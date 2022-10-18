Read full article on original website
Related
plattecountycitizen.com
Hamilton and Bytyqi take seventh at state
The Park Hill South and Platte County girls’ tennis teams had three doubles teams make it to the Missouri State Tennis Championships at Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield on Oct. 13. Park Hill South sent Vivien Hamilton and Hana Bytyqi to the Class 3 State Tournament, while Platte County...
plattecountycitizen.com
Park Hill South freshmen phenoms shine at the Silver Division Meet
The Park Hill and Park Hill South girl cross-country teams had better outings than the boys did in the Kansas City Suburban Conference Silver Division Championship at Lee’s Summit North High School on Oct. 15. The Lady Panthers won the conference title with the Lady Trojans taking third place...
plattecountycitizen.com
Lady Falcons fly past Lady Trojans in postseason play
The Park Hill softball team (11-19) ran into an offensive dominant Staley squad (17-13) in the opening round of the Class 5 District 8 Tournament as the Lady Trojans’ season came to an end with a 12-0 loss on Oct. 11. Entering the contest as the underdog – being...
plattecountycitizen.com
Falcon’s strong second half lifts them past Trojans
A strong start to the second half helped lift the Staley football team (6-2) over Park Hill (2-6) 48-33 on Oct. 14. In the first matchup between the Northland squads since 2019, the Falcons entered the day with two straight head-to-head wins as the Trojans haven’t beaten Staley since Nov. 6, 2015. With both teams being in the Class 6 District 4 Tournament, this game was pivotal for district seedings.
chiefs.com
Chiefs Announce High School Coaches of the Week for Week Seven of the 2022 Season
The Kansas City Chiefs have announced their Coach of the Week honors for the seventh week of the season. The awards go to Center head football coach Bryan DeLong (Missouri) and Bishop Ward head football coach Greg Duggins (Kansas). As a result of this honor, both schools will receive a...
Arrowhead Pride
Chiefs Starter Jackets are back in stock! Get yours today
It’s about to get chilly in Kansas City — which means there is no better time to invest in some new cold-weather gear to wear out at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Introducing the Kansas City Chiefs’ Homage x Starter Satin Jacket. Inspired by the classic designs...
channel1450.com
Hartl Talks Commitment To The University Of Kansas
Springfield High graduate and state champion Ben Hartl committed to play baseball at the University of Kansas following next season at Heartland Community College. We spoke with the catcher at the Corn Crib on Tuesday afternoon about his decision and what he’s working on.
Chiefs Trade Rumors: Are the Chiefs in the market for OBJ? Pass rushing help?
Are the OBJ rumors true? Are the Chiefs in the market for pass rush help?. We are six weeks into the 2022 NFL season and teams are starting to figure out what roster positions should be addressed before the November 1 trade deadline. Many teams are looking to add help right before the playoffs arrive. Most front offices find themselves adjusting the cap space, needed to make big moves. The Chiefs have cleared $3.5 million in cap space after restructuring tight end Travis Kelce's contract. Kelce is still signed through the 2025 NFL season and is off to another hot start. The All-Pro TE currently leads the Chiefs with 455 receiving yards and 7 touchdowns on 41 catches (52 targets).
Human skeletal remains found in Harrisonville, police say
Harrisonville police are investigating after human skeletal remains were discovered Tuesday near Industrial Boulevard and Commercial Street.
Twin brothers accused of deadly shooting in Northland
Clay County prosecutors have charged twin brothers in an Oct. 16 shooting that killed one man and critically wounded another.
addictedtovacation.com
14 Road Trip Destinations Around Kansas City
Want to spend some fun time with your family or friends? The following Kansas City road trips offer everything you might be in need of. Living in Kansas City can be a little dry at times. However, what many people do not know is that there is a lot they can do around the town to refresh themselves.
northwestmoinfo.com
Kansas Man Hurt In Early Wednesday Clinton County Accident
An early morning accident today (Wednesday) in Clinton County has left a Kansas driver with minor injuries. Troop H of the Highway Patrol says 20-year-old Bonner Springs, Kansas resident Dustin A. Cox was driving a 2005 Chevy Trailblazer northbound on Interstate 35 two miles south of Cameron at 6:50 A.M. today when his vehicle went off the east side of the roadway where it struck a Mo-Dot sign.
Meet the newest member of the FOX4 Morning Crew, Kristen Holloway
Please welcome Kristen Holloway to the FOX4 Kansas City Morning Crew!
KCTV 5
Saint Luke’s closing 2 community hospitals in Johnson County
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - Saint Luke’s Health System is closing two of their community hospitals in Johnson County in an effort to streamline their services. The two locations that will be closing are in Shawnee and Olathe. The one in Shawnee is located near Shawnee Mission Parkway and Lackman Road, near Aldi. The one in Olathe is located near W. 135th Street and S. Black Bob Road, across the street from Walmart Supercenter.
Fatal crash in Bolivar kills Kansas City woman
BOLIVAR, Mo. — A 79-year-old woman was killed Friday night when her car lost control and ran off the road. According to Bolivar Police, Nan Lewis, 79, of Kansas City, died in a single-vehicle wreck on MO-13 on Friday, Oct. 14. Police officers were called to MO-13 near E. 490th Road around 6:20 p.m. for […]
Lansing man convicted of attacking neighbor in ongoing feud
Austin Davis, of Lansing, Kansas, was convicted of aggravated battery after he hit a neighbor in the head with a hammer during an ongoing feud.
Mushroom lover finds the perfect spot to hunt: Her own warehouse in North Kansas City
Robin Moore loves to cook with mushrooms, but she couldn’t always find the variety — like Lion’s Mane — she wanted at Kansas City stores. So she started growing them herself; ultimately turning the surplus into her own small business. “I’ve researched and kind of taught myself,” said the founder of MyCo Planet, who initially The post Mushroom lover finds the perfect spot to hunt: Her own warehouse in North Kansas City appeared first on Startland News.
KCTV 5
15-year-old dead in Blue Springs shooting identified
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A teen shot to death Saturday night in Blue Springs has been identified. According to the Blue Springs Police Department, officers responded to a shots fired call in the 600 block of NE Jefferson Street about 6:40 p.m. on Saturday. A 15-year-old was found dead...
Driver critically injured after crash on 71 Highway in Kansas City
The driver involved in a single-vehicle crash overnight Tuesday on 71 Highway in Kansas City was sent to the hospital with critical injuries.
Roadwork means closures on I-49 in Cass County
Missouri drivers will face lane and ramp closures on Interstate 49 in Cass County starting Wednesday, Oct. 19. as crews work on resurfacing.
