Las Cruces, NM

Request for Qualifications Sought for Community of Hope Expansion Project

Las Cruces, New Mexico
 5 days ago
The City of Las Cruces, in partnership with the Mesilla Valley Community of Hope, seeks Requests for Qualifications and proposals for participation in the development of a new affordable housing community to be developed at 1101 W. Amador Ave., adjacent to the Mesilla Valley Community of Hope campus.

The City will consider the needs of the project, the experience of the developer and any associated qualifications, competencies, ability to implement the project, and to limit risk to the City while working to ensure success of the project. The applicant must qualify and be certified as a Qualified Grantee by the City and New Mexico Mortgage Finance Authority.

The Request for Qualifications became available Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. The full Request for Qualifications and project parameters is available online at https://www.las-cruces.org/2222/Discover-Housing-and-Community-Resources. Paper copies of the RFQ can also be obtained through email at fairhousing@las-cruces.org, or by calling 575/528-3022.

Proposals must be electronically delivered to Natalie Green, Housing and Neighborhood Services Manager, City of Las Cruces, no later than 4:30 p.m. Mountain Daylight Time on Nov. 2, 2022. Please use the Subject: RFQ for Development Partner. Please note that no late submissions will be accepted.

For information, contact Natalie Green, Housing and Neighborhood Services Manager at 575/528-3022 or 575/528-3157 (TTY), or by email at ngreen@las-cruces.org.

The City does not discriminate based on race, ethnicity, color, religion, national origin, ancestry, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, familial status, spousal affiliation, age or disability in employment or the provision of services. Anyone who needs an accommodation for a disability to enable full participation in this process should contact the City at 575/528-3022 or 575/528-3157 (TTY). Alternate formats of this information are available upon request.

