Jackson College 2023 Dr. Martin Luther King Celebration set

Jackson College is pleased to announce that local businessman Anthony Parker will be the 2023 recipient of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Medal of Service Award!. Parker will be honored at the 2023 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration, on Saturday, Jan. 14 in the Victor Cuiss Fieldhouse; doors open at 4:30 p.m. Tickets will be $35 for adults, and $25 for senior citizens and students. The theme for the evening will be “Drum Major for Justice, Peace & Righteousness,” with keynote speaker Angela Thompkins, vice president and chief diversity officer for Consumers Energy.
College seeking adjunct instructors

Become an adjunct instructor for Jackson College and share your knowledge and skills! Learn more at an Instructor Hiring Event from 6-8 p.m. Nov. 7 in Bert Walker Hall on Central Campus. Part-time instructors are needed across all subjects at Jackson College. For those who would like to teach today’s...

