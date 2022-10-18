Read full article on original website
plattecountycitizen.com
West Platte can’t erase early deficit, falls in first round of districts
While the Lady Blue Jays were the higher seed and had taken down the Lady Tigers in the one regular season matchup this season, the postseason meeting had a different ending. With the district tournament being at Perkins Park in Plattsburg, the Lady Tigers were in familiar territory and took control early.
plattecountycitizen.com
Platte County in mid-season form ahead of postseason
The Platte County boys’ soccer team (11-5) is in the midst of its best stretch of the fall as the Pirates have now won six of their last seven games, including three straight victories. Coming off a 2-1 loss to Park Hill South (8-5), Platte County bounced back with...
plattecountycitizen.com
Lady Falcons fly past Lady Trojans in postseason play
The Park Hill softball team (11-19) ran into an offensive dominant Staley squad (17-13) in the opening round of the Class 5 District 8 Tournament as the Lady Trojans’ season came to an end with a 12-0 loss on Oct. 11. Entering the contest as the underdog – being...
plattecountycitizen.com
Pirates struggle to take care of the football, Panthers end losing skid
Five crucial turnovers by the Platte County football team (3-5) helped Park Hill South snap a 4-game losing streak and earn a 49-23 victory on Oct. 14. The Pirates and Panthers entered the day with different situations – in addition to Park Hill South being in Class 6 and Platte County being in Class 5 – as the home team hadn’t won a game since Sept. 9 and the road team was coming off two straight victories. Platte County went three-and-out to start the contest, but both squads scored a touchdown on the ensuing two drives.
plattecountycitizen.com
Hamilton and Bytyqi take seventh at state
The Park Hill South and Platte County girls’ tennis teams had three doubles teams make it to the Missouri State Tennis Championships at Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield on Oct. 13. Park Hill South sent Vivien Hamilton and Hana Bytyqi to the Class 3 State Tournament, while Platte County...
plattecountycitizen.com
Park Hill South stuns Central, falls to Liberty in districts
One season ago, the Lady Panthers had five more wins and were the No. 5 seed when they took on the fourth-seeded Lady Indians and were defeated 2-1. This year, St. Joseph’s Central (17-12-1) took on Park Hill South with the same seedings in the opening round of districts with a different result – as the Lady Panthers won 8-5 – on Oct. 11.
plattecountycitizen.com
Park Hill South freshmen phenoms shine at the Silver Division Meet
The Park Hill and Park Hill South girl cross-country teams had better outings than the boys did in the Kansas City Suburban Conference Silver Division Championship at Lee’s Summit North High School on Oct. 15. The Lady Panthers won the conference title with the Lady Trojans taking third place...
channel1450.com
Hartl Talks Commitment To The University Of Kansas
Springfield High graduate and state champion Ben Hartl committed to play baseball at the University of Kansas following next season at Heartland Community College. We spoke with the catcher at the Corn Crib on Tuesday afternoon about his decision and what he’s working on.
Arrowhead Pride
Human skeletal remains found in Harrisonville, police say
Harrisonville police are investigating after human skeletal remains were discovered Tuesday near Industrial Boulevard and Commercial Street.
939theeagle.com
(AUDIO): West-central Missouri GOP congressional candidate Mark Alford appears live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”
West-central Missouri GOP congressional candidate Mark Alford is predicting that Republicans will retake control of the U.S. House and U.S. Senate in November. Mr. Alford is the GOP nominee in the new fourth congressional district, which includes parts of Columbia, Centralia, Hallsville, Sedalia, Harrisonville and Lamar. Alford joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”, telling listeners that two big issues he hears about from voters are Columbia’s I-70 and Highway 63 interchange and the southern border with Mexico. Alford is calling for the completion of the border wall:
northwestmoinfo.com
Kansas Man Hurt In Early Wednesday Clinton County Accident
An early morning accident today (Wednesday) in Clinton County has left a Kansas driver with minor injuries. Troop H of the Highway Patrol says 20-year-old Bonner Springs, Kansas resident Dustin A. Cox was driving a 2005 Chevy Trailblazer northbound on Interstate 35 two miles south of Cameron at 6:50 A.M. today when his vehicle went off the east side of the roadway where it struck a Mo-Dot sign.
Chiefs Trade Rumors: Are the Chiefs in the market for OBJ? Pass rushing help?
Are the OBJ rumors true? Are the Chiefs in the market for pass rush help?. We are six weeks into the 2022 NFL season and teams are starting to figure out what roster positions should be addressed before the November 1 trade deadline. Many teams are looking to add help right before the playoffs arrive. Most front offices find themselves adjusting the cap space, needed to make big moves. The Chiefs have cleared $3.5 million in cap space after restructuring tight end Travis Kelce's contract. Kelce is still signed through the 2025 NFL season and is off to another hot start. The All-Pro TE currently leads the Chiefs with 455 receiving yards and 7 touchdowns on 41 catches (52 targets).
Twin brothers accused of deadly shooting in Northland
Clay County prosecutors have charged twin brothers in an Oct. 16 shooting that killed one man and critically wounded another.
Fatal crash in Bolivar kills Kansas City woman
BOLIVAR, Mo. — A 79-year-old woman was killed Friday night when her car lost control and ran off the road. According to Bolivar Police, Nan Lewis, 79, of Kansas City, died in a single-vehicle wreck on MO-13 on Friday, Oct. 14. Police officers were called to MO-13 near E. 490th Road around 6:20 p.m. for […]
Meet the newest member of the FOX4 Morning Crew, Kristen Holloway
Please welcome Kristen Holloway to the FOX4 Kansas City Morning Crew!
KCTV 5
15-year-old dead in Blue Springs shooting identified
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A teen shot to death Saturday night in Blue Springs has been identified. According to the Blue Springs Police Department, officers responded to a shots fired call in the 600 block of NE Jefferson Street about 6:40 p.m. on Saturday. A 15-year-old was found dead...
kttn.com
One person injured in Wednesday morning crash on Interstate 35
A Bonner Springs, Kansas resident sustained minor injuries when the sports utility vehicle he drove overturned two miles south of Cameron on Wednesday morning, October 19th. An ambulance transported 20-year-old Dustin Cox to Liberty Hospital. The SUV traveled north on Interstate 35 before running off the road at the 50-mile...
Roadwork means closures on I-49 in Cass County
Missouri drivers will face lane and ramp closures on Interstate 49 in Cass County starting Wednesday, Oct. 19. as crews work on resurfacing.
bluevalleypost.com
Blue Valley middle school staffer credited with saving student choking on candy
Overland Park Police are recognizing a Blue Valley middle school administrative assistant for recently stepping in to help a student who was choking on a piece of candy. Driving the news: Officers from the department showed up to Lakewood Middle School last week to present Della Rambo with an award for saving a 7th grade boy from choking earlier this month.
