Luxury Leather Atelier Savas Brings a Little Bit of Nashville to L.A. in First Foray Into Ready-to-Wear

A little bit of Nashville looks good on L.A. Bespoke leather jackets, boots, and accessories made from the finest hides and furs in the world await Angelenos at Savas' new store on Melrose. The star-loved, small-batch brand, which counts musicians Jack White, Jason Isbel, and Reba McEntire as fans, was founded by Savannah Yarborough, a Nashville-based designer who earned her menswear design degree from the prestigious Central Saint Martins in London.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Crockpot’s Surprisingly Chic Electric Lunch Boxes Are the Only Way to Enjoy Hot Lunches This Fall & They’re on Sale for Over 30% Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Now that temperatures are finally dropping, cold sandwiches for lunch just won’t cut it. But we know all too well how eating out for lunch every day can really add up. Fortunately, we came across a product on Amazon that will allow you to have hot meals whenever and wherever you want, not to mention, save you a ton of money on food each week. Plus, it’s on sale today!
Minions, Jurassic Park, and More Iconic Films Get a Streetwear Spin at New Universal CityWalk Store, Univrs

Some of the most iconic on-screen moments are springing to life through streetwear at Univrs, a new store at Universal CityWalk Hollywood. Each season, the shop will debut limited edition drops of apparel and collectibles ranging from $30-$100 inspired by beloved NBCUniversal brands and characters including Minions, Jurassic Park, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Felix the Cat, Jaws, and more.
LOS ANGELES, CA
