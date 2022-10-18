ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

WGN News

Man stabbed to death on West Side

CHICAGO — A 30-year-old man was fatally stabbed in the city’s Humboldt Park neighborhood. The incident happened on the 1100 block of North Hamlin around 3:40 a.m. Friday. Police said the man was standing on the sidewalk when he was stabbed by an unknown person. The man was stabbed in the neck and transported to […]
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Woman, 69, Charged With Murder in Brutal Beating of Elderly Woman

The 69-year-old woman accused of beating to death an elderly woman who lived in a senior housing complex is scheduled to appear in court Friday. According to police, Shearly Gaines, 69, was arrested Wednesday in the fatal beating of Mae Brown, 87, who lived in a senior housing high-rise in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 21, shot in Lawndale home

CHICAGO - A man was shot in both legs inside a residence Friday morning in the Lawndale neighborhood. The 21-year-old was inside a home around 2:46 a.m. in the 1500 block of South Kedvale Avenue when someone outside started shooting, police said. The man suffered gunshot wounds to both legs...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 60, charged in West Side shooting

CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged with aggravated battery in a shooting that wounded a another man on Oct. 10 on the West Side. Curtis Lamothe, 60, is accused of shooting a 44-year-old man in the 1100 block of South Mayfield Avenue, police said. The victim suffered a gunshot...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

West Side woman charged with murder of 87-year-old woman in Bronzeville

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman has been charged with the murder of an 87-year-old woman in a Bronzeville neighborhood apartment building last weekend.Shearly Gaines, 69, was arrested on Wednesday in the 900 block of West Foster Avenue, police said. She is charged in the murder of Mae Brown.Police said a family member found the 87-year-old Brown sitting in her wheelchair inside her apartment in the Lincoln Perry Apartments, at 3245 S. Prairie Ave., around 3:40 p.m. on Saturday.The victim had trauma to her face and head, and was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy determined she died of multiple injuries from an assault.Gaines, of the East Garfield Park neighborhood, stands charged with first-degree murder. She is due for a bond hearing on Friday.There was no word late Thursday on a possible motive in the shooting.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Food truck operator shot on West Side

CHICAGO — A 39-year-old food truck driver was injured in a shooting on the city’s Lower West Side. Police said the shooting happened in the 1800 block of South Blue Island around 1:50 a.m. Friday. The man was inside of a food truck when someone opened fire. He was transported in fair condition to an […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged with 2020 murder of 27-year-old in Chatham

CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged with murder in connection to the death of a 27-year-old man in December 2020. William Truss, 62, was arrested Tuesday in the 8200 block of South Perry in Chatham. Police say he was identified as the offender in a fatal shooting on Dec....
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 25, charged in deadly drive-by shooting in Humboldt Park

CHICAGO - A Chicago man is facing charges in connection with a fatal drive-by shooting last July in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. Michael Lampley, 25, is accused of opening fire on 31-year-old Shawn Dontell Brown from a car on July 25 in the 3800 block of West Thomas Street, officials said.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Men charged with robbing pair on Near West Side

CHICAGO - Two men have been charged for allegedly robbing a man and a woman Tuesday on Chicago's Near West Side. Devonta Thompson, 26, and Simeon Allen, 24, are accused of robbing a man and a woman at gunpoint around 9 p.m. in the first block of North Green Street, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Woman was taking out garbage when she was shot on South Side, police say

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman was shot late Thursday while she was throwing out garbage in the Fuller Park neighborhood.At 5:12 p.m., the 31-year-old woman was taking out in the 4400 block of South Shields Avenue when she realized she had been shot, police said.She got in her car and ended up in the parking lot of Petey's Gyros at 47th and Wells streets, right off the Dan Ryan Expressway.The woman was shot in the leg and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.No one was in custody late Thursday. Area One detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

VIDEO: Ambulance crew shot at in Chicago

An ambulance crew in Chicago, Illinois, was startled when active shooters drove past them on Wednesday, September 21, according to a post on the Medical Express Ambulance Service Inc Facebook page. The post said the ambulance was on the way to a call when the team heard several gunshots in Jackson Park. As the ambulance traveled through the park, […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

South Side bank robbed at gunpoint Thursday

CHICAGO — The FBI is looking for a man who robbed a bank on the South Side Thursday afternoon. At around noon, authorities responded to a BMO Harris branch located in the 3400 block of South Archer Avenue on the report of a bank robbery. The FBI said a...
CHICAGO, IL

