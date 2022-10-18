Read full article on original website
Maple Leafs Fans Voiced Frustration by Booing Team During Loss to Coyotes
When the Toronto Maple Leafs dropped their season-opening game against the Montreal Canadiens, head coach Sheldon Keefe wasted no time in calling out his team’s performance. “For what we’ve been through as an organization, that was unacceptable,” he said. While Keefe later admitted there were some words...
Devils players react to Lindy Ruff’s system, describe locker room morale ahead of Tuesday’s game vs. Ducks
Miles Wood tried to sum up the Devils’ problems on Monday. After an 0-2-0 start where his team has been outscored 10-4 by the Flyers and Red Wings, Wood said his new teammates –– players like Ondrej Palat, John Marino, top prospect Alexander Holtz and more –– are still adjusting to coach Lindy Ruff’s system, which may explain the flat beginning.
Revisiting the Flyers’ 1967 Home Opener
The Original Six took the hockey world by storm in 1942, becoming the first wave of teams to play in the NHL. It wasn’t until the 1967 expansion that the Philadelphia Flyers were born and their first home game was played. The Original Six. The Original Six teams began...
Flyers News & Rumors: Konecny, Sanheim, Cates & More
The Philadephia Flyers entered the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons with expectations of playoff contention and dreams of a Stanley Cup run. They plummeted in unceremonious fashion and dramatically lowered their bar entering the 2022-23 season. Sticking with the unpredictable plot lines, the first week of the regular season went about as well as anyone in Philadelphia could’ve realistically expected.
Blues’ 3 Up, 3 Down: 2 Points, Injury Updates, & More
Welcome to this week’s edition of the St. Louis Blues’ 3 Up, 3 Down, a weekly column released each week detailing ups and downs of the week that was. The St. Louis Blues finally kicked off their regular season on Saturday, Oct. 15, taking on a dangerous, yet struggling team in the Columbus Blue Jackets (now 0-3-0). The Blue Jackets have gotten off to a rough start this season, losing their first two games by a combined score of 9-3. In doing so, they lost star winger Patrik Laine for the next 3-4 weeks due to an elbow sprain. The Blues took advantage of his absence and handed the Blue Jackets their third loss of the season.
Sabres Having Early Struggles From Top Forwards
The Buffalo Sabres are now 2-1-0 to start the 2022-23 season, and there is a lot to be excited about from the first three games. JJ Peterka has been rock solid and performing up to the expectations that were looming over him this offseason, Alex Tuch has been a force to be reckoned with, and Rasmus Dahlin has easily been the Sabres’ best player. While some players have enjoyed early success, other top-end forwards have not found the groove they were hoping for to start the year.
Colorado Avalanche: Dominant Scoring & Defensive Woes
The numbers that matter most say that the Colorado Avalanche have five of a possible eight points. It could have been six if not for a defensive mistake in overtime against the Jets, or it could have been just three if the Wild had better goaltending. That’s the wonderful thing about hockey – results don’t always bear out what’s going on at ice level. Is this team lucky to have five of a possible eight points? Is dominant scoring enough?
NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Panthers, Wild, Penguins, Salary Cap
In t NHL rumors rundown, the Toronto Maple Leafs are going to proceed with caution when it comes to defenseman Jake Muzzin. Meanwhile, the Florida Panthers have lost Aaron Ekblad to LTIR and the Minnesota Wild might be looking to trade blueliners. Finally, are defensemen a commodity most Canadian teams in the NHL are looking for?
Canadiens Prospect Report: Roy, Beck & More
The season has barely begun, and the Montreal Canadiens prospects are already making their presence known. Joshua Roy – Center/Left Wing, Sherbrooke Phoenix, Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) A fifth-round selection in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, besides the local media touting a francophone player out of the...
Maple Leafs Fragility Exposed in Keefe’s Clarification
The Toronto Maple Leafs started the season by losing to the Montreal Canadiens and Arizona Coyotes in their first four games. Toronto had more points than Montreal and Arizona combined last season, yet the Blue and White looked like the cellar dwellers. Rightfully, head coach Sheldon Keefe was not pleased with his team after the latest embarrassing performance. That should’ve changed the narrative to a tough coach puts players on notice. Instead, two days after the comments, Keefe publicly stated that he was wrong. Never has it been more obvious who is running the team and just how fragile the core is on this underperforming squad.
