An 80-year-old Centralia woman was injured when her SUV turned over on its side after being hit by a car at the South Poplar and 4th Street intersection. Centralia Police say Kathryn Stover of Bond Street was westbound on 4th Street attempting to cross Poplar Street when she was broadsided by a southbound car on Poplar driven by 32-year-old Samantha Hermann of South Broadway in Central City. The impact of the crash caused her vehicle to overturn on its side where she was trapped until extricated by Centralia City Firemen.

CENTRALIA, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO