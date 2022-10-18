ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

MedicalXpress

Researchers identify diabetes drug metformin as potential atrial fibrillation treatment in collaborative research

Cleveland Clinic researchers have identified a common diabetes medication, metformin, as a possible treatment for atrial fibrillation. The study, published in Cell Reports Medicine, built on ongoing collaborative Cleveland Clinic research to support further investigation into metformin as a drug repurposing candidate. Researchers used advanced computation and genetic sequencing to determine that metformin's targets overlap significantly with genes dysregulated in atrial fibrillation.
pharmaceutical-journal.com

Dementia diagnosis more likely in patients taking multiple medicines, study results suggest

A dementia diagnosis is more likely in people taking three or more medicines for other health conditions in the five years prior to diagnosis, study results show. The study — led by a team from the University of Plymouth and published in Aging and Disease on 11 October 2022 — found that as a patient came closer to a dementia diagnosis, patterns of polypharmacy were linked with particular medical conditions, such as respiratory or urinary infections, rheumatism, cardiovascular disease and depression.
ajmc.com

CRSwNP Likely Leads to Greater Overall Disease Burden Following Surgery

The goal of this new study was to gain more information on the disease burden, including costs, of patients living with chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP). A greater disease burden that included higher rates of health care resource use and overall treatment costs was seen among patients living with chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP) who had to undergo surgery to treat their condition vs those who did not need surgery, according to new study findings published in OTO Open.
Shin

What Autopsies of Vaccinated People (With Covid Vaccines) Reveal About Post-Vaccine Deaths

And why it’s important to know them (and their limitations) Biomedical devices have their limits in understanding the body from the outside. That’s why autopsy— meaning ‘the act of seeing for oneself’ in Greek — remainsuseful to this day. To know what really happened, we have to understand the body from the inside. An autopsy, thus, dissects the dead body to determine the cause of death or the effects of a disease or treatment.
BGR.com

Hand sanitizer recall: A cancer-causing chemical was found in this sanitizer

Hand sanitizer is the kind of product many people still carry with them, as the pandemic is far from over. It’s a quick and effective way to clean your hands when you don’t have immediate access to soap and water. But hand sanitizers can be dangerous if they contain potentially harmful substances. After a hand sanitizer recall in April caused by methanol and benzene contamination, we now have an action involving an Antica Farmacista hand sanitizer that might contain benzene.
SEATTLE, WA
NIH Director's Blog

Study confirms link between COVID-19 vaccination and temporary increase in menstrual cycle length

A large international study has confirmed the findings of a previous U.S. study that linked COVID-19 vaccination with an average increase in menstrual cycle length of less than one day. The increase was not associated with any change in the number of days of menses (days of bleeding). Funded by the National Institutes of Health, the new study included data from nearly 20,000 people from Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe and other parts of the world who received any of nine different vaccines. For most study participants, the increase resolved in the cycle following vaccination.
CNBC

Pfizer or Moderna: Which new omicron-specific Covid booster should you get?

Americans have two options for a new omicron-specific Covid booster shot: Pfizer or Moderna. Which one should you get?. The short answer: It mostly depends on what you're eligible for. Pfizer's booster is cleared for anyone 12 and older, while Moderna's booster is for people 18 and older. To get...
The Conversation U.S.

Helping the liver regenerate itself could give patients with end-stage liver disease a treatment option besides waiting for a transplant

The liver is known for its ability to regenerate. It can completely regrow itself even after two-thirds of its mass has been surgically removed. But damage from medications, alcohol abuse or obesity can eventually cause the liver to fail. Currently, the only effective treatment for end-stage liver disease is transplantation. However, there is a dearth of organs available for transplantation. Patients may have to wait from 30 days to over five years to receive a liver for transplant in the U.S. Of the over 11,600 patients on the waiting list to receive a liver transplant in 2021, only a little over...
cohaitungchi.com

Is Banana Good for Diabetes? Find Out.

Banana is known for its versatility and high nutritional value. However, despite being a healthy fruit, bananas are often considered unhealthy due to their high sugar content. You are reading: Can a person with diabetes eat bananas | Is Banana Good for Diabetes? Find Out. The views on the consumption...
Fortune

2 symptoms are emerging as dominant in long COVID cases

Most COVID patients recover their sense of smell or taste within three months of infection. In 2020, developing a change in your sense of smell and/or taste was a sign that you may have COVID-19. Now, nearly three years later, researchers have determined that about 5% of adults who reported an initial change in their sense of smell or taste after contracting COVID-19 may go on to have long-lasting issues with those senses.