Upper Deck Creating More Unique Experiences for Hockey Fans
Upper Deck hasn’t forgotten the joy of being a kid and opening up a pack of hockey cards in anticipation of getting your favourite player. In fact, they’ve added more ways to enjoy the sport for traditional memorabilia collectors in Canada and the United States as well as fans around the world.
3 Maple Leafs Trade Targets as Injuries on Defense Piling Up
Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Jake Muzzin is expected to miss an extended period of time after a recent neck injury suffered against the Arizona Coyotes. Muzzin has a track record of concussion problems, so expect to see the team be extremely cautious when it comes to getting their veteran defenseman back into the lineup.
NHL Rumors: Blue Jackets, Canadiens, Red Wings, Flames, Kings
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there is good news on Patrik Laine’s return from injury timeline, the Montreal Canadiens are getting an essential piece of their lineup back, and the Detroit Red Wings are down a key forward as Jakub Vrana enters the NHL’s Players Assistance Program.
Flames vs Oilers: 2 Different Ways to Successfully Build a Team
The Calgary Flames and the Edmonton Oilers finished first and second in the Pacific Division in 2021-22 and then faced off in the Battle of Alberta in the second round of the playoffs. I’d say that’s a pretty successful season for each of them. This season, they each...
Sabres Benefiting From Seemingly Ageless Anderson
The dubious distinction of being the NHL’s oldest goaltender hasn’t slowed Craig Anderson one bit. Despite turning 41 this past May, he just keeps on going and opened his 20th season with a 36-save performance on Oct. 13 as the Buffalo Sabres defeated the Ottawa Senators, 4-1. It’s...
Ottawa Senators Need to Untether Erik Brännström
It’s been a disappointing start to the season for the Ottawa Senators. While fans generally needed to temper their expectations, the hopes remained exceptionally high going into the start of the regular season. There have been some overall team lows in terms of performance over two games. Some units just haven’t quite gelled like we all hoped. One of the few bright spots, however, was the play of Erik Brännström. After a strong preseason, he’s shown up well in the first two games. With his one-year contract, he’s working to eschew the issues of past seasons. While it’s a small sample size, he looks to be doing well so far. That being said, the clear way forward to get the best out of him is to untether him and mix up the defensive groups.
Blues’ Bottom-6 Looks Strong with New Additions
The St. Louis Blues have a couple of new faces in their bottom six this season. Despite being just two games into the season, it’s clear that they have a more robust bottom six this season. The luxury they have is depth, as multiple players within the organization should be playing but aren’t. Their third line could be the second line on a number of teams in the league.
Islanders’ Chances at Major Awards in 2022-23
In recent years, players and coaches from the New York Islanders have won a couple of the NHL’s major individual awards at the end of the season. Mathew Barzal’s Calder Trophy for rookie of the year in 2017-18 was the first of the major awards (Calder, Hart, Adams, Norris, Vezina, and Selke) the Islanders had won since Michael Peca’s 2002 Selke Trophy. Barry Trotz won the Jack Adams as coach of the year the following season, but now the Islander fans are looking for that next trophy campaign to get behind. Here are a few options for major awards Islander players could be in the mix for this season.
Jets’ Loss to Stars Shows Their Transition is Far From Complete
The Winnipeg Jets hit the road to take on the Dallas Stars on Monday night and demonstrated that their transformation is still a work in progress. There are areas that need to be addressed, and this game highlighted a few of them. After a promising start – getting on the...
Flames’ Development of Connor Zary Important for Team’s Future
The 2022-23 hockey season is underway for the Calgary Flames organization. Head coach Darryl Sutter shared his thoughts a few times about how it was a strong camp for many of their prospects. Initially, there was cause for concern because some prospects outperformed the NHL players who would make the team. Fortunately, the underwhelming training camp from many of the Flames hasn’t transferred to the regular season. But those prospects should provide a boost of confidence in the young crop of players who will be coming up next.
