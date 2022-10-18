ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Lake, MI

WOOD

Beautiful, low maintenance homes coming to Spring Lake

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – For many, there comes a time in life where you want to be spending more time doing what you enjoy: playing golf, being outside, relaxing, reading a book and if you’re thinking of incorporating more things like that into your lifestyle, we’ve got the perfect place for you! The Villas at Spring Lake Country Club, by Eastbrook Homes is in the process of building a new phase of homes there and offering the best of low maintenance living in a really beautiful location.
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Tiny homes in Grand Rapids quickly approaching reality

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — This month, Grand Rapids City Commission and planning committee approved rezoning for a new housing project by Mel Trotter Ministries. The project is called Hope Village, and is planned for the Madison Square neighborhood area. It will be located on Garden Street SE between Division Ave and Jefferson Ave.
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Everyday Chef & Wife to rebrand, open storefront

A new business is set to open in the former Cherry Deli space in the East Hills neighborhood. Jason and Kate McClearen said Tuesday, Oct. 17, they plan to open a brick and mortar outlet for The Everyday Chef & Wife in the former Cherry Deli space, 834 Cherry St. SE.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan family of 4 vanishes after bizarre 911 call from father

FREMONT, Mich. – Police in West Michigan are looking for a missing family of four who was last contacted on Sunday, and appeared to vanish from their home, leaving behind pets and even a relative that needs care. The Cirigliano family is from Fremont, which is in Newaygo County,...
WOOD

Now is the perfect time to move to a senior community

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you, or someone in your family is looking for a senior community, now might be the perfect time to make that move. When looking at the current housing market in West Michigan, we are seeing lots of changes happening quickly. But it seems that even though the market is trending down, especially as mortgage rates are increasing.
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Goog's Pub & Grub announces reopening Oct. 26

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A West Michigan staple is reopening its doors after 26 months, with a new format. Goog's Pub & Grub in Holland announced on their Facebook page Wednesday that they will open again Oct. 26. We spoke to the restaurant in Dec. 2021, when owner Brad...
The Grand Rapids Press

Incumbent faces challenger for state House seat representing 3 West Michigan counties

OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Incumbent state Rep. Luke Meerman, R-Coopersville, faces a Democratic challenger in the Nov. 8 election for the state House’s 89th District. Meerman will face Democrat Sharon McConnon in the race for the state House seat representing the eastern half of Ottawa County, including Coopersville and Allendale, north of Georgetown Township and Zeeland.
