Diddy and His Son King Combs Make Chart History
Diddy is passing the baton to his son Christian, aka King Combs. King Combs has been releasing music for a few years and recently scored his first major hit.
Snoop Dogg, LL Cool J and more celebrities react to shocking death of 'Gangsta's Paradise' rapper Coolio
In the aftermath of rapper Coolio's unexpected death, stars and fellow musicians are sharing their sadness and offering their condolences to the "Gangsta's Paradise" artist's family. As of this writing, the "Gangsta's Paradise" music video on YouTube has surpassed 1 billion views. Coolio, who was 59, passed away at a...
Charlamagne Tha God Responds To Rumors That Remy Ma Is Joining ‘The Breakfast Club’
Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy recently interviewed Top Dawg Entertainment’s Doechii on The Breakfast Club, with the “Persuasive” artist asking about rumors that “Shether” rapper Remy Ma would replace Angela Yee on the popular morning show. “No, that’s not true,” Charlamagne replied. “That’s a random rumor.” More from VIBE.comRay J Says He's Planning To Take Legal Action Against The KardashiansCharlamagne Questions Rappers Who Say "RIP" While Glorifying ViolenceWendy Williams Checks Into Wellness Facility Ahead Of Return To Media The TDE artist further inquired about Yee’s departure, asking why she wasn’t present for the interview. “She’s not here, she’s actually...
Babyface Married Star From ‘Moesha’
Babyface has been married twice: once to a woman he's build a media empire with. His second wife is a dancer and actress who had a popular role on 'Moesha.'
Kris Jenner bought $700 worth of weed products, took an edible, got high, and started playing peekaboo with a napkin at a restaurant
On "The Kardashians," Kris Jenner bought gummies from a dispensary and took one. It hit her while she was out to dinner.
BET
Cardi B Discovers YouTube Vlogger Tasha K Only Has $1083.02 In Her Business Account
Cardi B attempted to collect the $3 million that YouTube vlogger Tasha K owes her, and what was in the relocated woman’s bank account was nowhere near what Cardi’s due. Radar Online reported that Tasha K, born Tasha Kebe, had exactly $1083.02 in her business account at Chase Bank. Court records disclosed the information to the Bronx rapper– who is seemingly not playing about her money. Cardi has moved forward with forcefully trying to gain her monetary judgment issued by a judge.
hiphop-n-more.com
Nicki Minaj Releases Second ‘Likkle Miss’ Remix Feat. The Fine Nine — Listen
Nicki Minaj dropped a remix of Skeng’s ‘Likkle Miss’ on her compilation album a few weeks ago and not too long ago, the pair dropped the music video which you can watch here. Last night, just like the big remix she did of her single ‘Super Freaky...
GloRilla Reveals Her Real Name, Fans React
GloRilla is showing the world just how blessed she is. This past Saturday (Oct. 8), the CMG signee revealed her real name: Gloria Hallelujah Woods. The Memphis native appeared thrown off that people just learned her middle name but affirmed that her government name is further proof of why her life is currently flourishing.More from VIBE.comGloRilla Delivers Debut Performance, Wins Best Breakthrough Artist At 2022 BET Hip Hop AwardsCardi B And GloRilla Take Over Times Square In "Tomorrow 2" Music VideoYo Gotti Signs Rising Rapper GloRilla To CMG “& why y’all acting like Ian been told y’all my middle name hallelujah?”...
TVOvermind
Bobby Brown’s Sister Rips His Wife For Telling Fans To Stop Focusing On His Romance With Whitney Houston
Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown are musical icons. However, it’s no secret how turbulent their entire relationship was. Most notably, the married couple’s drug use shifted the former’s good girl image in the late 90s. Unfortunately, Houston was unable to overcome her drug addiction and passed away on February 11, 2012. Despite the flaws of the R&B singer, Whitney Houston has forever left a mark in the music industry thanks to her timeless music and overall presence as an artist.
Yung Miami Says She’ll Marry Diddy
Diddy and Yung Miami are rumored to have begun dating in 2020. The two say there's no strings attached but fans believe Miami wants more.
TMZ.com
Lamar Odom Cheers on Daughter at First Fashion Show
There's no doubt Lamar Odom is his daughter's biggest fan ... because he pulled up to her first-ever fashion show to support her in a big way. Lamar was at 24-year-old Destiny's show at MainRo in Hollywood Saturday -- cheering her on from the audience. We're told Destiny opened the...
BET
Family Tree - LisaRaye and Da Brat
Moneybagg Yo's successes kept stacking up in 2022, with his Beale Street Music Festival headlining gig, multiple TV appearances and business ventures putting him in the spotlight. Revisit big moments from the BET Hip Hop Awards 2021, including Bleu's heartfelt Best New Hip Hop Artist speech and Nelly performing "Grillz"...
thesource.com
Domestic Violence Case Against Tekashi 6ix9ine’s GF Dropped Due to Rapper Not Cooperating with Prosecutors
The domestic violence case against Tekashi 6ix9ine’s girlfriend, Jade, has been tossed out. According to TMZ, the case was dismissed, which included a domestic violence charge, and was tossed out because 69 would not cooperate with law enforcement. According to Jade’s attorney Steven Bell, prosecutors reviewed the case and...
hotnewhiphop.com
Willie D Suggests Kanye’s Mother Donda Committed Suicide, Responds To Backlash
Willie D says he blocked Kanye fans that commented under his post. It’s been almost 15 years since Kanye West’s mother, Donda West, passed away in 2007. It was reported that her cause of death was due to coronary artery disease along with several post-operative factors stemming from cosmetic surgery.
Mariah Carey’s Brother Rushes To Court After Pop Star Reveals Their Mother Told Her About His Alleged Drug Dealing
Mariah Carey’s brother Morgan has rushed to court after the pop star said she heard about him dealing cocaine from multiple people throughout her life, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Morgan and his attorney have gone back before a New York judge to fight...
urbanbellemag.com
LHHATL Drama: Shay Johnson Claps Back After Bambi Calls Her Scrappy’s Old Side Chick
Shay Johnson and Bambi continue to have tension. “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta” stars Bambi and Momma Dee have been vocal about their issues. Momma Dee feels like Bambi could make more of an effort as her daughter-in-law. In her opinion, it doesn’t seem like Bambi wants to have a relationship. As for Bambi, she’s convinced Momma Dee will do just about anything to get under her skin. And this includes befriending Scrappy’s exes. As of late, Momma Dee has been posting a lot of videos and photos of Shay Johnson. It’s to the point that some fans have wondered if Scrappy impregnated Shay. Momma Dee even said it’s a possibility that Scrappy is the child’s father when she appeared on “Love And Hip Hop Miami.”
T.I. Checks YouTuber Charleston White, White Says He’ll ‘Trayvon Martin’ Tip’s Son King
T.I. and Charleston White are embroiled in beef after the infamous YouTuber recently called out Tip's son, King Harris. Charleston White sparked the issue on Oct. 8, when he went on one of his candid YouTube rants, calling out Boosie BadAzz son, Tootie Raw, and Tip's son King. "Boosie, your...
What Happened to Chris Tucker? His Rumored Death Is Trending
Every once in a while, the internet goes into a frenzy about the death of a celebrity. Oftentimes, these internet rumors are completely false. The latest actor and comedian to fall into this category happens to be Chris Tucker. Article continues below advertisement. For some reason, people believe the Rush...
