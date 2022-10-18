Read full article on original website
southernillinoisnow.com
State Trooper struck by truck in Effingham; two highway workers struck and killed in northwestern Illinois
An Illinois State Trooper was struck by a passing semi-truck in Effingham Tuesday when talking to a truck driver involved in an earlier semi vs. pedestrian crash. The trooper was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and has since been treated and released. State Police say the incident...
southernillinoisnow.com
Two injured in crash involving disabled pickup on US 51 north of Sandoval
Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies say two people were injured when an attempt was being made to push a disabled pickup off US 51 near Ferrydale Road north of Sandoval Monday night. Sheriff’s Deputies say the disabled vehicle was broadside across the road when it was struck by a northbound...
WAND TV
Two construction workers killed by passenger car
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Scott's Law violations continue to grow according to an announcement from Illinois State Police. Two construction workers on the Iowa/Illinois border were killed by a passenger car less than one hour after an ISP trooper was struck by a semi-truck outside of Effingham. Pearson J....
Coroner identifies Route 105 crash victim
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man who was killed in a crash last week on Illinois Route 105. Coroner Michael Day said the man is Clayton T. Miller of Cerro Gordo. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Day said Miller was […]
Memorial for Newman woman after house explosion
NEWMAN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Newman community is coming together to help after a woman recently died in a house explosion. Shalonda Bailey, 51, passed away at Springfield Memorial Hospital at 8:11 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 10. Her home, located at 306 Broadway Street in Newman, was completely destroyed by the blast and damaged at […]
Illinois quick hits: Two Move Over violations in less than hour; mountain lion body being examined; Illinois' favorite car colors
Illinois State Police investigated two separate Scott’s Law violations that occurred less than an hour apart Tuesday involving injury to a trooper and two deaths. The first violation involved a traffic crash near Effingham where a state trooper received minor injuries after being hit by a semi truck. The second violation involved two construction workers who were fatally injured while setting out construction barrels when they were struck by a car. There have been 20 Move Over Law violations involving state police squad cars this year.
Effingham Radio
Illinois State Police to Conduct Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement Patrols
Illinois State Police (ISP) District 12 Interim Commander, Lieutenant Lance Hinkle, announces the ISP will conduct Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement (ACE) patrols in Fayette and Effingham County during November. ACE patrols allow the ISP to focus on preventing, detecting, and taking enforcement action in response to violations associated with impaired driving...
Effingham Radio
Tuesday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 31 year old Thomas R. Spracklen of Effingham for an Effingham County FTA warrant for domestic battery/bodily harm. Thomas was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 39 year old Kristina N. Anderson-Miller of Mt. Vernon for an Effingham County...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Wednesday, October 19th, 2022
A 24-year-old Farina man, Quinton Schoreck of Ravon Road, was arrested for possession of a weapon by a felon. Kinmundy Police reportedly followed Schoreck for about a mile on Kinlou Road before he pulled over and was taken into custody without incident. A 42-year-old homeless Salem man has been arrested...
southernillinoisnow.com
St. Elmo man arrested on outstanding warrant after shots fired and standoff that ends peacefully
Illinois State Police say a 44-year-old St. Elmo man was taken into custody on an outstanding Fayette County warrant following a peaceful ending to a standoff where multiple shots were fired at police. Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputies and the US Marshal Service Great Lakes Task Force had gone to a...
Crime Stoppers, Police looking for robbery suspect
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Macon County Crime Stoppers and the Decatur Police Department are asking the public for information about an armed robbery that happened in Decatur earlier this month. Officials said that on Oct. 7, a man walked into the Hardee’s located at 1080 West Eldorado Drive while holding a gun. He walked up […]
southernillinoisnow.com
One injured, one arrested following wreck south of Iuka
A 31-year-old Iuka man was arrested on an outstanding Clay County warrant on Monday after being involved in a single-vehicle crash on the Iuka Road five miles south of Iuka. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies say Chad Cochran of North Main Street lost control when a deer ran out in front of him when he was negotiating a curve. He missed the deer but ran into the roadside ditch.
WAND TV
Decatur Mayor's son involved in officer-involved shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - WAND News has learned one of the law enforcement officer involved in Wednesday's officer-involved shooting is the son of Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe. Macon County Sheriff's Deputy Travis Wolfe was not one of the officers injured in the shooting, but according to Decatur Police, Deputy...
southernillinoisnow.com
Watson man injured when accidentally shot with a crossbow while tracking deer near Kell
A 58-year-old Watson man was shot in the leg by a crossbow Wednesday morning while helping to track a deer that had been shot late Tuesday afternoon in a wooded area in rural Kell. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies say Ronald Slifer and another man had gone with the hunter to...
Decatur Police names officers hurt in shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department announced on Monday the names of four members of law enforcement who were involved in a shooting last week in Decatur. That shooting left two of them hurt and a suspect dead. Three of the law enforcement personnel were officers of the Decatur Police Department while the […]
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia woman hurt when SUV turns over in crash at 4th and Poplar
An 80-year-old Centralia woman was injured when her SUV turned over on its side after being hit by a car at the South Poplar and 4th Street intersection. Centralia Police say Kathryn Stover of Bond Street was westbound on 4th Street attempting to cross Poplar Street when she was broadsided by a southbound car on Poplar driven by 32-year-old Samantha Hermann of South Broadway in Central City. The impact of the crash caused her vehicle to overturn on its side where she was trapped until extricated by Centralia City Firemen.
WCIA
Fire danger remains high, field fire in Central Illinois
COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Lincoln Fire Protection District responded to a field fire Monday afternoon between the Ashmore and Oakland villages. “It may be chilly out, but the fire danger is still high with the dryness and the wind,” the district said on its Facebook page.
WAND TV
Decatur man found guilty of attempted murder
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur man has been found guilty of attempted murder. Delahn L. Amos, 29, is accused of two different crimes, including the shooting death of 31-year-old Demetrius L. Maclin on Aug. 26, and the attempted killing of a tattoo artist a night later, which authorities said involved a second suspect. Maclin was found dead in a car in the 1200 block of N. Edward St.
WCIA
Villa Grove student arrested after bringing ‘non-lethal’ weapon to bonfire
VILLA GROVE, Ill. (WCIA) – According to a Villa Grove School District social media post, one student is in police custody after bringing a “non-lethal” weapon to a homecoming bonfire Wednesday night. Read Superintendent Dr. Carol Munson’s full post below:. Dear Parents/Guardians,. We write to inform...
Effingham Radio
Update From Municipal Electrical Aggregate
Several area cities and counties have been working together to bid electric supply for our residents. The cities of Charleston, Effingham, Mattoon, and Paris along with Coles County are nearing the end of a contract with a rate of 4.19 cents per kilowatt hour. This rate will be expiring with the meter readings in December 2022.
