IT Insight: Meet the Meeting Owl
The Global Pandemic changed how we work and the future of work. “Zoom” and “Teams” are now recognized as verbs and hybrid work isn’t going anywhere. 50% of employees are now working hybrid (some office/some remote) according to Gallup. In fact, almost half of employees surveyed have stated that if they were not allowed a hybrid work situation, they would choose another job.
How to Create a Technology Stack for Your Sales Team
If you're in charge of your company's sales team, you know that having the right technology in place is critical to success. can make all the difference in whether your team hits its targets or not. But what goes into a good sales tech stack? And how can you make sure that all the different pieces fit together well?
Phys.org
Chatbots are cost-effective but can create customer fury
Chatbots are expected to drive 95% of online customer service interactions by 2025 but QUT research has found a failure to meet customer expectations is also driving frustration among users, reducing their likelihood of making a purchase and generating anger. Associate Professor Paula Dootson, from the QUT Business School and...
Codeless AI infrastructure company Pixis enters Australia
SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- Pixis, the California-headquartered codeless AI infrastructure company, today announced the onboarding of Dean Vocisano as the Country Manager of Australia & New Zealand citing its expansion into the market. Currently, the Series C funded company provides codeless AI technology for demand generation and marketing optimization to over 200 businesses across the American, MENA and APAC regions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005882/en/ (L-R) Neel Pandya, CEO - Europe & APAC at Pixis, and Dean Vocisano, Country Manager - Australia & New Zealand at Pixis (Photo: Business Wire)
Red Wing Shoes Is Undergoing a Digital Transformation
At 117 years old, Red Wing Shoes is undergoing a tech upgrade. The Minnesota-based footwear company, known for its rugged work and lifestyle boots, has spent the last five years investing time and resources to more fully integrate technology into its customer-facing and internal operations. Those efforts resulted in two big launches this year. Most recently, the company rolled out a fully integrated omnichannel solution for its b2b Red Wing for Business program. The service, which went live in July, provides a digital option for the brand’s industrial customers and their workers to purchase PPE and have it delivered at any time. “What...
entrepreneurshiplife.com
Digital Tools for the Modern Entrepreneur
In the modern world, business is inherently digital. Whether you need to excel in marketing, social media, or the development of technological products and services, every entrepreneur should be up to date with your tech and digital resources. These days, the successful businesses are the ones that keep up with the modern world. When you use modernity to your advantage, you will be able to make the most successful business possible. Below are tools for the modern entrepreneur.
Technology Rental Plans Emerge As Affordable Business Option
The growth of remote work in recent years has accelerated the tendency for more flexible company structures that embrace digital technology and decentralized organization. Alongside this trend, businesses are adapting their approach to procurement and ownership, with demand for rental and subscription models matching the new focus on flexibility and agility.
salestechstar.com
Mannatech Partners With Penny AI to Deliver a Social Sales Enablement Platform
Empowering a global salesforce with sales automation and real-time insights to drive business growth. Penny AI, a global leader in data-driven social sales enablement solutions, is excited to announce that Mannatech, a global health and wellness company, has partnered with Penny to deliver a digital-first platform for social sales enablement and business intelligence across the entire global sales force.
monitordaily.com
LeaseQuery Adds New AI Capabilities to Automate Lease Process
LeaseQuery added new artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities to enable lease abstraction and lease entry. This will allow LeaseQuery to automate key parts of its implementation process, offering customers a seamless onboarding experience. “With accounting expertise being the core of our business, we realize the immediate value AI brings to lease...
thefastmode.com
VodafoneZiggo Selects Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications
Telecom provider VodafoneZiggo is moving a number of business systems for finance, HR and supply chain to Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications Suite. The implementation is led by Accenture and Profource, members of the Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN). With over seven million customers, VodafoneZiggo is one of the largest providers of fixed, mobile and integrated communication and entertainment services in the Netherlands. The telecom company is replacing some of their on-premises business systems with Oracle Fusion Applications. By doing so, the company connects and standardizes important business processes on a single data platform.
entrepreneurshiplife.com
Technologies That Will Lead Marketing Into the Future
As a marketer, you have probably studied at great length the evolution of the Internet as we know it today. In the very early days of Web 1.0, there was little connectivity and so all web pages were simply there. Search engines like we know them today weren’t able to access much until SEO and algorithms came along with Web 2.0. This is where we currently stand with Internet connectivity but according to all indications, we are quickly moving into what is being called the metaverse of Web 3.0 and the amazing ways in which the current hierarchical nature of the Internet will be a thing of the past. This leads us to the very first technology that will lead marketing into the future, and that would be decentralization.
protocol.com
How I decided to leave the FTC to run Signal
Almost a year ago, Meredith Whittaker announced she was heading to the Federal Trade Commission as a senior AI adviser. But the outspoken tech worker activist and AI researcher knew she wasn’t interested in government long term. Last month, Whittaker announced her new role as the president of encrypted messaging app Signal.
aiexpress.io
Report: Devops teams have higher satisfaction, less burnout with positive security practices
For the final eight years, Google Cloud and DORA have produced the Speed up State of DevOps report, listening to from 33,000 professionals alongside the best way. The analysis focuses on analyzing how sure capabilities and practices predict the outcomes that we think about central to devops: software program supply efficiency, operational efficiency and organizational efficiency. It additionally focuses on the elements that underlie different outcomes like burnout and satisfaction with one’s workforce.
Why a bank CEO needs empathy to be an effective leader
Only 5% of financial institutions globally are led by women. Bank of the West CEO Nandita Bakhshi writes about growing pains at the top.
fintechmagazine.com
How will digital identity shape the metaverse?
Dr Memoona J Anwar, Chief Compliance and Innovation Officer at Data Zoo, looks into the future of the metaverse and digital identity. Once considered a sci-fi fantasy, the metaverse is gaining momentum amongst individuals, industries, and governments. The proposed network of 3D worlds will push the boundaries of what we...
