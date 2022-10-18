Read full article on original website
Black farmers sue The Federal Govt. for unkept promises of billions in debt relief
Black farmers relied on the federal government to keep its promise to fund $5 billion to the farmers in the American Rescue Plan Act. Civil rights attorney Ben Crump and the National Black Farmers Association have announced they will be filing a class action lawsuit against the United States Government.
Wall Street’s ‘Dr. Doom’ thinks you’re stupid for moving during the pandemic: ‘Florida is going to be flooded and Texas is going to be too hot to survive there’
Top economist Nouriel Roubini has a message for all the New Yorkers who moved to Florida during the pandemic: In terms of a real estate investment, you should have picked the Midwest instead. Roubini, a New York University economics professor and CEO of Roubini Macro Associates, correctly predicted the 2008...
Mystery Surrounds Company Paying MAGA Candidate’s Salary
As the Donald Trump-backed, alt-right-cozy Washington State congressional candidate Joe Kent tells it—in his public appearances and public filings—he made $122,110.36 last year as a “project manager” for a tech start-up called “American Enterprise Solutions.”One problem: there’s no record the company exists.The enigma of the former Green Beret’s income has prompted fevered conspiracy-mongering on fringes of the internet where his past work for the Central Intelligence Agency has marked him as a supposed “puppet of the deep state.” These suspicions have arisen despite Kent’s vaccine-bashing, endorsement from not just Trump but right-wing billionaire Peter Thiel, and his vanquishing in the...
BLACK WOMBS MATTER: SEE ‘AFTERSHOCK’
Did you know that Black women are three or four times more likely to die from childbirth complications than white women? Congresswoman Robin Kelly (D-IL), who heads the Congressional Black Caucus Health Brain trust, says the data are direr depending on where a mother lives. In Illinois, Black women are...
ABOUT
Over the last eight decades the Crusader has distinguished itself as the most comprehensive recorder of Black life: employment, equal rights, social justice and more for the City of Chicago.
