ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KUOW

Millions being poured into Washington state to fight gun violence

The U.S. Justice Department is pouring more money into Washington communities to help combat gun and other forms of violence. U.S Attorney Nick Brown announced Tuesday that more than $3 million in grants is being funneled to organizations in Washington state. “These federal dollars help each department meet its local...
WASHINGTON STATE
NEWStalk 870

Did Your History Teacher Tell You About the Infamous Everett Massacre?

I've been digging around through Washington state history, whilst lamenting my lack of interest in the high school class of the same name, in an effort to learn more about our state. Up until now, I had never heard of the Everett massacre of 1916. It was a clash between unionized labor workers and "citizen deputies" that resulted in 7 deaths, several injuries, and 76 arrests. This incident is also known as Bloody Sunday, not to be confused with the 1972 tragedy in Northern Ireland that would go on to inspire U2 to write 'Sunday, Bloody Sunday.'
EVERETT, WA
97 Rock

Creepy Missile Silo Dive Site Near Tri-Cities is Full of History & Murder

***WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property***. During the Cold War with Russia, the United States constructed nearly 20 Titan missile sites around the country, and one of those sits in the middle of nowhere less than an hour’s drive North of Tri-Cities.
WARDEN, WA
MyNorthwest

Violent weekend in western Washington leaves 1 dead

There were several incidents of violent shootings across western Washington this weekend. Bellingham police are investigating after two men were shot and badly wounded in the 2300 block of Valencia Street early Sunday morning. Both men, ages 31 and 28, sustained life-threatening injuries, according to police. No clear motive has...
BELLINGHAM, WA
News Talk KIT

Here Is the Headlights Law in Washington You Need to Be Aware Of

I don't know about you, but I get really annoyed when it's dusk or dawn and I see somebody driving around with no headlights on their vehicle. That's kind of against the law, you know! Now that the daylight hours are getting shorter in Washington state, I've noticed that we drivers need to get in the habit of turning our headlights on sooner for safer driving purposes. Nobody has any time for unnecessary car wrecks, amirite!
WASHINGTON STATE
nypressnews.com

Parents arrested after 2-year-old ingests ‘rainbow fentanyl’ in Northern California, authorities say

The parents of a 2-year-old in Northern California were arrested his week after the child allegedly ingested fentanyl while in their care, authorities in Butte County said. The parents, both in their early 20s, had taken their child to a location on Concow Road to be treated by California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection personnel Monday after reporting that the child had ingested “an unknown substance while in the care of someone else,” according to the Butte Interagency Narcotics Task Force.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
insideedition.com

Washington Man Fights Off Grizzly Bear While Out Hunting for Birds

A Washington man and woman had a surprise encounter with a grizzly bear while bird hunting in Montana. The 51-year-old man and his wife were hunting for upland birds in the southeast area of the Glacier National Park in Montana on Oct. 11 when the attack occurred, according to officials with the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife, and Parks (FWP).
MONTANA STATE
thetacomaledger.com

The Seattle Freeze: Are Washington residents actually that mean?

Washington is known for a lot of things. From Pike Place and the Original Starbucks to the abundance of green forests and rushing rivers, there is plenty to love about this beautiful state. But there is a side to Washington that many visitors don’t know about: The Seattle Freeze.
WASHINGTON STATE
nypressnews.com

Biden campaigns in key Pennsylvania Senate race

President Joe Biden headed to Pennsylvania to campaign less than three weeks before the critical midterm elections. He traveled to Pittsburgh and appeared with the state’s Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, who’s running for the open Senate seat. Ed O’Keefe takes a look.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
nbcrightnow.com

Regional company fined over $190K for L&I violations

TUMWATER, Wash. — The Washington Department of Labor and Industries (L&I) is fining regional company Two Rivers Terminal LLC for more than 60 alleged safety and health violations, according to a press release from L&I. The company is a wholesale agrochemical formulator and supplier, with plants in Moses Lake, Pasco and Umatilla, Oregon.
MOSES LAKE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy