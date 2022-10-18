ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Other Editors: Biden’s choose your own COVID policy

Is the COVID-19 pandemic over? President Biden’s answer is yes no yes no. The latest example of politically convenient pandemic schizophrenia came Thursday when the Department of Health and Human Services again extended the official public-health emergency, this time through January. “The pandemic is over,” Mr. Biden told CBS’s...
USDA announces $1B debt relief for 36,000 farmers

DES MOINES, Iowa — The federal government announced Tuesday a program that will provide $1.3 billion in debt relief for about 36,000 farmers who have fallen behind on loan payments or face foreclosure. The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the farm loan relief program funded from $3.1 billion set...
