Man stabbed to death on West Side
CHICAGO — A 30-year-old man was fatally stabbed in the city’s Humboldt Park neighborhood. The incident happened on the 1100 block of North Hamlin around 3:40 a.m. Friday. Police said the man was standing on the sidewalk when he was stabbed by an unknown person. The man was stabbed in the neck and transported to […]
Chicago shooting: Man killed, woman wounded in South Shore, police say
A man was killed and a woman wounded in a shooting in the South Shore neighborhood Friday morning, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago woman charged with beating 87-year-old to death at senior living apartment building
CHICAGO - A Chicago woman has been charged with beating an 87-year-old woman to death at a senior living apartment building on the South Side. Shearly Gaines, 69, faces one felony count of first-degree murder. Mae Brown was found unresponsive in a wheelchair at the Lincoln Perry senior homes in...
NBC Chicago
Woman, 69, Charged With Murder in Brutal Beating of Elderly Woman
The 69-year-old woman accused of beating to death an elderly woman who lived in a senior housing complex is scheduled to appear in court Friday. According to police, Shearly Gaines, 69, was arrested Wednesday in the fatal beating of Mae Brown, 87, who lived in a senior housing high-rise in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood.
fox32chicago.com
Man, 21, shot in Lawndale home
CHICAGO - A man was shot in both legs inside a residence Friday morning in the Lawndale neighborhood. The 21-year-old was inside a home around 2:46 a.m. in the 1500 block of South Kedvale Avenue when someone outside started shooting, police said. The man suffered gunshot wounds to both legs...
fox32chicago.com
Man, 60, charged in West Side shooting
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged with aggravated battery in a shooting that wounded a another man on Oct. 10 on the West Side. Curtis Lamothe, 60, is accused of shooting a 44-year-old man in the 1100 block of South Mayfield Avenue, police said. The victim suffered a gunshot...
Off-duty CPD officer exchanges gunfire after South Side attempted carjacking
CHICAGO — An off-duty CPD officer exchanged gunfire following an attempted carjacking on the South Side Thursday night, according to police. At around 6:05 p.m., an officer was near 88th and Constance when at least three suspects demanded their vehicle and property, CPD said. An exchange of gunfire followed. CPD said a possible suspect was […]
West Side woman charged with murder of 87-year-old woman in Bronzeville
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman has been charged with the murder of an 87-year-old woman in a Bronzeville neighborhood apartment building last weekend.Shearly Gaines, 69, was arrested on Wednesday in the 900 block of West Foster Avenue, police said. She is charged in the murder of Mae Brown.Police said a family member found the 87-year-old Brown sitting in her wheelchair inside her apartment in the Lincoln Perry Apartments, at 3245 S. Prairie Ave., around 3:40 p.m. on Saturday.The victim had trauma to her face and head, and was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy determined she died of multiple injuries from an assault.Gaines, of the East Garfield Park neighborhood, stands charged with first-degree murder. She is due for a bond hearing on Friday.There was no word late Thursday on a possible motive in the shooting.
Food truck operator shot on West Side
CHICAGO — A 39-year-old food truck driver was injured in a shooting on the city’s Lower West Side. Police said the shooting happened in the 1800 block of South Blue Island around 1:50 a.m. Friday. The man was inside of a food truck when someone opened fire. He was transported in fair condition to an […]
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged with 2020 murder of 27-year-old in Chatham
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged with murder in connection to the death of a 27-year-old man in December 2020. William Truss, 62, was arrested Tuesday in the 8200 block of South Perry in Chatham. Police say he was identified as the offender in a fatal shooting on Dec....
Chicago shooting: Ford assembly plant worker fatally shot on South Side was married father of 4
Police said the married father of four was shot multiple times and pronounced dead at the scene.
fox32chicago.com
Man, 25, charged in deadly drive-by shooting in Humboldt Park
CHICAGO - A Chicago man is facing charges in connection with a fatal drive-by shooting last July in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. Michael Lampley, 25, is accused of opening fire on 31-year-old Shawn Dontell Brown from a car on July 25 in the 3800 block of West Thomas Street, officials said.
Men charged with robbing pair on Near West Side
CHICAGO - Two men have been charged for allegedly robbing a man and a woman Tuesday on Chicago's Near West Side. Devonta Thompson, 26, and Simeon Allen, 24, are accused of robbing a man and a woman at gunpoint around 9 p.m. in the first block of North Green Street, police said.
Woman was taking out garbage when she was shot on South Side, police say
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman was shot late Thursday while she was throwing out garbage in the Fuller Park neighborhood.At 5:12 p.m., the 31-year-old woman was taking out in the 4400 block of South Shields Avenue when she realized she had been shot, police said.She got in her car and ended up in the parking lot of Petey's Gyros at 47th and Wells streets, right off the Dan Ryan Expressway.The woman was shot in the leg and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.No one was in custody late Thursday. Area One detectives are investigating.
'They have families at home': Mail carrier's Bucktown robbery caught on camera
"It was just shocking. He delivered our mail and turned around, and he was right there at the fence holding him up."
fox32chicago.com
East Chicago teacher who allegedly made 'kill list' has yet to post bond
EAST CHICAGO, Ind. - An East Chicago teacher who allegedly admitted to making a "kill list" could walk out of jail as soon as Thursday night. Some parents have been furious since the story came out. Angelica Carrasquillo-Torres is out of the hospital and currently in custody at the Lake...
2-year-old girl dies after found unresponsive in Greater Grand Crossing: officials
She was taken to Comer Children's Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to police and the Cook County Medical Examiner's office.
Off-duty Chicago police officer involved in shoot-out during Calumet Heights robbery attempt: CPD
An off-duty Chicago police officer was involved in a shoot-out in the city's Calumet Heights neighborhood Thursday night, police said.
VIDEO: Ambulance crew shot at in Chicago
An ambulance crew in Chicago, Illinois, was startled when active shooters drove past them on Wednesday, September 21, according to a post on the Medical Express Ambulance Service Inc Facebook page. The post said the ambulance was on the way to a call when the team heard several gunshots in Jackson Park. As the ambulance traveled through the park, […]
South Side bank robbed at gunpoint Thursday
CHICAGO — The FBI is looking for a man who robbed a bank on the South Side Thursday afternoon. At around noon, authorities responded to a BMO Harris branch located in the 3400 block of South Archer Avenue on the report of a bank robbery. The FBI said a...
