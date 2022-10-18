Read full article on original website
Kidnapped Woman Escapes And Tells Authorities There Are More Victims. Where Are These Missing Missouri Women?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedKansas City, MO
4 Great Seafood Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Chiefs Trade Rumors: Are the Chiefs in the market for OBJ? Pass rushing help?Chiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
The old TWA Corporate Headquarters in Kansas City was repurposed and listed on the National Register of Historic PlacesCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
2 Cities in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensMissouri State
plattecountycitizen.com
Panthers win KCI, Blue Jays take second place
The race was also technically the West Platte Invitational as well, so there were non-conference schools there, but they didn’t count when it came down to conference results. The boys’ race featured the defending Class 1 State Champion Riley Blay from West Nodaway. In the KCI Conference results,...
plattecountycitizen.com
Pirates struggle to take care of the football, Panthers end losing skid
Five crucial turnovers by the Platte County football team (3-5) helped Park Hill South snap a 4-game losing streak and earn a 49-23 victory on Oct. 14. The Pirates and Panthers entered the day with different situations – in addition to Park Hill South being in Class 6 and Platte County being in Class 5 – as the home team hadn’t won a game since Sept. 9 and the road team was coming off two straight victories. Platte County went three-and-out to start the contest, but both squads scored a touchdown on the ensuing two drives.
plattecountycitizen.com
Park Hill South freshmen phenoms shine at the Silver Division Meet
The Park Hill and Park Hill South girl cross-country teams had better outings than the boys did in the Kansas City Suburban Conference Silver Division Championship at Lee’s Summit North High School on Oct. 15. The Lady Panthers won the conference title with the Lady Trojans taking third place...
plattecountycitizen.com
Lady Pirates postseason ends in district championship after rough sixth inning
An 11-run outing in the bottom of the sixth inning halted the chances of the Platte County softball team (13-14) winning another district title and making a deep postseason run as Kearney (23-8) came out with a 14-5 win in the Class 4 District 8 Championship on Oct. 15. The...
plattecountycitizen.com
Park Hill South stuns Central, falls to Liberty in districts
One season ago, the Lady Panthers had five more wins and were the No. 5 seed when they took on the fourth-seeded Lady Indians and were defeated 2-1. This year, St. Joseph’s Central (17-12-1) took on Park Hill South with the same seedings in the opening round of districts with a different result – as the Lady Panthers won 8-5 – on Oct. 11.
plattecountycitizen.com
Hamilton and Bytyqi take seventh at state
The Park Hill South and Platte County girls’ tennis teams had three doubles teams make it to the Missouri State Tennis Championships at Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield on Oct. 13. Park Hill South sent Vivien Hamilton and Hana Bytyqi to the Class 3 State Tournament, while Platte County...
plattecountycitizen.com
Lady Falcons fly past Lady Trojans in postseason play
The Park Hill softball team (11-19) ran into an offensive dominant Staley squad (17-13) in the opening round of the Class 5 District 8 Tournament as the Lady Trojans’ season came to an end with a 12-0 loss on Oct. 11. Entering the contest as the underdog – being...
Arrowhead Pride
Chiefs Starter Jackets are back in stock! Get yours today
It’s about to get chilly in Kansas City — which means there is no better time to invest in some new cold-weather gear to wear out at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Introducing the Kansas City Chiefs’ Homage x Starter Satin Jacket. Inspired by the classic designs...
channel1450.com
Hartl Talks Commitment To The University Of Kansas
Springfield High graduate and state champion Ben Hartl committed to play baseball at the University of Kansas following next season at Heartland Community College. We spoke with the catcher at the Corn Crib on Tuesday afternoon about his decision and what he’s working on.
Chiefs Trade Rumors: Are the Chiefs in the market for OBJ? Pass rushing help?
Are the OBJ rumors true? Are the Chiefs in the market for pass rush help?. We are six weeks into the 2022 NFL season and teams are starting to figure out what roster positions should be addressed before the November 1 trade deadline. Many teams are looking to add help right before the playoffs arrive. Most front offices find themselves adjusting the cap space, needed to make big moves. The Chiefs have cleared $3.5 million in cap space after restructuring tight end Travis Kelce's contract. Kelce is still signed through the 2025 NFL season and is off to another hot start. The All-Pro TE currently leads the Chiefs with 455 receiving yards and 7 touchdowns on 41 catches (52 targets).
Mushroom lover finds the perfect spot to hunt: Her own warehouse in North Kansas City
Robin Moore loves to cook with mushrooms, but she couldn’t always find the variety — like Lion’s Mane — she wanted at Kansas City stores. So she started growing them herself; ultimately turning the surplus into her own small business. “I’ve researched and kind of taught myself,” said the founder of MyCo Planet, who initially The post Mushroom lover finds the perfect spot to hunt: Her own warehouse in North Kansas City appeared first on Startland News.
addictedtovacation.com
14 Road Trip Destinations Around Kansas City
Want to spend some fun time with your family or friends? The following Kansas City road trips offer everything you might be in need of. Living in Kansas City can be a little dry at times. However, what many people do not know is that there is a lot they can do around the town to refresh themselves.
Meet the newest member of the FOX4 Morning Crew, Kristen Holloway
Please welcome Kristen Holloway to the FOX4 Kansas City Morning Crew!
2 Cities in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, two cities in the beautiful state of Missouri were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
farmerpublishing.com
Tanker truck carrying jet fuel wrecks on interstate, traffic mayhem ensues
A tanker truck carrying jet fuel crashed on I-29 two miles north of Corning, Missouri, October 14, closing the interstate for four hours, causing a traffic jam throughout Holt and Atchison counties, creating a disaster area with debris and leaking jet fuel at the original crash site, and precipitating another vehicle crash.
inkansascity.com
From the Owners of Café Provence and French Market, Verbena Brings New England Fare To Prairie Village
Patrick and Joanne Quillec initially didn’t have any intention of opening restaurants beyond their Prairie Village-based Café Provence and French Market concepts, but when the couple was invited to take a tour of the soon-to-be-finished Meadowbrook Park, that changed. “VanTrust (the redevelopers of the park) approached us with...
Kansas City could break 50-year-old record-low on Tuesday
Cold weather is here and Kansas City is forecasted to see temperatures that could beat a 50-year-old record.
Tiki Taco opens second location in Kansas City
Locally owned Tiki Taco held a grand opening for its second area location at 5400 Troost Ave. in Kansas City.
northwestmoinfo.com
Kansas Man Hurt In Early Wednesday Clinton County Accident
An early morning accident today (Wednesday) in Clinton County has left a Kansas driver with minor injuries. Troop H of the Highway Patrol says 20-year-old Bonner Springs, Kansas resident Dustin A. Cox was driving a 2005 Chevy Trailblazer northbound on Interstate 35 two miles south of Cameron at 6:50 A.M. today when his vehicle went off the east side of the roadway where it struck a Mo-Dot sign.
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a good, juicy burger then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below you will find a list of four amazing burger places in Kansas that are well-known for serving delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so if you love burgers and you have never been to any of these restaurants, make sure you visit them next time you are in the area.
