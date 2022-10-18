Read full article on original website
Boxing Scene
Luis Ortiz Believes A Deathly Outcome Awaits Ruiz If He Faces Wilder: "He'll Kill Andy Ruiz"
Long before Deontay Wilder made his return to the ring this past weekend, Andy Ruiz Jr. expressed an overwhelming desire to face the pernicious knockout puncher. Having lost his WBO, WBC, and WBA heavyweight titles against Anthony Joshua in their immediate rematch at the tail end of 2019, Ruiz (35-2, 22 KOs) picked up his second consecutive victory earlier this year at the expense of Luis Ortiz.
Deontay Wilder victorious; 21st career 1st round KO against Robert Helenius
COLUMBIA, Md. — Deontay Wilder landed just three punches in the first round against Robert Helenius on Saturday night, but the final blow was so lethal the former champion was concerned for his fallen rival. The 6-foot-7 Wilder (43-2-1, 42 KOs) fired a counter-right that flattened the 6-foot-6 ½...
Boxing Scene
Growing Concern On Spence's Side That Crawford's Team Isn't Committed To Fight
When Errol Spence Jr.’s representative sent back another revised contract to Terence Crawford’s attorney early this month, those working on Spence’s behalf were optimistic that it would lead to the consummation of a deal for the unbeaten welterweight champions to finally fight at some point early in 2023.
Boxing schedule 2022: Results, upcoming fights including Fury vs Chisora, Jake Paul & Floyd Mayweather NEXT fights
THE first six months of 2022 was a monster run in boxing, and you can expect more of the same in the second half of the year. Earlier this year we had Tyson Fury's knockout win over Dillian Whyte, as well as Dmitry Bivol's shocking decision victory against Canelo Alvarez.
BoxingNews24.com
Errol Spence tired of Terence Crawford’s “stalling, could’ve fought in November”
By Chris William: Errol Spence Jr expressed frustration today about Terence Crawford stalling their fight, keeping him out of the ring. IBF, WBA & WBC welterweight champion Spence (28-0, 22 KOs) said he could be fighting in November. Given the huge time drain waiting for this fight to happen, you...
Floyd Mayweather being lined up for Manny Pacquiao rematch in Las Vegas with boxing legend’s pro record on the line
FLOYD MAYWEATHER is being lined up to rematch Manny Pacquiao in Las Vegas next year with his record on the line. The American in 2015 beat Pacquiao over 12 rounds following a half decade wait for the pair of superstar rivals to agree terms. But eight years on and the...
BoxingNews24.com
David Benavidez on Canelo Alvarez: “I can hurt him”
By Sean Jones: David Benavidez says he will “hurt” Canelo Alvarez when he finally gets his shot to fight for the title at 168. If the WBC is never going to order the fight, or if Canelo chooses that he’s going to swerve Benavidez indefinitely, there’s no way he’s going to get the chance to hurt the golden-haired superstar.
Frank Warren reveals Tyson Fury’s next three fights with two huge names on the horizon after Derek Chisora trilogy bout
TYSON FURY'S boxing promoter Frank Warren has revealed his next potential three fights. The Gypsy King was hoping to fight Anthony Joshua this year after coming out of retirement. However, a bout could not organised due to contractual disagreements not being sorted out before a set deadline passed. Fury has...
worldboxingnews.net
Floyd Mayweather vs Manny Pacquiao – the wasted fight
Floyd Mayweather didn’t fight Manny Pacquiao at the right time, and WBN explains why this didn’t take place at their power’s peak. The reason the Mayweather vs Pacquiao super-fight failed to happen for half a decade during the 2010s has been made clear by Leonard Ellerbe. Why...
Deontay Wilder is the most impressive knockout artist in boxing history, says UFC commentator Joe Rogan
In the latest boxing news, prominent figures continue to reflect on Deontay Wilder's thumping win, as Joe Rogan calls him the best puncher in history.
BoxingNews24.com
David Benavidez: “I’m going to stop Caleb Plant”
By Dan Ambrose: David Benavidez says he’s going to knockout Caleb ‘Sweethands’ Plant when he hopes to face him in May. It still remains to be seen whether Sweethands Plant will agree to fight Benavidez he failed to mention his name at the post-fight press conference last Saturday night after beating Anthony Dirrell.
