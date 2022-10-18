ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Montana Talks

This Type of Course in Billings Schools Should Be ‘Opt In’, Not ‘Opt Out’ (Opinion)

This is what your kids will be taught and indoctrinated with in School district 2 unless you fill out a form and opt them OUT. They will be taught lessons in human sexuality that include lessons in intimate relationships, sexual anatomy, sexual reproduction, sexually transmitted infections, sexual acts, sexual orientation, gender identity, abstinence, contraception, and reproductive rights, according to the Billings Gazette that reported on the bill discussed by the Billings school board.
cascadenewspaper.com

A Win for Public Land Access, Hunters, and Agriculture

In 2019, WWII veteran Forrest Allen passed away, bequeathing 5,677 acres in Golden Valley County to the Shodair Children's Hospital. Today, as a member of the Board of Land Commissioners, I was proud to vote in favor of purchasing this land for public use. The purchase, known as the Snowy Mountain Acquisition, is a win for all Montanans and embodies our state's spirit and generosity.
96.7 KISS FM

The Best Breakfast Sandwich in Montana Is Where? No Way

Some say breakfast is the most important meal of the day. You've gotta start the day off right—right?. I don't usually wake up early enough for breakfast, but when I do, I typically like to eat something delicious and easy. What does that mean? I tend to order a breakfast sandwich. It's the perfect dish: bread, meat, potatoes, eggs, and cheese all stacked on each other? I love it.
MONTANA STATE
Cat Country 102.9

This Puppy as Sweet as Ghirardelli Chocolate Looking for a Home

This sweet puppy melted our hearts like his namesake promised today at Townsquare Tower. Ghirardelli, the 10-week-old heeler mix, brightened our studios today. If you are looking for a beautiful puppy to take home and you like getting kisses from puppies, Ghirardelli is the one for you. You can find all the information regarding how to adopt him as well as the other animals at the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter by visiting their website below.
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Increased wildfire smoke in Billings until Friday

The NWS in Billings says for those with smoke sensitivities, expect an increase in wildfire smoke Wednesday night until tomorrow morning, October 20. The smoke will continue into at least Friday because of fires burning in the pacific northwest and the smokey breathing air can cause irritation for those with asthma, COPD or allergies. The increased amount of smoke can also contribute to headaches.
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Man arrested in alleged armed carjacking

Billings police served warrants and arrested a man for an alleged armed carjacking September 30th in Billings. 26-year-old Santana Ledeau has been arrested and charged with two counts of robbery for the reported crimes. He was arrested October 17 near Great Falls for armed carjacking that happened in Billings September...
BILLINGS, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy