VIDEO: Management of type 2 diabetes no longer just a ‘glucose-centric approach’
BOSTON — In this Healio video exclusive, Juan P. Frias, MD, discusses his presentation on newer treatment options for type 2 diabetes at the Cardiometabolic Health Congress. Frias, medical director and principal investigator at Velocity Clinical Research in Los Angeles, said that “over the last 2 decades, the philosophy of the management of type 2 diabetes has changed.”
Corticosteroid, bronchodilator therapy may improve symptoms in children with long COVID
Daily inhaled corticosteroid and bronchodilator therapy may help children with reversible peripheral airway obstruction and lung hyperinflation after developing persistent dyspnea despite normal spirometry, according to a recent case study. This dyspnea often develops after SARS-CoV-2 infection, Nathan Rabinovitch, MD, MPH, pediatric allergist and immunologist at National Jewish Health, and...
‘Appreciating neuroplasticity’ may be key to developing effective osteoarthritis therapies
SAN DIEGO — The key to developing effective therapies for the management of osteoarthritis may lie in appreciating neuroplasticity in patients with the disease, according to a speaker at the Congress of Clinical Rheumatology West. “It is really important to appreciate the tremendous neuroplasticity that has occurred in joints...
Chronic thumb UCL injuries may have higher failure rates vs. acute injuries
BOSTON — Results presented at the American Society for Surgery of the Hand Annual Meeting showed patients with chronic thumb ulnar collateral ligament injuries had a higher rate of failure compared with patients who had acute injuries. “However, overall, the rates [of failure] are low, and primary repair of...
Two-photon fluorescence microscopy may help diagnose skin cancer rapidly, accurately
A novel imaging technique was associated with high sensitivity, specificity and accuracy in diagnosing nonmelanoma skin cancers, according to a study. “We are interested in trying to improve clinical throughput and provide patients with a faster diagnosis,” Michael G. Giacomelli, PhD, of the department of biomedical engineering at the University of Rochester in Rochester, New York, and one of the authors of the paper, told Healio. “Biopsying patients, waiting days or weeks for lab results, and then rescheduling them if treatment is needed is time consuming and inefficient.”
VIDEO: PALADIN analysis shows retinal thickness linked with vision outcomes
CHICAGO — In this Healio Video Perspective from the AAO meeting, Veeral S. Sheth, MD, MBA, FASRS, FACS, discusses the correlation of retinal thickness and visual outcomes based on post hoc data from the PALADIN study. “We want to keep our patients drier for longer periods of time,” he...
Future of systemic sclerosis treatment will likely be combination therapy
SAN DIEGO — Patients with systemic sclerosis will likely require multidisciplinary management with combination therapy to treat the myriad complications that may arise, according to a speaker at the Congress of Clinical Rheumatology West. To ensure the kind of comprehensive care that these patients need, Elizabeth R. Volkmann, MD,...
Top in GI: Controversial colonoscopy data; biosimilars effective for IBD
The American Gastroenterology Association recently spoke out about data that showed colonoscopy screening had a modest benefit in colorectal cancer. David LiebermanMD, AGAF, chair of the AGA’s Colorectal Cancer Task Force, said in a statement that “colonoscopy screening is effective if it is completed.”. “Only 42% of patients...
Acid suppressants may increase risks for asthma, allergic diseases among children
The use of acid suppressants among children may increase their risks for incident asthma, atopic dermatitis and allergic rhinitis, according to a systematic review published in The Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology: In Practice. These drugs therefore should be used judiciously in children, and more stringent guidelines should be...
Roundtable centers on vision screening, blepharitis in children
In recent years, efforts have ramped up to expand and advance vision screening for pediatric patients. Led by Section Editor Robert S. Gold, MD, OSN Pediatrics/Strabismus Board Members discussed vision screening, blepharitis and chalazions at the American Association for Pediatric Ophthalmology and Strabismus meeting in Scottsdale, Arizona. Robert S. Gold,...
Further study needed on cost-effectiveness of teprotumumab for thyroid eye disease
CHICAGO — Commercial insurer payments for teprotumumab vary dramatically, with cost influencing access to care and cost-effectiveness, according to a study presented at the ASOPRS Fall Scientific Symposium. Even though Tepezza (teprotumumab, Horizon Therapeutics) was found in the study to have the highest recorded measure of Graves’ orbitopathy quality...
Shift to ‘personalized’ DAPT after PCI must balance complex bleeding, ischemic risks
For adults who undergo PCI with a drug-eluting stent, recommendations for dual antiplatelet therapy have evolved from a standard 1-year duration for most patients to a more nuanced approach that balances risks for ischemia and bleeding. One-year DAPT, aspirin plus a P2Y12 inhibitor, was considered a cornerstone of treatment after...
Challenges abound with diagnosis, therapy of pediatric vision disorders
The American Academy of Pediatrics, American Association for Pediatric Ophthalmology and Strabismus, American Academy of Ophthalmology and American Association of Certified Orthoptists develop pediatric vision screening recommendations. The leading organization is the American Academy of Pediatrics, which disseminates the guidelines to pediatricians and family practitioners. At present, vision screening is...
Mastering different phaco techniques benefits surgeons, patients
For 22 years, I did a combination of both private practice as well as academics in which I taught the UCLA ophthalmology residents ocular surgery. Having the two parallel practices was enjoyable, and I was fortunate to train hundreds of ophthalmologists who are now in their own practices. I recently retired from my academic duties, and now I focus solely on my private practice, but I will always remember the sage advice that I taught new ophthalmologists: Learn as many techniques as possible so that you can tailor your surgery to each specific eye.
Boy presents with bilateral eye pain, photophobia
A 12-year-old boy was referred to the uveitis clinic at the New England Eye Center for evaluation of pain and photophobia in both eyes beginning 3 months prior. His symptoms were associated with daily headaches. At the time of his exam at NEEC, he denied photophobia, pain, redness or decreased...
BLOG: When the Doctor is the Patient: Getting Older and Shorter
In a post from April about my struggle with osteoporosis, I wrote about my own case of the disease, which was unique in many ways. For one, my osteoporosis was much more severe than that of the vast majority of my patients with osteoporosis. Also, osteoporosis is typically thought to be rare in men.
What will be the most significant consequence of long COVID?
Long COVID can cause multisystem health issues that can last anywhere from months to years. We asked Farha S. Ikramuddin, MD, MPH, assistant professor in the department of rehabilitation medicine at the University of Minnesota Medical School, what the most significant consequence of long COVID will be moving forward. Fifteen...
BLOG: Sustained-release glaucoma devices a viable alternative to drops
We are fortunate to have many options for the treatment of glaucoma, including several classes of glaucoma medications, selective laser trabeculoplasty and minimally invasive glaucoma surgery. By far, the most common starting point for patients is topical drops. We have always known that perfect compliance with drop regimens is challenging,...
Genetic testing shows potential in pediatric ophthalmology
Several applications for genetic testing in ophthalmology have been explored, ranging from keratoconus decision-making to refractive surgery screening. OSN Pediatrics/Strabismus Board Members discussed the potential of genetic testing in ophthalmology for children. Robert S. Gold, MD: One important topic is genetic testing. We see a lot of children who have...
MRSA PCR nasal swab shows promise as stewardship tool
WASHINGTON — A MRSA PCR nasal swab showed promise as a tool for antimicrobial stewardship in a large study of pediatric critical care patients, according to findings presented here at IDWeek. In this video, Lexi M. Crawford, MD, a third-year pediatric critical care fellow at Children’s National Hospital in...
