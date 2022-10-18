ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Charlamagne Tha God Responds To Rumors That Remy Ma Is Joining ‘The Breakfast Club’

Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy recently interviewed Top Dawg Entertainment’s Doechii on The Breakfast Club, with the “Persuasive” artist asking about rumors that “Shether” rapper Remy Ma would replace Angela Yee on the popular morning show. “No, that’s not true,” Charlamagne replied. “That’s a random rumor.” More from VIBE.comRay J Says He's Planning To Take Legal Action Against The KardashiansCharlamagne Questions Rappers Who Say "RIP" While Glorifying ViolenceWendy Williams Checks Into Wellness Facility Ahead Of Return To Media The TDE artist further inquired about Yee’s departure, asking why she wasn’t present for the interview. “She’s not here, she’s actually...
Cardi B Discovers YouTube Vlogger Tasha K Only Has $1083.02 In Her Business Account

Cardi B attempted to collect the $3 million that YouTube vlogger Tasha K owes her, and what was in the relocated woman’s bank account was nowhere near what Cardi’s due. Radar Online reported that Tasha K, born Tasha Kebe, had exactly $1083.02 in her business account at Chase Bank. Court records disclosed the information to the Bronx rapper– who is seemingly not playing about her money. Cardi has moved forward with forcefully trying to gain her monetary judgment issued by a judge.
GloRilla Reveals Her Real Name, Fans React

GloRilla is showing the world just how blessed she is. This past Saturday (Oct. 8), the CMG signee revealed her real name: Gloria Hallelujah Woods. The Memphis native appeared thrown off that people just learned her middle name but affirmed that her government name is further proof of why her life is currently flourishing.More from VIBE.comGloRilla Delivers Debut Performance, Wins Best Breakthrough Artist At 2022 BET Hip Hop AwardsCardi B And GloRilla Take Over Times Square In "Tomorrow 2" Music VideoYo Gotti Signs Rising Rapper GloRilla To CMG “& why y’all acting like Ian been told y’all my middle name hallelujah?”...
Bobby Brown’s Sister Rips His Wife For Telling Fans To Stop Focusing On His Romance With Whitney Houston

Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown are musical icons. However, it’s no secret how turbulent their entire relationship was. Most notably, the married couple’s drug use shifted the former’s good girl image in the late 90s. Unfortunately, Houston was unable to overcome her drug addiction and passed away on February 11, 2012. Despite the flaws of the R&B singer, Whitney Houston has forever left a mark in the music industry thanks to her timeless music and overall presence as an artist.
Lamar Odom Cheers on Daughter at First Fashion Show

There's no doubt Lamar Odom is his daughter's biggest fan ... because he pulled up to her first-ever fashion show to support her in a big way. Lamar was at 24-year-old Destiny's show at MainRo in Hollywood Saturday -- cheering her on from the audience. We're told Destiny opened the...
Family Tree - LisaRaye and Da Brat

Moneybagg Yo's successes kept stacking up in 2022, with his Beale Street Music Festival headlining gig, multiple TV appearances and business ventures putting him in the spotlight. Revisit big moments from the BET Hip Hop Awards 2021, including Bleu's heartfelt Best New Hip Hop Artist speech and Nelly performing "Grillz"...
Willie D Suggests Kanye’s Mother Donda Committed Suicide, Responds To Backlash

Willie D says he blocked Kanye fans that commented under his post. It’s been almost 15 years since Kanye West’s mother, Donda West, passed away in 2007. It was reported that her cause of death was due to coronary artery disease along with several post-operative factors stemming from cosmetic surgery.
LHHATL Drama: Shay Johnson Claps Back After Bambi Calls Her Scrappy’s Old Side Chick

Shay Johnson and Bambi continue to have tension. “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta” stars Bambi and Momma Dee have been vocal about their issues. Momma Dee feels like Bambi could make more of an effort as her daughter-in-law. In her opinion, it doesn’t seem like Bambi wants to have a relationship. As for Bambi, she’s convinced Momma Dee will do just about anything to get under her skin. And this includes befriending Scrappy’s exes. As of late, Momma Dee has been posting a lot of videos and photos of Shay Johnson. It’s to the point that some fans have wondered if Scrappy impregnated Shay. Momma Dee even said it’s a possibility that Scrappy is the child’s father when she appeared on “Love And Hip Hop Miami.”
What Happened to Chris Tucker? His Rumored Death Is Trending

Every once in a while, the internet goes into a frenzy about the death of a celebrity. Oftentimes, these internet rumors are completely false. The latest actor and comedian to fall into this category happens to be Chris Tucker. Article continues below advertisement. For some reason, people believe the Rush...

