ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha, WI

Kenosha Killer Kyle Rittenhouse Becomes Pro-Gun YouTuber After His Online Fundraiser Flounders

By Bruce C.T. Wright
101.1. The Wiz
101.1. The Wiz
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I8mzd_0ie6O1G200

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cw9L6_0ie6O1G200

Source: Anadolu Agency / Getty


I n a glaring example of using one’s privilege to financially capitalize on gun deaths, Kenosha killer Kyle Rittenhouse has started a YouTube channel devoted to all-things guns in a purported demonstration of his devotion to the Second Amendment.

The same underage person who illegally transported an assault rifle from his home in Illinois to Wisconsin following racial justice protests stemming from the police shooting of a Black man in the back multiple times is now a YouTuber glorifying guns in hopes he can make a cheap buck from the deplorable endeavor.

A video posted Monday on Twitter was widely shared and showed a brief clip of Rittenhouse thanking people for watching his YouTube channel.

“I have some great content that I look forward to making for you guys,” Rittenhouse, now 19, is shown saying while sitting in front of apparent assault rifles and thanking Brandon Herrera, who was sitting next to him. For the uninitiated, Herrera describes himself as a “Pro-2A Absolutist” and boasts an Instagram account replete with photos and videos of — yep, you guessed it — guns galore.

The first video was posted to Rittenhouse’s YouTube account on Sunday and is simply entitled, “Welcome to my channel.”

NewsOne is not linking to Rittenhouse’s YouTube channel for obvious reasons. But trust is, it exists. As of Tuesday morning, the lone video posted to the channel had 34,000 views.

Under the “ABOUT” portion of his YouTube page, Rittenhouse introduces himself as a victim:

“My name is Kyle Rittenhouse. You might remember me as the kid who defended himself with a firearm during the 2020 riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Join me in my journey to learn everything I can about new and vintage firearms and help to defend the Second Amendment.”

He ends his description with four fateful words: “Shall not be infringed.”

This might be a cheap money play

The YouTube page’s very humble beginning has some seriously curious timing. Especially since it was only last month when Rittenhouse started an online fundraising effort (on a digital platform not named GoFundMe, which forbids raising money for people like Rittenhouse ) to help pay for his legal plight.

“I was found innocent, but the fight hasn’t stopped. I am currently being attacked via a civil lawsuit in Wisconsin,” Rittenhouse captioned a tweet on Sept. 19 that included a link to his GiveSendGo account. “I’d like to thank everyone for the ongoing support. Thank you to my dear friends who set this up for me, we won’t stop fighting!”

Back when NewsOne covered that madness , his crowdfunding had barely attracted any donations. Nearly a full month later, Rittenhouse’s goal of $150,000 had only garnered $9,719 as of Tuesday morning. (Again, no link for obvious reasons, but trust us here.)

All of which brings us back to his YouTube channel, which — if organized the right way — can prove to be a huge money maker. On the flip side, judging from the relatively low number of visitors in the first few days of his YouTube page’s existence, he stands to make pennies if this keeps up.

With that said, a YouTuber with 1 million subscribers can make roughly $60,000 a year from ad revenue if they are consistently posting content. As of Tuesday morning, Rittenhouse had more than 38,000 subscribers.

SEE ALSO:

‘Crickets’: Kyle Rittenhouse Is Big Mad President Joe Biden Won’t Call Him Back

LeBron Was Right: Kyle Rittenhouse’s Crying Meme About Gas Prices Suggests White Tears Were Fake


The post Kenosha Killer Kyle Rittenhouse Becomes Pro-Gun YouTuber After His Online Fundraiser Flounders appeared first on NewsOne .

Comments / 13

Christina
1d ago

it was self defense, the court ruled. if you watch it, it's hard to miss it was self defense. you may not have liked what the kid stood for, but he was rigth

Reply
8
T. Vaught
2d ago

I saw the video. Looked like self defense to me. Just saying, I guess you would have to call me a killer too.

Reply(1)
9
Jerry Shockley
8h ago

kenosha killer lol 😆 😂 🤣 he was just a kid that was defending himself from pieces of garbage that wanted to make him a murder victim and he ended up being a surviver

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RadarOnline

‘You Might Remember Me’: Kyle Rittenhouse Launches A Pro-Gun & Second Amendment YouTube Channel, Aims To Become A Firearm 'Expert'

Kyle Rittenhouse will be starting a YouTube channel devoted to the Second Amendment and guns, RadarOnline.com has learned. Rittenhouse, who was charged with killing two men during the 2020 protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, — and later acquitted — is hoping to make a profit from the fame he garnered being at the center of a debate on self-defense and the second amendment.Rittenhouse released a promotional video for his upcoming channel, where he claimed the goal is to become an "expert" on guns.“You might remember me as the kid who defended himself with a firearm during the 2020 riots in Kenosha,...
KENOSHA, WI
TheDailyBeast

Trump Has Privately Offered a Brutal Assessment of His Pal Kanye

Two years ago, Donald Trump said Kanye West would make a great presidential candidate. Now it seems the former president has had quite enough of West’s bizarre, antisemitic outbursts. Rolling Stone reports that Trump has recently called the rapper “crazy” to multiple people, and said West should seek professional “help” after West threatened to go “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE.” Despite being friends since 2016, Trump has “privately signaled” that he thinks it’s best he stays mum on West, according to Rolling Stone. Meanwhile, Trump scolded Jewish voters on Sunday for apparently not being appreciative enough. West was locked out of Twitter and Instagram for his antisemitic comments, prompting him to buy the struggling, right-wing social media platform Parler instead.
Outsider.com

WATCH: Bull Moose in Rut Tumbles into Truck Bed During Violent Battle With Competitor

Recently, one Colorado teenager caught a wild video of a couple of bull moose stuck in a battle of a lifetime as they fight head to head. The battle becomes so intense, in fact, that the massive animals end up tumbling towards a pickup truck…one of the fighting moose landing right into the truck bed. However, this obstacle didn’t even slow the fierce animals down. They kept right at it as the persons recording the fight decided to stop filming…and hopefully head to safety!
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
TheDailyBeast

Video Shows Instagram Influencer Accused of Murder Telling Cops Boyfriend Stalked Her

Two days before Courtney Clenney allegedly stabbed her boyfriend in the heart during a domestic dispute, the OnlyFans model told police in the lobby of her luxury Miami high-rise that he was “stalking” her.“I broke up with him…he slept in my elevator room. Which is stalking, but I wouldn’t have ever called the police,” Clenney told a Miami Police officer on April 1 in body-camera footage, a copy of which was obtained by The Daily Beast. “He wouldn’t leave me alone.… I want a restraining order.”The Miami State Attorney’s Office alleges that on April 3, the 26-year-old Instagram influencer murdered...
MIAMI, FL
Whiskey Riff

Guy Punches Kangaroo In The Face Holding His Dog Hostage In One Of The All-Time Craziest Outdoors Videos

This has to be one of the wildest outdoors videos you’ll ever see. Back in 2016, a video of a guy saving his dog from a kangaroo, then punching it, went viral to the tune of nearly 87M views. I completely forgot about this video until it randomly popped up while going down a YouTube rabbit hole, and it’s even more absurd than I remember. Looks like a scene straight out of a movie…
realitytitbit.com

Where is Bonnie from Alaska: The Last Frontier?

Bonnie Dupree was one of the cast members who appeared in the TV series Alaska: The Last Frontier. Since its debut, Bonnie has been an active member of the cast but eagle-eyed fans have noticed that the reality TV star has appeared on the show for a while. Bonnie is...
ALASKA STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

Boosie Recalls Getting Robbed In L.A.: “It’s Really Dangerous”

Boosie says that he was once robbed in L.A. while doing an interview with No Jumper. Boosie says that Los Angeles is a “really dangerous” city and that he was robbed while there to record an interview with No Jumper. The Baton Rouge recalled having his truck stolen in L.A. during an appearance on Drink Champs over the weekend.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thebrag.com

“You’re being a Karen”: Kanye West storms out of Piers Morgan interview

Kanye West has stormed out after being grilled by Piers Morgan about his recent antisemitic comments. Ye has made a slew of headlines of late after posting a stream of controversial comments on his social media accounts. Now, the rapper has been interviewed by Piers Morgan – who has weathered his own share of controversy over the years – in a fiery interview for Piers Morgan Uncensored.
TheDailyBeast

Viral Video Shows LASD Deputies Beating a Man Till He Loses His Vision

In a brutal beating caught on tape early Sunday, two L.A. County Sheriff’s deputies were seen rushing a man who was walking hand-in-hand with a woman before smashing his face into the concrete and holding a gun to the back of his head. Eyewitness and CCTV footage shows a deputy, identified by Knock LA only by his last name Rodriguez, and his partner jumped Blake Anderson outside an Inglewood shopping center. Anderson told Knock LA he was working as a hookah lounge security guard and had previously sustained an injury to his left eye, which doctors told him to keep...
INGLEWOOD, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Kanye Calls Out Akademiks, Charlamagne, Peter Rosenberg In Latest Rant

Ye continues to bounce through media outlets as he drives home his controversial takes. Kanye West recently posted a video of himself calling out fellow public figures such as Charlamagne and DJ Akademiks. The DJ seemed unbothered by Kanye’s rant, even deciding to repost a clip of it on his Instagram.
Carolyn Light

Opinion: Kanye West Can Still Be Held Accountable

Bipolar Disorder is an explanation for erratic behavior; it's not an excuse. Kanye West is at it again. This month alone, the infamous rapper has been photographed wearing a "White Lives Matter" shirt (a slogan widely attributed to white supremacist groups), claimed that George Floyd died of fentanyl poisoning (medical experts have testified he died of asphyxiation when Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck), and had both his Instagram and Twitter accounts suspended over anti-semitic rhetoric.
Outsider.com

WATCH: Jaguar Drags Away Massive Crocodile on River Bank

The wildlife we see in nature can be brutal…after all, it’s all about survival of the fittest. This is exactly what we see in one intense video clip shared on Instagram recently. It’s a moment of savage no-holds-barred hunting by a fierce jaguar as the feline pulls a massive crocodile from the water. Dragging it away along the riverbank to certain doom.
TheDailyBeast

Son Convicted of Plot to Whack Mobster Dad at a McDonald’s Drive-Thru

In October 2018, Sylvester Zottola, known to the authorities as an associate of one of New York crime families, was shot once in the head and four times in the torso as he waited for a cup of coffee at a McDonald’s drive-thru in the Bronx. On Wednesday, his eldest son, Anthony Zottola, was convicted of orchestrating the messy murder-for-hire plot that led to his father’s slaying, as well as the shooting of his younger brother, Salvatore, who was left for dead outside his family’s compound in July 2018. Anthony Zottola had gone after his family members to get his hands on their multi-million-dollar real estate business, according to prosecutors, who said he worked with the Bloods street gang to carry out the assassination. Himen Ross, the hitman who finally caught up to Sylvester after months of the gang’s botched attempts, was convicted alongside Zottola on Wednesday. Both face mandatory life sentences, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York. “Now, instead of living off his father's millions, his only payday will be federal prison,” said Michael Driscoll, a top FBI official.Read it at The New York Times
BRONX, NY
101.1. The Wiz

101.1. The Wiz

13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Cincy's #1 for Hip Hop and R&B!

 https://wiznation.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy