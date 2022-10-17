Read full article on original website
Montana reunion: Sac State's coaching staff features three former Griz
MISSOULA — During Monday’s press conference, Montana football coach Bobby Hauck was extremely complimentary of the Sacramento State coaching staff. “They’ve done a really nice job. I think they are great coaches,” Hauck said. “Obviously we have a lot of history and carryover with their coaching staff and have a high regard for them.”
Missoula MMA fighter Conall Powers posts tap-out win in Boise event
Conall Powers of Missoula is turning pro. The mixed martial arts fighter and Sentinel grad concluded his amateur career with an impressive win Saturday in Fusion Fight League action in Boise. He battled Daniel Bonnar (3-3) of San Diego, who tapped out in the first round of the 145-pound bout.
Rocky Mountain College, Tech players receive volleyball awards
Two players from Rocky Mountain College and one from Montana Tech were saluted by the Frontier Conference on Monday as its volleyball players of the week. Rocky's Ayla Embry was the defender of the week, while teammate Blythe Sealey was recognized as the league's setter of the week. Tech's Maureen...
