prowling suspect through community support Thursday. On Tuesday morning, the caller reported their tools missing after they returned to their car at Eastmont Lanes Monday night. On Wednesday, East Wenatchee Police asked the community to help officers locate a...
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

Chelan Co. Commission Candidate says Workforce Housing a Top Priority

Anne Hessburg is a candidate for Chelan County Commissioner in District 2. Hessburg is a professional land use planner and current member of the Leavenworth City Council. The Chelan County native, who is running as an independent, says she’s held an interest in a seat on the commission for some time and vetted her ability to potentially do the job on several fronts prior to declaring her candidacy.
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Deputies in East Wenatchee arrest man suspected of assaulting trooper, eluding police

WENATCHEE, Wash. — A man suspected of assaulting a state trooper and eluding police in Wenatchee was arrested on Tuesday. Deputies arrested 33-year-old Victor Dominguez in East Wenatchee for two warrants. One was for a Domestic Violence Court Order Violation, and the second was for third-degree assault. The Columbia River Drug Task Force says Dominguez assaulted a Washington State Patrol...
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

Chelan Douglas Health Board Bans Discussion On COVID Vaccine

The Chelan Douglas Health Board will no longer allow discussion about COVID-19 vaccines at its meetings unless the topic is on the board's agenda in advance. The board passed a motion by member Jerrilea Crawford to adopt the restriction at this week's meeting. Crawford made her motion after fellow board...
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
kpq.com

Department of Natural Resources to Burn 11 Acres in Chelan County

The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will be burning 11 acres within Chelan County projected to begin on Thursday. This prescribed burning operation is geared towards supporting rare plant populations at the Camas Meadows Natural Area Preserve, specifically the Wenatchee Mountains checkermallow and Wenatchee larkspur. This burn is also part...
kpq.com

East Wenatchee Detached Garage Lost in Fire

A detached garage on Keller Avenue in East Wenatchee was lost in a fire Thursday night. Around 10:15 p.m., the Wenatchee Valley Fire Department responded to a call of someone’s private car shop on fire on the 600 Block of Keller Avenue. The fire was 100 feet away from...
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

Motorhome Lost in Fire on Millerdale Avenue in Wenatchee

A motorhome was fully engulfed in flames on Millerdale Avenue in Wenatchee Thursday. At around 9:45 a.m., Wenatchee Valley Fire responded to a call of a motorhome on fire at a private residence on the 1500 block of Millerdale Avenue. Apparently it started when the 911 caller was fixing the...
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

One Big Rig Rear-Ends Another, Blocks Eastbound I-90

A collision involving two semi-trucks snarled traffic on Interstate-90 in Kittitas County early this morning. The incident occurred near Exit 106 west of Ellensburg just before 3:00 a.m. when one of the big rigs slammed into the other from behind. “The driver of the first semi in front noticed that...
KITTITAS COUNTY, WA
KING 5

Over 100 dogs rescued in Skagit County now ready for adoption

BURLINGTON, Wash. — Over 130 dogs that were rescued by the Humane Society of Skagit Valley (HSSV) in September are now ready for adoption. The dogs were rescued from a property where they were living in "terrible conditions" on Sept. 2, forcing HSSV to close its doors in order to care for the animals. A total of 126 were initially rescued, and HSSV said some of the dogs were pregnant, thereby increasing the total number of animals in their care.
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Bolt Creek Fire crews reach critical turning point

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — After roughly a month of fighting the Bolt Creek Fire, crews could soon be departing the Cascades. Incident Commander Leonard Johnson says they’ve reached a critical point in the firefight, just in the nick of time. Once conditions are under control on the west...
KING COUNTY, WA
ncwlife.com

Ninth Street and Valley Mall Parkway intersection will be closed

The intersection of 9th Street and Valley Mall Parkway in East Wenatchee will be fully closed beginning Monday as work continues on the installation of traffic lights. The intersection is being converted from a four-way stop to a regulated traffic signals. The city said the closure is expected to last...
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
ifiberone.com

Upcoming weather change expected to help clear wildfire smoke

PLAIN — An upcoming weather change is expected to help improve air quality in the Wenatchee Valley as smoke still lingers from the Bolt Creek, White River and Irving Peak fires. Forecast for rain and cooler weather beginning Friday in the Cascade mountains and western Washington are looking promising...
OKANOGAN COUNTY, WA