BoxingNews24.com
Canelo Alvarez off the hook for Bivol rematch
By Sean Jones: Canelo Alvarez is now off the hook of needing to face his conqueror Dmitry Bivol in a rematch after the WBA light heavyweight champion made it known that he’s not interested in fighting him again. Bivol is essentially saving Canelo’s career by saying he’s not interested...
BoxingNews24.com
Setting the record straight: This world is about who we like!
By Yungwes: The world is about who we like! When two similar situations occur many people side unapologetically with those they like. These same individuals aim to eradicate and decimate the character of those they dislike. Boxing more than any other sport is about WHO WE LIKE! The dirty behind the scenes maneuvering is covered like a blanket due to the so-called “fans” of the sport of boxing. The coffin has been closed on this Haney and Loma saga. We all know how the situation has played out thus far. However, again the world is about who we like and who we dislike. So for the 100th time let’s implement facts and unadulterated logic, instead of biased opinions to reach the proper conclusions.
Daniel Dubois will fight Kevin Lerena on Tyson Fury vs Derek Chisora undercard as full line-up is confirmed
WBA regular heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois will fight South African Kevin Lerena on the undercard of Tyson Fury's trilogy bout with Derek Chisora. The 25-year-old Brit knocked out Trevor Bryan back in April to claim a version of the world heavyweight championship. And now he will defend the belt for...
BoxingNews24.com
Vasyl Lomachenko in camp preparing for Jamaine Ortiz on Oct.29th on ESPN+
By Jack Tiernan: Former three-division world champion Vasyl Lomachenko is finishing up the last part of his training camp for his October 29th fight against Jamaine Ortiz on October 29th on ESPN+ at Madison Square Garden in New York. Lomachenko (16-2, 11 KOs) hopes that the fight against his 26-year-old...
Boxing Scene
Abner Mares Eyes Oscar Valdez Showdown: "He's A Big Name, It Would Be Great"
Competing in the squared circle appeared to be a thing of the past for Abner Mares. Following a fairly invasive surgery to repair a detached retina in 2018, the likelihood of the California resident returning to the ring was slim to none. However, as his desire to perform underneath the bright lights intensified, Mares impetuously dusted off his pugilistic gloves and made his return.
ng-sportingnews.com
Clobberin' Time, Ep 10: Tyson Fury vs. Derek Chisora 3, Devin Haney's future, Claressa Shields' status
It has been a wild week in boxing with big fights, announcements and more. As the dust settles, there are still several lingering questions that need answers. Is the best fight to be made for boxing in 2023 Deontay Wilder vs. Anthony Joshua? Who would win in a heavyweight clash featuring different styles? Did Caleb Plant go too far against Anthony Dirrell? Where does Claressa Shields rank when it comes to the best of the best in women's boxing? Is she at the very top? And, of course, does boxing really need Tyson Fury vs. Derek Chisora 3?
Boxing Scene
Wilder's Trainer: Joe Joyce Would Be Much Tougher Than Andy Ruiz
Malik Scott, the head trainer for former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder, views Olympic silver medal winner Joe Joyce as a very dangerous opponent. Wilder was in action last Saturday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, where he wiped out Robert Helenius in a single round with a big right hand.
worldboxingnews.net
Full card set for ShoBox at Bally’s this Friday night
SHOWTIME SPORTS® popular prospect series SHOBOX: The New Generation® returns to Bally’s Atlantic City Casino and Resort, site of the first SHOBOX® 21 years ago, for the second time in two months this week with an exciting tripleheader featuring four undefeated fighters with a combined record of 82-3-3.
BoxingNews24.com
Bob Arum wants Haney vs. Lomachenko, winner fights Shakur Stevenson
By Sam Volz: Top Rank promoter Bob Arum revealed today that he wants to match Vasyl Lomachenko against undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney, with the winner facing Shakur Stevenson. Arum is going to need to possibly do some convincing to Haney (29-0, 15 KOs) because there is already talk that...
