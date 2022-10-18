ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Boxing Scene

Luis Ortiz Believes A Deathly Outcome Awaits Ruiz If He Faces Wilder: "He'll Kill Andy Ruiz"

Long before Deontay Wilder made his return to the ring this past weekend, Andy Ruiz Jr. expressed an overwhelming desire to face the pernicious knockout puncher. Having lost his WBO, WBC, and WBA heavyweight titles against Anthony Joshua in their immediate rematch at the tail end of 2019, Ruiz (35-2, 22 KOs) picked up his second consecutive victory earlier this year at the expense of Luis Ortiz.
BoxingNews24.com

David Benavidez on Canelo Alvarez: “I can hurt him”

By Sean Jones: David Benavidez says he will “hurt” Canelo Alvarez when he finally gets his shot to fight for the title at 168. If the WBC is never going to order the fight, or if Canelo chooses that he’s going to swerve Benavidez indefinitely, there’s no way he’s going to get the chance to hurt the golden-haired superstar.
worldboxingnews.net

Floyd Mayweather vs Manny Pacquiao – the wasted fight

Floyd Mayweather didn’t fight Manny Pacquiao at the right time, and WBN explains why this didn’t take place at their power’s peak. The reason the Mayweather vs Pacquiao super-fight failed to happen for half a decade during the 2010s has been made clear by Leonard Ellerbe. Why...
BoxingNews24.com

David Benavidez: “I’m going to stop Caleb Plant”

By Dan Ambrose: David Benavidez says he’s going to knockout Caleb ‘Sweethands’ Plant when he hopes to face him in May. It still remains to be seen whether Sweethands Plant will agree to fight Benavidez he failed to mention his name at the post-fight press conference last Saturday night after beating Anthony Dirrell.
BoxingNews24.com

Canelo Alvarez off the hook for Bivol rematch

By Sean Jones: Canelo Alvarez is now off the hook of needing to face his conqueror Dmitry Bivol in a rematch after the WBA light heavyweight champion made it known that he’s not interested in fighting him again. Bivol is essentially saving Canelo’s career by saying he’s not interested...
BoxingNews24.com

Setting the record straight: This world is about who we like!

By Yungwes: The world is about who we like! When two similar situations occur many people side unapologetically with those they like. These same individuals aim to eradicate and decimate the character of those they dislike. Boxing more than any other sport is about WHO WE LIKE! The dirty behind the scenes maneuvering is covered like a blanket due to the so-called “fans” of the sport of boxing. The coffin has been closed on this Haney and Loma saga. We all know how the situation has played out thus far. However, again the world is about who we like and who we dislike. So for the 100th time let’s implement facts and unadulterated logic, instead of biased opinions to reach the proper conclusions.
Boxing Scene

Abner Mares Eyes Oscar Valdez Showdown: "He's A Big Name, It Would Be Great"

Competing in the squared circle appeared to be a thing of the past for Abner Mares. Following a fairly invasive surgery to repair a detached retina in 2018, the likelihood of the California resident returning to the ring was slim to none. However, as his desire to perform underneath the bright lights intensified, Mares impetuously dusted off his pugilistic gloves and made his return.
ng-sportingnews.com

Clobberin' Time, Ep 10: Tyson Fury vs. Derek Chisora 3, Devin Haney's future, Claressa Shields' status

It has been a wild week in boxing with big fights, announcements and more. As the dust settles, there are still several lingering questions that need answers. Is the best fight to be made for boxing in 2023 Deontay Wilder vs. Anthony Joshua? Who would win in a heavyweight clash featuring different styles? Did Caleb Plant go too far against Anthony Dirrell? Where does Claressa Shields rank when it comes to the best of the best in women's boxing? Is she at the very top? And, of course, does boxing really need Tyson Fury vs. Derek Chisora 3?
Boxing Scene

Wilder's Trainer: Joe Joyce Would Be Much Tougher Than Andy Ruiz

Malik Scott, the head trainer for former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder, views Olympic silver medal winner Joe Joyce as a very dangerous opponent. Wilder was in action last Saturday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, where he wiped out Robert Helenius in a single round with a big right hand.
worldboxingnews.net

Full card set for ShoBox at Bally’s this Friday night

SHOWTIME SPORTS® popular prospect series SHOBOX: The New Generation® returns to Bally’s Atlantic City Casino and Resort, site of the first SHOBOX® 21 years ago, for the second time in two months this week with an exciting tripleheader featuring four undefeated fighters with a combined record of 82-3-3.
BoxingNews24.com

Bob Arum wants Haney vs. Lomachenko, winner fights Shakur Stevenson

By Sam Volz: Top Rank promoter Bob Arum revealed today that he wants to match Vasyl Lomachenko against undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney, with the winner facing Shakur Stevenson. Arum is going to need to possibly do some convincing to Haney (29-0, 15 KOs) because there is already talk that...

