North Platte, NE

News Channel Nebraska

Critical fire weather conditions possible Wednesday

STERLING - Above normal temperatures, low relative humidity, and breezy conditions could lead to rapid fire spread for ready to burn fuels Wednesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service office. Northeast Colorado, including Logan and Sedgwick Counties, were placed in a red flag warning from noon to 6 p.m....
CHEYENNE COUNTY, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska woman accused of murder-for-hire plot waives preliminary hearing

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — An Elwood woman accused of plotting five murders is heading to trial. Dawson County District Court records say 39-year-old Valerie Miller waived her preliminary hearing scheduled for next week and will be arraigned on Nov. 14. She is facing two counts of attempted first-degree murder.
ELWOOD, NE
North Platte Post

North Platte man arrested on arson allegations

NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-A 19-year-old North Platte man has been arrested on numerous allegations, including arson. Police said at around 11:52 a.m., officers were dispatched to the report of arson in the 1000 block of North Franklin Ave. Officers were shown a video of a man, later identified as Dustin Charging...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
knopnews2.com

Local coffee shop supports Sunday alcohol sale ordinance

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Less than 24 hours after the North Platte City Council passed an ordinance to allow the sale of alcohol at 8 a.m. on Sunday’s, a local business owner is showing his support for the move. Brandon Raby has owned The Espresso Shop for the...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Post

Lincoln County’s Most Wanted

1 warrant: Failure to appear or comply with citation; issue bad checks. 2 warrants: Probation violation, assault by strangulation or suffocation. 1 warrant: FTA- Unauthorized use of a transaction device. Tera R. Dewolf. Age: 35. 2 warrants: FTP – Disturbing the peace, FTP – Criminal mischief. Joey G....
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
knopnews2.com

City Council passes new Sunday alcohol sales amendment

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The North Platte City Council passed an amendment to the alcohol sales laws that will allow for the sale of alcohol on Sunday to begin at 8 a.m. instead of noon. The amendment comes after a group of restaurant owners in North Platte expressed their desire...
NORTH PLATTE, NE

