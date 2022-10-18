Read full article on original website
Beautiful, low maintenance homes coming to Spring Lake
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – For many, there comes a time in life where you want to be spending more time doing what you enjoy: playing golf, being outside, relaxing, reading a book and if you’re thinking of incorporating more things like that into your lifestyle, we’ve got the perfect place for you! The Villas at Spring Lake Country Club, by Eastbrook Homes is in the process of building a new phase of homes there and offering the best of low maintenance living in a really beautiful location.
Car Detailing: GR’s 9 Best Car Wash Detailing Pros
Car Wash Detailing is Worth It – They Can Get Places That You Can’t. If your family is like mine your car is like a second home. You’re in it all the time for trips up north, sports, school pickup, family events, and errands, errands, errands. And...
‘Lights on After School’ event coming to West Michigan
An event happening all over the country this week is all about supporting after-school activities for kids.
Tiny homes in Grand Rapids quickly approaching reality
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — This month, Grand Rapids City Commission and planning committee approved rezoning for a new housing project by Mel Trotter Ministries. The project is called Hope Village, and is planned for the Madison Square neighborhood area. It will be located on Garden Street SE between Division Ave and Jefferson Ave.
Everyday Chef & Wife to rebrand, open storefront
A new business is set to open in the former Cherry Deli space in the East Hills neighborhood. Jason and Kate McClearen said Tuesday, Oct. 17, they plan to open a brick and mortar outlet for The Everyday Chef & Wife in the former Cherry Deli space, 834 Cherry St. SE.
Brewhouse, bank coming to Shops at Centerpoint on 28th Street in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Construction has begun on a new restaurant and bank at the entrance to the Shops at Centerpoint shopping center in Grand Rapids. It will be located at 3445 28th St. SE, in the former Toys ‘R’ Us location near East Beltline Avenue SE.
Grand Rapids neighborhood market named sustainable business of the year
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — South East Market, a neighborhood grocery store that provides local, sustainably raised meat and poultry as well as produce grown by women and farmers of color, has been named the 2022 West Michigan Sustainable Business of the Year. The store, which was opened in January...
Michigan family of 4 vanishes after bizarre 911 call from father
FREMONT, Mich. – Police in West Michigan are looking for a missing family of four who was last contacted on Sunday, and appeared to vanish from their home, leaving behind pets and even a relative that needs care. The Cirigliano family is from Fremont, which is in Newaygo County,...
The Restaurant roundup
Shop fronts are changing all over the city. It’s hard to keep up. Here’s a brief wrap up of some recent changes in the restaurant and bar world and what’s to come:
Surprise military homecoming at Grand Haven school
A military homecoming surprised two special Robinson elementary students Wednesday who have not seen their father for more than seven months.
Video shows enormous waves slamming into iconic Lake Michigan lighthouses
ST. JOSEPH, MI – From St. Joseph to Muskegon, MLive photographers documented massive Lake Michigan waves crashing into several of West Michigan’s iconic lighthouses on Monday, Oct. 18. The current wind storm has trended to stronger than earlier forecast, with waves that could build up to 19 feet...
Now is the perfect time to move to a senior community
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you, or someone in your family is looking for a senior community, now might be the perfect time to make that move. When looking at the current housing market in West Michigan, we are seeing lots of changes happening quickly. But it seems that even though the market is trending down, especially as mortgage rates are increasing.
Massive indoor athletic facility revealed for Muskegon's 'No More Sidelines'
MUSKEGON, Mich. — A Muskegon-based organization endowing children with special needs, sense of community and belonging via team sports recently revealed its upgraded headquarters. 13 ON YOUR SIDE profiled the effort to secure and renovate the building, now the Folkert Community Hub at 640 Seminole Road in Muskegon in...
Ada construction company celebrates 60 years
Erhardt Construction, the general contractor, construction management firm responsible for some of West Michigan’s most well-known buildings, turns 60 years old today.
Make an impact on your community well beyond your lifetime through charitable estate planning
HOLLAND, Michigan — The mission of the Community Foundation of the Holland/Zeeland Area is to ensure the region thrives “today, tomorrow, and forever.” One way to do that is by inspiring charitable estate planning, encouraging people to put the Community Foundation and its good work into their will.
$2.36B Big Rapids EV plant to create over 2,000 jobs; how company will fill spots
Work continues to bring a massive electric vehicle battery plant to the Big Rapids area.
Goog's Pub & Grub announces reopening Oct. 26
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A West Michigan staple is reopening its doors after 26 months, with a new format. Goog's Pub & Grub in Holland announced on their Facebook page Wednesday that they will open again Oct. 26. We spoke to the restaurant in Dec. 2021, when owner Brad...
Does Grand Rapids Really Need Another Chik-Fil-A? Well, We’re Getting Two
Chik-Fil-A lovers, get excited. The fast food chain plans to open two more Grand Rapids-area locations. Recently we told you that a new Chik-Fil-A would be moving into the space once occupied by Golden Corral on Alpine Ave., which permanently closed earlier this month. The existing building is set to...
2 first-ever events take over streets throughout Grand Rapids
Saturday was the perfect fall day for two first-ever events in Grand Rapids: Fall on Fulton and October on Ottawa.
Incumbent faces challenger for state House seat representing 3 West Michigan counties
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Incumbent state Rep. Luke Meerman, R-Coopersville, faces a Democratic challenger in the Nov. 8 election for the state House’s 89th District. Meerman will face Democrat Sharon McConnon in the race for the state House seat representing the eastern half of Ottawa County, including Coopersville and Allendale, north of Georgetown Township and Zeeland.
