Hulu raises its subscription prices today
Subscribers with the Disney bundle are safe for now since Hulu isn’t raising the price just yet. However, the bundled plan with ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu with ads will see a price hike later in the year. The bundle is increasing from $13.99 per month to $14.99 per month. Thankfully, the Disney bundle with ad-free Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+ will stay the same at $19.99 per month.
Netflix password crackdown: Sharing your account information will cost you in 2023
Sharing your Netflix password with people who are not in your household? Netflix says it will begin to “monetize” account sharing early next year.
Netflix will begin charging 'extra user' fees early next year
We all knew it was coming. The next phase of Netflix's months-long crackdown on password sharing — which itself follows the company's first quarterly subscriber loss in a decade — is soon upon us. The company announced during its quarterly earnings call on Tuesday that it will charge customers an added monthly fee to people who share their login credentials beginning in early 2023.
Netflix Adding Extra Monthly Fee for Account Sharing
Streaming service Netflix is laying down the law when it comes to account sharing as the company may start charging for it. They have reached their limit regarding the account-sharing situation that goes on. Netflix makes it known that the days of using without charging and paying for it are close to being done.
Elon Musk's surrender on buying Twitter could deliver a $255 million profit to a Florida hedge fund, report says
A hedge fund in Florida could make a profit of more than $250 million as Elon Musk revives his Twitter buyout. Pentwater Capital bought 18.1 million Twitter shares for roughly $725 million in the second quarter, according to CNBC. That stake would be worth about $980 million if Musk completes...
Billionaire investor Carl Icahn has scored a $250 million gain on Twitter stock by calling Elon Musk's bluff, report says
Carl Icahn piled about $500 million into Twitter in recent months, The Wall Street Journal said. The Icahn Enterprises chief has likely notched a $250 million gain on the social media stock. Twitter shares surged 22% on Tuesday after Elon Musk offered to complete his buyout of the company. Carl...
Netflix is adding ads: Here’s what we know about their new plan
Netflix's cheaper, ad-supported plan will launch soon, the company announced Thursday.
Hulu's price hike is coming — here's how to avoid it and save
If you buy in on Hulu now, you can save later, by using annual pricing to dodge the price hike.
Netflix password-sharing crackdown will roll out globally in ‘early 2023’ — and here’s how it could work
Netflix plans to crack down on password sharing beginning in 2023. After giving users the ability to transfer their profiles to new accounts, the streamer says it will start letting subscribers create sub-accounts starting next year in line with its plans to “monetize account sharing” more widely. This...
Netflix Will No Longer Share Subscriber Forecasts As the Company Sharpens Revenue Focus
Netflix will no longer be providing forecasts for its subscriber numbers, as the streamer moves toward a greater focus on revenue. “We have such a wide range of price points, different partnerships all over the world, [that] the economic impact of any given subscriber can be quite different. And that’s particularly true if you’re trying to compare our business with other streaming services,” Spencer Wang, Netflix’s vp of finance, investor relations and corporate development, said on the investor video Tuesday. More from The Hollywood ReporterNetflix's Data Vault Cracks Open a Little (For Its Advertising Partners)'The School for Good and Evil' Review: Charlize...
Amazon Stock: Should You Buy It in October 2022?
Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com Inc. Report shareholders have been through an emotional roller coaster this year. In the early months of 2022, Wall Street analysts were confident the stock would regain its winning streak. That led many of them to select AMZN as their top pick for the year.
Netflix is giving its critics the middle finger and taking a victory lap
Netflix seemed to turn a corner on Tuesday. A new, more emboldened Netflix emerged as the company reported strong third-quarter earnings results. The streaming company gained over 2 million subscribers — avoiding the third straight quarter of subscriber losses. It's bullish about the future, too, and projected that it will add another 4.5 million subscribers in Q4.
We're Back to Subscribing to Netflix as Streamer Adds 2.4 Million Accounts
After two straight quarters of losing subscribers, Netflix announced it added 2.41 million accounts. The company, which now has 223.1 million subscribers, was only expected to add 1.09 million subscribers in the latest quarter, according to a Street Account estimate. Shares soared more than 14 percent in after-hours trading on Tuesday.
Is Amazon Stock a Buy? Here’s What One Expert Has to Say
The Motley Fool’s Will Ebiefung recently published his bullish take on Amazon stock. The expert acknowledges the company’s struggles amid both external and internal post-pandemic headwinds. Still, Mr. Ebiefung believes the e-commerce behemoth is poised for long-term growth. The author’s perspective meshes well with the Amazon Maven’s long-term...
Netflix: How did the streaming service turn its fortunes around?
You will probably have noticed how much longer it takes these days to complete your favourite Netflix shows. You could be watching Ozark or Stranger Things and reach a gripping cliff-hanger, but then have to wait another month or two to see the second half of the series. It might...
Netflix is 'doing everything from a position of strength now,' analyst says
Netflix (NFLX) is showing signs of a comeback, at least according to one bullish analyst. "I think it's back to growth," Santosh Rao, Manhattan Venture Partners head of research, told Yahoo Finance Live (video above). "It's doing everything from a position of strength now because the big concern was: Are they rushing into this ad tier model from a position of weakness? Is their whole business model not working?"
Netflix Announces Extra User Fees For 2023 — Who Will Be Affected?
The end of Netflix password sharing is almost here. The company announced during its quarterly earnings call on Oct. 18 that it will charge customers a monthly fee if they share their login...
Netflix adds 2.4 million subscribers, promises crackdown on password sharing
“After a challenging first half, we believe we’re on a path to reaccelerate growth. The key is pleasing members,” Netflix said in the letter. What were Netflix's Q3 results?
Hey, Netflix Is Back to Subscriber Growth
Netflix added 2.41 million global subscribers in the third quarter of 2022, bringing its grand total to 223.09 million (73.39 million from the U.S. and Canada), a gain of +4.5 percent over the prior year’s comparable quarter. Q3 was the first quarter of 2022 when Netflix didn’t lose subs. According to Tuesday’s shareholder letter, executives at Netflix believe they’ll add 4.50 million subs globally in the final quarter of 2022. The streamer added 4.38 million subs in the year-ago quarter, which at the time represented 9.4 percent growth. So we’re not there — but we are well above the company’s tempered...
Netflix Is Offering Its Cheapest Subscription Yet, But There’s A Major Downside
The streaming industry is quaking after Netflix announced its newest and cheapest subscription package in company history. Launching on Nov. 3, customers will have the option to enroll in Netflix’s Basic with Ads plan for just $6.99 per month. That’s a 55% decrease from the streaming giant’s highly coveted Standard plan ($15.49 per month), which supports two watching devices.
