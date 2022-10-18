Jackson College is pleased to announce that local businessman Anthony Parker will be the 2023 recipient of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Medal of Service Award!. Parker will be honored at the 2023 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration, on Saturday, Jan. 14 in the Victor Cuiss Fieldhouse; doors open at 4:30 p.m. Tickets will be $35 for adults, and $25 for senior citizens and students. The theme for the evening will be “Drum Major for Justice, Peace & Righteousness,” with keynote speaker Angela Thompkins, vice president and chief diversity officer for Consumers Energy.

JACKSON, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO