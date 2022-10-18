ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Platte County, MO

plattecountycitizen.com

Park Hill South freshmen phenoms shine at the Silver Division Meet

The Park Hill and Park Hill South girl cross-country teams had better outings than the boys did in the Kansas City Suburban Conference Silver Division Championship at Lee’s Summit North High School on Oct. 15. The Lady Panthers won the conference title with the Lady Trojans taking third place...
RIVERSIDE, MO
plattecountycitizen.com

Park Hill South stuns Central, falls to Liberty in districts

One season ago, the Lady Panthers had five more wins and were the No. 5 seed when they took on the fourth-seeded Lady Indians and were defeated 2-1. This year, St. Joseph’s Central (17-12-1) took on Park Hill South with the same seedings in the opening round of districts with a different result – as the Lady Panthers won 8-5 – on Oct. 11.
RIVERSIDE, MO
plattecountycitizen.com

Platte County in mid-season form ahead of postseason

The Platte County boys’ soccer team (11-5) is in the midst of its best stretch of the fall as the Pirates have now won six of their last seven games, including three straight victories. Coming off a 2-1 loss to Park Hill South (8-5), Platte County bounced back with...
PLATTE COUNTY, MO
plattecountycitizen.com

Pirates struggle to take care of the football, Panthers end losing skid

Five crucial turnovers by the Platte County football team (3-5) helped Park Hill South snap a 4-game losing streak and earn a 49-23 victory on Oct. 14. The Pirates and Panthers entered the day with different situations – in addition to Park Hill South being in Class 6 and Platte County being in Class 5 – as the home team hadn’t won a game since Sept. 9 and the road team was coming off two straight victories. Platte County went three-and-out to start the contest, but both squads scored a touchdown on the ensuing two drives.
PLATTE COUNTY, MO
plattecountycitizen.com

Panthers reclaim ‘Tobacco Stick’ in win over Blue Jays

In the aftermath of a gritty 18-7 win, senior Seth Cruz lifted the tobacco stick surrounded by the North Platte football team (4-4) towards the crowd as the Panthers earned bragging rights over West Platte (3-5) on the gridiron for the first time since 2019 on Oct. 14. It has...
WESTON, MO
channel1450.com

Hartl Talks Commitment To The University Of Kansas

Springfield High graduate and state champion Ben Hartl committed to play baseball at the University of Kansas following next season at Heartland Community College. We spoke with the catcher at the Corn Crib on Tuesday afternoon about his decision and what he’s working on.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
KYTV

Missouri ShakeOut earthquake drill takes place Thursday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - You may not think earthquakes are much of a problem here in Missouri, but they could happen thanks to the New Madrid fault line in southeastern Missouri. On Thursday, people across the Ozarks will participate in the Great ShakeOut to prepare for an earthquake. The New...
MISSOURI STATE
kggfradio.com

Missouri Couple Arrested Near Baxter Springs

A Missouri couple is arrested in Cherokee County. Around 3:30pm yesterday, an investigator with the sheriff's department pulled over a Dodge Ram for not having a license plate displayed. The driver refused to stop until coming up on a road closed due to construction. Inside the truck, law enforcement discovered a fully automatic firearm.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, KS
Arrowhead Pride

Chiefs Starter Jackets are back in stock! Get yours today

It’s about to get chilly in Kansas City — which means there is no better time to invest in some new cold-weather gear to wear out at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Introducing the Kansas City Chiefs’ Homage x Starter Satin Jacket. Inspired by the classic designs...
KANSAS CITY, MO
939theeagle.com

(AUDIO): West-central Missouri GOP congressional candidate Mark Alford appears live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

West-central Missouri GOP congressional candidate Mark Alford is predicting that Republicans will retake control of the U.S. House and U.S. Senate in November. Mr. Alford is the GOP nominee in the new fourth congressional district, which includes parts of Columbia, Centralia, Hallsville, Sedalia, Harrisonville and Lamar. Alford joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”, telling listeners that two big issues he hears about from voters are Columbia’s I-70 and Highway 63 interchange and the southern border with Mexico. Alford is calling for the completion of the border wall:
COLUMBIA, MO
KMBC.com

Saint Luke's says it will close 2 community hospitals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Saint Luke's Health System said Tuesday it plans to close two community hospitals in Olathe and Shawnee. The health system said in a news release that it is part of a plan to move resources where patient demand is greatest. Emergency care will continue to...
OLATHE, KS
Missouri Independent

‘Attempted intimidation’: Missouri AG sent five requests for MSU emails, records

Jon Turner isn’t shy about sharing his opinion. An associate professor at Missouri State University in Springfield, Turner’s personal social media is typically filled with articles he shares about education or about his research focus of four-day school weeks. But occasionally Turner dips into politics, especially after Attorney General Eric Schmitt began suing, subpoenaing and […] The post ‘Attempted intimidation’: Missouri AG sent five requests for MSU emails, records appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

CASA of Southwest Missouri looking for foster volunteers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Those who have always wanted to help kids in the foster care system here in the Ozarks can learn more about becoming a volunteer for CASA of Southwest Missouri at the nonprofit’s informational meeting tonight. Tonight, CASA of Southwest Missouri will host a community informational meeting on how people can become a […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
CJ Coombs

The only building left of the historic Buchanan County Poor Farm is over 100 years old

Buchanan County Infirmary.LManning, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Buchanan County Infirmary built in 1919 has also been known as Buchanan County Poor Farm and Green Acres. This building is historic and it's located in St. Joseph, Missouri. It consists of two stories and there are four Doric order columns on the porch made of concrete. This building is what's left of the Buchanan County Poor Farm. In 2009, this building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO

