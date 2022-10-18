Read full article on original website
New Hires Paid More? YC Courthouse Employees Picket in Billings
Today, on my travels through downtown, I came across a group at the courthouse lawn picketing. After stopping and having a chat with them, it turns out they are employees at the Yellowstone County Courthouse. Why are they picketing?. According to the group, employees for the Yellowstone County Courthouse are...
This Type of Course in Billings Schools Should Be ‘Opt In’, Not ‘Opt Out’ (Opinion)
This is what your kids will be taught and indoctrinated with in School district 2 unless you fill out a form and opt them OUT. They will be taught lessons in human sexuality that include lessons in intimate relationships, sexual anatomy, sexual reproduction, sexually transmitted infections, sexual acts, sexual orientation, gender identity, abstinence, contraception, and reproductive rights, according to the Billings Gazette that reported on the bill discussed by the Billings school board.
2 murder-suicides reported in Montana in just over 24 hours
Two murder-suicides have been reported in Montana in just over 24 hours, authorities said.
Victims react to Laurel man's sentencing for murdering neighborhood cats
Bausch tells MTN News that Hobo didn't even like to be outside, and would never wander off on his own. But Hobo never came home.
BREAKING: The Billings ER Shooting Incident, Not a Woman
Just Google search the story about the Billings police shooting and a hospital emergency room in Billings. "Billings officer shot woman" was in the Billings Gazette headline. KTVQ television, the CBS affiliate, had a headline "Woman at Billings Clinic ER shot herself before she was shot by officer." There's just...
Billings woman donates hair after 30 years of growth
More than a foot of her hair will go to Hair We Share, a nonprofit organization that makes hair wigs and donates them to those experiencing medical hair loss.
A Win for Public Land Access, Hunters, and Agriculture
In 2019, WWII veteran Forrest Allen passed away, bequeathing 5,677 acres in Golden Valley County to the Shodair Children's Hospital. Today, as a member of the Board of Land Commissioners, I was proud to vote in favor of purchasing this land for public use. The purchase, known as the Snowy Mountain Acquisition, is a win for all Montanans and embodies our state's spirit and generosity.
Montana man to be extradited to West Virginia for Huntington cold case murder
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—A man from Montana was indicted for a murder that happened nearly 30 years ago. Huntington Police say that 59-year-old Ricky Woody, of Billings, Montana, was indicted on Sept. 26, 2022, and charged on Oct. 11, 2022, for the 1993 death of Melissa Martinez. HPD says that police responded to the 1400 block […]
Family remembers victims of Billings South Side shooting
A family of 3 were found dead in their homes around 8:30 pm on Wednesday after a suspected double homicide-suicide on Billings' southside.
Montana Man Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison For Horrific Crime
This just disgusts me; if I had it my way, he would be doing more time than he is. Sean Robinson, a Laurel man, will go to prison for 10 years on charges of animal cruelty. The police went to Robinson's residency in June of last year to serve a drug search warrant. What they found was even more terrifying.
17-year-old high school student becomes the first female to compete in professional Team Roping
BILLINGS, Mt: In the magic city, a 17-year-old high school student will become the first female to perform in the team breakaway roping event on Thursday night alongside rodeo professionals. Top Montana high school rodeo athletes face tough competition throughout the year for the opportunity to perform with professional athletes.
Billings meth trafficker sentenced to prison
In court documents, federal prosecutors alleged that in January 2021 an investigation into methamphetamine distribution led to Johnson as a source of supply.
The Best Breakfast Sandwich in Montana Is Where? No Way
Some say breakfast is the most important meal of the day. You've gotta start the day off right—right?. I don't usually wake up early enough for breakfast, but when I do, I typically like to eat something delicious and easy. What does that mean? I tend to order a breakfast sandwich. It's the perfect dish: bread, meat, potatoes, eggs, and cheese all stacked on each other? I love it.
This Puppy as Sweet as Ghirardelli Chocolate Looking for a Home
This sweet puppy melted our hearts like his namesake promised today at Townsquare Tower. Ghirardelli, the 10-week-old heeler mix, brightened our studios today. If you are looking for a beautiful puppy to take home and you like getting kisses from puppies, Ghirardelli is the one for you. You can find all the information regarding how to adopt him as well as the other animals at the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter by visiting their website below.
Update: Victim, now suspect, charged in false report of shooting in Billings
----------------------------------------------------- Billings Police Department responded to a male reporting he had been shot by an unknown suspect. On arrival, Billings Police found the male victim to have a single gunshot wound to their leg. The victim has been transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries. The suspect has...
Increased wildfire smoke in Billings until Friday
The NWS in Billings says for those with smoke sensitivities, expect an increase in wildfire smoke Wednesday night until tomorrow morning, October 20. The smoke will continue into at least Friday because of fires burning in the pacific northwest and the smokey breathing air can cause irritation for those with asthma, COPD or allergies. The increased amount of smoke can also contribute to headaches.
Man arrested in alleged armed carjacking
Billings police served warrants and arrested a man for an alleged armed carjacking September 30th in Billings. 26-year-old Santana Ledeau has been arrested and charged with two counts of robbery for the reported crimes. He was arrested October 17 near Great Falls for armed carjacking that happened in Billings September...
