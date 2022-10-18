Read full article on original website
plattecountycitizen.com
Park Hill South freshmen phenoms shine at the Silver Division Meet
The Park Hill and Park Hill South girl cross-country teams had better outings than the boys did in the Kansas City Suburban Conference Silver Division Championship at Lee’s Summit North High School on Oct. 15. The Lady Panthers won the conference title with the Lady Trojans taking third place...
plattecountycitizen.com
Park Hill South stuns Central, falls to Liberty in districts
One season ago, the Lady Panthers had five more wins and were the No. 5 seed when they took on the fourth-seeded Lady Indians and were defeated 2-1. This year, St. Joseph’s Central (17-12-1) took on Park Hill South with the same seedings in the opening round of districts with a different result – as the Lady Panthers won 8-5 – on Oct. 11.
plattecountycitizen.com
Platte County in mid-season form ahead of postseason
The Platte County boys’ soccer team (11-5) is in the midst of its best stretch of the fall as the Pirates have now won six of their last seven games, including three straight victories. Coming off a 2-1 loss to Park Hill South (8-5), Platte County bounced back with...
plattecountycitizen.com
Pirates struggle to take care of the football, Panthers end losing skid
Five crucial turnovers by the Platte County football team (3-5) helped Park Hill South snap a 4-game losing streak and earn a 49-23 victory on Oct. 14. The Pirates and Panthers entered the day with different situations – in addition to Park Hill South being in Class 6 and Platte County being in Class 5 – as the home team hadn’t won a game since Sept. 9 and the road team was coming off two straight victories. Platte County went three-and-out to start the contest, but both squads scored a touchdown on the ensuing two drives.
plattecountycitizen.com
Panthers reclaim ‘Tobacco Stick’ in win over Blue Jays
In the aftermath of a gritty 18-7 win, senior Seth Cruz lifted the tobacco stick surrounded by the North Platte football team (4-4) towards the crowd as the Panthers earned bragging rights over West Platte (3-5) on the gridiron for the first time since 2019 on Oct. 14. It has...
channel1450.com
Hartl Talks Commitment To The University Of Kansas
Springfield High graduate and state champion Ben Hartl committed to play baseball at the University of Kansas following next season at Heartland Community College. We spoke with the catcher at the Corn Crib on Tuesday afternoon about his decision and what he’s working on.
KYTV
Missouri ShakeOut earthquake drill takes place Thursday
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - You may not think earthquakes are much of a problem here in Missouri, but they could happen thanks to the New Madrid fault line in southeastern Missouri. On Thursday, people across the Ozarks will participate in the Great ShakeOut to prepare for an earthquake. The New...
Amtrak Missouri River Runner from KC to St. Louis reduces service
The Amtrak Missouri River Runner service, traveling back and forth between Kansas City and St. Louis is reducing its service from to one trip per day from Oct. 24 through Nov. 16.
kggfradio.com
Missouri Couple Arrested Near Baxter Springs
A Missouri couple is arrested in Cherokee County. Around 3:30pm yesterday, an investigator with the sheriff's department pulled over a Dodge Ram for not having a license plate displayed. The driver refused to stop until coming up on a road closed due to construction. Inside the truck, law enforcement discovered a fully automatic firearm.
Arrowhead Pride
939theeagle.com
(AUDIO): West-central Missouri GOP congressional candidate Mark Alford appears live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”
West-central Missouri GOP congressional candidate Mark Alford is predicting that Republicans will retake control of the U.S. House and U.S. Senate in November. Mr. Alford is the GOP nominee in the new fourth congressional district, which includes parts of Columbia, Centralia, Hallsville, Sedalia, Harrisonville and Lamar. Alford joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”, telling listeners that two big issues he hears about from voters are Columbia’s I-70 and Highway 63 interchange and the southern border with Mexico. Alford is calling for the completion of the border wall:
Kansas City Public Schools forum turns into shouting match over closing schools
A meeting about the future blueprint for Kansas City Public Schools and closing schools descended into a shouting match Monday night.
KMBC.com
Saint Luke's says it will close 2 community hospitals
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Saint Luke's Health System said Tuesday it plans to close two community hospitals in Olathe and Shawnee. The health system said in a news release that it is part of a plan to move resources where patient demand is greatest. Emergency care will continue to...
Meet the newest member of the FOX4 Morning Crew, Kristen Holloway
Please welcome Kristen Holloway to the FOX4 Kansas City Morning Crew!
‘Attempted intimidation’: Missouri AG sent five requests for MSU emails, records
Jon Turner isn’t shy about sharing his opinion. An associate professor at Missouri State University in Springfield, Turner’s personal social media is typically filled with articles he shares about education or about his research focus of four-day school weeks. But occasionally Turner dips into politics, especially after Attorney General Eric Schmitt began suing, subpoenaing and […] The post ‘Attempted intimidation’: Missouri AG sent five requests for MSU emails, records appeared first on Missouri Independent.
2 Cities in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, two cities in the beautiful state of Missouri were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Roadwork means closures on I-49 in Cass County
Missouri drivers will face lane and ramp closures on Interstate 49 in Cass County starting Wednesday, Oct. 19. as crews work on resurfacing.
Roaring River State Park in Barry County, Missouri offers more than history for its visitors
Fish hatchery at Roaring River State Park.Hog Farm, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The story of stone and bone left behind by the American Indian is today more important than ever before. It has been revealed that Indian villages or settlements were at one time or another situated on practically every spot near Roaring River. (Source.)
CASA of Southwest Missouri looking for foster volunteers
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Those who have always wanted to help kids in the foster care system here in the Ozarks can learn more about becoming a volunteer for CASA of Southwest Missouri at the nonprofit’s informational meeting tonight. Tonight, CASA of Southwest Missouri will host a community informational meeting on how people can become a […]
The only building left of the historic Buchanan County Poor Farm is over 100 years old
Buchanan County Infirmary.LManning, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Buchanan County Infirmary built in 1919 has also been known as Buchanan County Poor Farm and Green Acres. This building is historic and it's located in St. Joseph, Missouri. It consists of two stories and there are four Doric order columns on the porch made of concrete. This building is what's left of the Buchanan County Poor Farm. In 2009, this building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
