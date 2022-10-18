Read full article on original website
NASHVILLE -- Gov. Bill Lee has proclaimed October 16–22, 2022 as Tennessee Forest Products Week. He encourages residents to recognize and celebrate our forests and the renewable resources they provide as an important part of our state's history, economy, culture, and well-being. The Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s Division of Forestry (TDF) is celebrating with the Tennessee Forestry Association and their shared ForestryWorks program.
