How to Annoy The Crap Out of A Washingtonian with Just ONE Word
We, who are living in Washington, have problems with you non-Washington people (and with some of you already here). Now you’re gonna hear about it! Hey, pally, it doesn’t have to be the holiday of “Festivus for the Rest of Us” for us to stop what we're doing and start celebrating the Airing of Grievances: The Washington State Edition!
Millions being poured into Washington state to fight gun violence
The U.S. Justice Department is pouring more money into Washington communities to help combat gun and other forms of violence. U.S Attorney Nick Brown announced Tuesday that more than $3 million in grants is being funneled to organizations in Washington state. “These federal dollars help each department meet its local...
UPDATE: Washington State Patrol is looking for witnesses and in-car video to fatality motorcycle collision
BELLINGHAM – Washington State Patrol (WSP) is actively investigating a fatality hit-and-run motorcycle collision that occurred at approximately 9:01 p.m. on Oct. 6 in the area of northbound Interstate 5 just south of Lakeway Drive. The motorcycle, a 2021 black and orange Harley Davidson FXBBS, was struck by an...
Did Your History Teacher Tell You About the Infamous Everett Massacre?
I've been digging around through Washington state history, whilst lamenting my lack of interest in the high school class of the same name, in an effort to learn more about our state. Up until now, I had never heard of the Everett massacre of 1916. It was a clash between unionized labor workers and "citizen deputies" that resulted in 7 deaths, several injuries, and 76 arrests. This incident is also known as Bloody Sunday, not to be confused with the 1972 tragedy in Northern Ireland that would go on to inspire U2 to write 'Sunday, Bloody Sunday.'
Creepy Missile Silo Dive Site Near Tri-Cities is Full of History & Murder
***WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property***. During the Cold War with Russia, the United States constructed nearly 20 Titan missile sites around the country, and one of those sits in the middle of nowhere less than an hour’s drive North of Tri-Cities.
Violent weekend in western Washington leaves 1 dead
There were several incidents of violent shootings across western Washington this weekend. Bellingham police are investigating after two men were shot and badly wounded in the 2300 block of Valencia Street early Sunday morning. Both men, ages 31 and 28, sustained life-threatening injuries, according to police. No clear motive has...
Here Is the Headlights Law in Washington You Need to Be Aware Of
I don't know about you, but I get really annoyed when it's dusk or dawn and I see somebody driving around with no headlights on their vehicle. That's kind of against the law, you know! Now that the daylight hours are getting shorter in Washington state, I've noticed that we drivers need to get in the habit of turning our headlights on sooner for safer driving purposes. Nobody has any time for unnecessary car wrecks, amirite!
Washington Man Fights Off Grizzly Bear While Out Hunting for Birds
A Washington man and woman had a surprise encounter with a grizzly bear while bird hunting in Montana. The 51-year-old man and his wife were hunting for upland birds in the southeast area of the Glacier National Park in Montana on Oct. 11 when the attack occurred, according to officials with the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife, and Parks (FWP).
Washington Wildfires: Several fires driving heavy smoke into Puget Sound area
Several wildfires in the area are causing unhealthy air quality levels in the greater Seattle area. Because of these fires, air quality in Seattle was ranked as the second worst in the world.
The Seattle Freeze: Are Washington residents actually that mean?
Washington is known for a lot of things. From Pike Place and the Original Starbucks to the abundance of green forests and rushing rivers, there is plenty to love about this beautiful state. But there is a side to Washington that many visitors don’t know about: The Seattle Freeze.
Regional company fined over $190K for L&I violations
TUMWATER, Wash. — The Washington Department of Labor and Industries (L&I) is fining regional company Two Rivers Terminal LLC for more than 60 alleged safety and health violations, according to a press release from L&I. The company is a wholesale agrochemical formulator and supplier, with plants in Moses Lake, Pasco and Umatilla, Oregon.
Letter From Wenatchee Police Chief Asks For Retraction From State Legislator
Wenatchee Police Chief Steve Crown is using his position as head a statewide organization to call on Democratic State Representative Jesse Johnson to retract a statement on social media. Crown is the current president of the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs, who sent a letter to Johnson. In...
Governor Inslee, Washington lawmakers announcing legislation ‘protecting abortion access’
OLYMPIA, Wash - As states grapple with the future of legal abortion access, Washington Governor Jay Inslee will join students and lawmakers Friday to announce plans to seek further protection for abortion rights in Washington.
There Is One Type of Halloween Candy Not Allowed in Washington State
Surprise, Some Halloween Candy Shouldn't Be Passed Out To Kids. Every year around Halloween, there's always some confusion about what types of candy are allowed and which are not. I was surprised to discover that yes, there are certain kinds of Halloween candy that you're not allowed to give kids...
