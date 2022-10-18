As a marketer, you have probably studied at great length the evolution of the Internet as we know it today. In the very early days of Web 1.0, there was little connectivity and so all web pages were simply there. Search engines like we know them today weren’t able to access much until SEO and algorithms came along with Web 2.0. This is where we currently stand with Internet connectivity but according to all indications, we are quickly moving into what is being called the metaverse of Web 3.0 and the amazing ways in which the current hierarchical nature of the Internet will be a thing of the past. This leads us to the very first technology that will lead marketing into the future, and that would be decentralization.

