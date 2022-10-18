Read full article on original website
etxview.com
Nebraska's latest wildfire dealt devastating blow to sense of community
Slender shoots of green poke through the charred floor of the Nebraska National Forest near Halsey. Hope, people say, in an area traumatized by a deadly wildfire that burned nearly 30 square miles of central Nebraska earlier this month. But the future for this special area — where the Sandhills...
News Channel Nebraska
Critical fire weather conditions possible Wednesday
STERLING - Above normal temperatures, low relative humidity, and breezy conditions could lead to rapid fire spread for ready to burn fuels Wednesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service office. Northeast Colorado, including Logan and Sedgwick Counties, were placed in a red flag warning from noon to 6 p.m....
klkntv.com
Nebraska woman accused of murder-for-hire plot waives preliminary hearing
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — An Elwood woman accused of plotting five murders is heading to trial. Dawson County District Court records say 39-year-old Valerie Miller waived her preliminary hearing scheduled for next week and will be arraigned on Nov. 14. She is facing two counts of attempted first-degree murder.
North Platte man arrested on arson allegations
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-A 19-year-old North Platte man has been arrested on numerous allegations, including arson. Police said at around 11:52 a.m., officers were dispatched to the report of arson in the 1000 block of North Franklin Ave. Officers were shown a video of a man, later identified as Dustin Charging...
knopnews2.com
Local coffee shop supports Sunday alcohol sale ordinance
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Less than 24 hours after the North Platte City Council passed an ordinance to allow the sale of alcohol at 8 a.m. on Sunday’s, a local business owner is showing his support for the move. Brandon Raby has owned The Espresso Shop for the...
North Platte man sentenced to prison for 2020 shooting
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-A North Platte man has been sentenced to prison for shooting a man at a North Platte trailer park in 2020. On Monday, Brayden Divine, 24, appeared for sentencing in Lincoln County District Court on one count of 2nd-degree assault. According to prosecutors, on Dec. 26, 2020, at...
Lincoln County’s Most Wanted
1 warrant: Failure to appear or comply with citation; issue bad checks. 2 warrants: Probation violation, assault by strangulation or suffocation. 1 warrant: FTA- Unauthorized use of a transaction device. Tera R. Dewolf. Age: 35. 2 warrants: FTP – Disturbing the peace, FTP – Criminal mischief. Joey G....
knopnews2.com
City Council passes new Sunday alcohol sales amendment
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The North Platte City Council passed an amendment to the alcohol sales laws that will allow for the sale of alcohol on Sunday to begin at 8 a.m. instead of noon. The amendment comes after a group of restaurant owners in North Platte expressed their desire...
North Platte Police K9 sniffs out 13 grams of meth during traffic stop
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-A North Platte man has been arrested on felony drug allegations after a K9 sniffed out a substantial amount of methamphetamine during a traffic stop. Police said on Oct. 19, at around 2:55 p.m., officers were monitoring traffic near Front St. and North Jefferson Ave. when they observed a vehicle with no license plates.
Police arrest North Platte man after finding cocaine during traffic stop
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-North Platte police have arrested a man on felony drug allegations after officers found cocaine during a traffic stop on Interstate 80. Police said on Oct. 16 at around 1:26 p.m., officers observed a vehicle traveling at 90 mph between mile markers 177 and 179. Officers conducted a...
