MedicalXpress
Researchers identify diabetes drug metformin as potential atrial fibrillation treatment in collaborative research
Cleveland Clinic researchers have identified a common diabetes medication, metformin, as a possible treatment for atrial fibrillation. The study, published in Cell Reports Medicine, built on ongoing collaborative Cleveland Clinic research to support further investigation into metformin as a drug repurposing candidate. Researchers used advanced computation and genetic sequencing to determine that metformin's targets overlap significantly with genes dysregulated in atrial fibrillation.
pharmaceutical-journal.com
Dementia diagnosis more likely in patients taking multiple medicines, study results suggest
A dementia diagnosis is more likely in people taking three or more medicines for other health conditions in the five years prior to diagnosis, study results show. The study — led by a team from the University of Plymouth and published in Aging and Disease on 11 October 2022 — found that as a patient came closer to a dementia diagnosis, patterns of polypharmacy were linked with particular medical conditions, such as respiratory or urinary infections, rheumatism, cardiovascular disease and depression.
MedicalXpress
Blood pressure medication effective at any time of day: Large clinical trial overturns previous research
Medication that lowers blood pressure is equally effective if taken in the morning or evening, a large clinical trial has found. This overturns previous research that suggested blood pressure-lowering medication may be more effective if taken in the evening. Blood pressure-lowering medications are among the most widely prescribed in the...
ajmc.com
CRSwNP Likely Leads to Greater Overall Disease Burden Following Surgery
The goal of this new study was to gain more information on the disease burden, including costs, of patients living with chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP). A greater disease burden that included higher rates of health care resource use and overall treatment costs was seen among patients living with chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP) who had to undergo surgery to treat their condition vs those who did not need surgery, according to new study findings published in OTO Open.
A 37-year-old woman took herbal supplements to treat her arthritis. Within weeks, she died of liver failure.
A 37-year-old in the UK died after taking herbal supplements, according to a coroner report. The coroner said an Ayurvedic practitioner prescribed the woman herbal supplements to treat her arthritis. Doctors are calling for greater regulation of supplement use.
What Autopsies of Vaccinated People (With Covid Vaccines) Reveal About Post-Vaccine Deaths
And why it’s important to know them (and their limitations) Biomedical devices have their limits in understanding the body from the outside. That’s why autopsy— meaning ‘the act of seeing for oneself’ in Greek — remainsuseful to this day. To know what really happened, we have to understand the body from the inside. An autopsy, thus, dissects the dead body to determine the cause of death or the effects of a disease or treatment.
Hand sanitizer recall: A cancer-causing chemical was found in this sanitizer
Hand sanitizer is the kind of product many people still carry with them, as the pandemic is far from over. It’s a quick and effective way to clean your hands when you don’t have immediate access to soap and water. But hand sanitizers can be dangerous if they contain potentially harmful substances. After a hand sanitizer recall in April caused by methanol and benzene contamination, we now have an action involving an Antica Farmacista hand sanitizer that might contain benzene.
Scientists found going to bed before 9 p.m. has a 70% higher risk of developing dementia.
In a recent study, scientists found early sleeping had a 70% higher risk of developing dementia. Sleep may impact both physical and mental health and has been linked to various health conditions such as heart disease, stroke, dementia, depression, and obesity.
NIH Director's Blog
Study confirms link between COVID-19 vaccination and temporary increase in menstrual cycle length
A large international study has confirmed the findings of a previous U.S. study that linked COVID-19 vaccination with an average increase in menstrual cycle length of less than one day. The increase was not associated with any change in the number of days of menses (days of bleeding). Funded by the National Institutes of Health, the new study included data from nearly 20,000 people from Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe and other parts of the world who received any of nine different vaccines. For most study participants, the increase resolved in the cycle following vaccination.
How Long Does COVID Immunity Last With The New Bivalent Booster?
There's a new COVID-19 shot that targets omicron and its subvariants. But does your protection fade after a certain amount of time?
A man's cancer vanished after he was injected with a weakened herpes virus in a promising clinical trial
A new cancer therapy makes use of the herpes virus to fight harmful cells. The modified virus infects cancer cells, causing them to explode, while alerting the immune system. The therapy is in early trial stages but shows great promise, according to cancer researchers.
CNBC
Pfizer or Moderna: Which new omicron-specific Covid booster should you get?
Americans have two options for a new omicron-specific Covid booster shot: Pfizer or Moderna. Which one should you get?. The short answer: It mostly depends on what you're eligible for. Pfizer's booster is cleared for anyone 12 and older, while Moderna's booster is for people 18 and older. To get...
Shocking scans show cancer patient’s tumours ‘disappear after taking class B drugs’
A WOMAN'S cancerous tumour appeared to vanish after taking illegal party drugs, scientists claim. Medics have said the drugs could have an important role to play in cancer treatment in the future. The unnamed 49-year-old was diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer in September 2018. Scans, revealed it had spread...
A man thought his itchy skin was caused by a reaction to poison ivy. He was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer after a healthcare worker noticed his skin was slightly yellow.
A man who had an itch for weeks thought he had an allergy, but it was cancer causing the symptom. The man's cancer blocked the passage between the liver and gut, so bilirubin built up, causing the itch. Pancreatic cancer can be hard to diagnose, because there may not be...
Wake up call for retirees: Average person naps more and moves less after giving up work... raising risk of host of health problems, study warns
People sleep more and move less after giving up work, a study has found — raising the risk of a whole host of health problems. Finish researchers tracked 515 people for a week before and after they retired to check how their habits changed. It revealed retirees slept for...
Helping the liver regenerate itself could give patients with end-stage liver disease a treatment option besides waiting for a transplant
The liver is known for its ability to regenerate. It can completely regrow itself even after two-thirds of its mass has been surgically removed. But damage from medications, alcohol abuse or obesity can eventually cause the liver to fail. Currently, the only effective treatment for end-stage liver disease is transplantation. However, there is a dearth of organs available for transplantation. Patients may have to wait from 30 days to over five years to receive a liver for transplant in the U.S. Of the over 11,600 patients on the waiting list to receive a liver transplant in 2021, only a little over...
cohaitungchi.com
Is Banana Good for Diabetes? Find Out.
Banana is known for its versatility and high nutritional value. However, despite being a healthy fruit, bananas are often considered unhealthy due to their high sugar content. You are reading: Can a person with diabetes eat bananas | Is Banana Good for Diabetes? Find Out. The views on the consumption...
Taking antidepressants long-term ‘increases your risk of killer condition’
TAKING antidepressants long-term could increase your risk of a silent killer, experts have warned. The drugs, used to treat clinical depression, as well as other conditions like OCD and PTSD, are taken by millions of Brits. Now, a new study has found the medication could increase the risk of heart...
A colonoscopy study has some wondering if they should have the procedure. What you should know
A new European study on colonoscopies -- the largest of its kind -- has complicated results, and it's left some people wondering whether they should have the procedure to screen for colon cancer.
2 symptoms are emerging as dominant in long COVID cases
Most COVID patients recover their sense of smell or taste within three months of infection. In 2020, developing a change in your sense of smell and/or taste was a sign that you may have COVID-19. Now, nearly three years later, researchers have determined that about 5% of adults who reported an initial change in their sense of smell or taste after contracting COVID-19 may go on to have long-lasting issues with those senses.
