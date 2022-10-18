Are the OBJ rumors true? Are the Chiefs in the market for pass rush help?. We are six weeks into the 2022 NFL season and teams are starting to figure out what roster positions should be addressed before the November 1 trade deadline. Many teams are looking to add help right before the playoffs arrive. Most front offices find themselves adjusting the cap space, needed to make big moves. The Chiefs have cleared $3.5 million in cap space after restructuring tight end Travis Kelce's contract. Kelce is still signed through the 2025 NFL season and is off to another hot start. The All-Pro TE currently leads the Chiefs with 455 receiving yards and 7 touchdowns on 41 catches (52 targets).

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 8 HOURS AGO