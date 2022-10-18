ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

City of Las Cruces Participates in the Great American ShakeOut on Thursday, Oct. 20

Las Cruces, New Mexico
 5 days ago
The City of Las Cruces will be participating in the 2022 Great American ShakeOut on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022.

The City will execute a citywide evacuation drill for all staff and patrons at all City of Las Cruces facilities that day.

The Great American ShakeOut is the world’s largest earthquake drill. Each year, on the third Thursday in October, participants throughout the world use this opportunity to practice what they would do in case an emergency occurred suddenly.

City staff, Mayor Ken Miyagishima, and City Council members have been preparing for this drill all year by updating emergency action plans and evacuation maps, completing ICS emergency trainings, and initiating and implementing an emergency mass notification system.

Participating in the Great American Shakeout is an annual opportunity on Oct. 20 for the City, the community, schools, and businesses to learn and practice emergency preparedness with millions of people.

Approximately 43.7 million are registered to participate in the world for the Great American Shakeout.0

In New Mexico, 7,953 are registered to participate. Of those, 90 percent of participants or 7,201 are registered from organizations within Las Cruces. Local regional partners also participating in the Great American Shakeout includes the Office of Emergency Management, Dona Ana Community College, and Las Cruces Public Schools.

For information, call the City of Las Cruces Communications Office at 575/541-2200.

