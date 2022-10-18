Timberwolves’ pairing of Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns as much a referendum on the players as the fit

Read full article on original website
Anthony Cassius and the Quest for an On-Sale Liquor License (1947 - 1949)Matt ReicherMinneapolis, MN
Minnesota UFO witnesses a hundred miles apart report similar objectsRoger MarshPrior Lake, MN
Kanye West Says George Floyd’s Death Was Caused by Fentanyl: "The guy's knee wasn't even on his neck like that."Amarachi EzeuduMinneapolis, MN
Field Hockey: No. 21 Ohio State falls to No. 3 Northwestern 2-1 in overtimeThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Pizza Places in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Gobert's monster debut powers Timberwolves over Thunder
The Timberwolves center was worth the price of admission on opening night.
Jazz Insider Reveals Lakers Had The Opportunity To Move Russell Westbrook And 2 First Round Picks For Bojan Bogdanovic, Mike Conley, Rudy Gay, And 1 Pick
The Los Angeles Lakers declined the opportunity to trade Russell Westbrook and 2 first-round picks for Bojan Bodganovic, Mike Conley, Rudy Gay and a 2023 first-rounder.
Knicks’ X-factor in 2022-23 NBA season, and it’s not Julius Randle
One of the teams under the most pressure in 2022-23 is certainly the New York Knicks. After a long-awaited playoff appearance in 2020-21, fans expected an improvement in 2021-22. However, things did not go as planned. The Knicks went just 37-45, finishing 11th in the Eastern Conference. Part of it...
Timberwolves finalize roster before season tips off Wednesday
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Timberwolves have finalized their roster ahead of their season opener on Wednesday. Here are your opening day Wolves:Kyle Anderson Anthony Edwards Bryn Forbes Luka Garza Rudy Gobert Nathan Knight Jaden McDaniels Jordan McLaughlin Josh Minott Wendell Moore Jr. Jaylen Nowell Eric Paschall Taurean Prince Naz Reid Austin Rivers D'Angelo Russell Karl-Anthony TownsThere aren't any surprises there -- the real roster intrigue comes from how head coach Chris Finch will use his two big men, Towns and Gobert. Another step forward for Edwards and improved play from Russell would also go a long way towards an improved finish for the Wolves, who were knocked out in the first round of the playoffs last year.The Wolves start the season Wednesday at 7 p.m. at home against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
BREAKING: Timberwolves Waive Player Before First Game
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Minnesota Timberwolves have waived Eric Paschall.
Rudy Gobert starting at center for Timberwolves on Wednesday
Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert is starting in Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Gobert will make his first start for Minnesota alongside D'Angelo Russell, Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, and Karl-Anthony Towns. In 32.4 expected minutes, our models project Gobert to produce 14.1 points, 13.5 rebounds, and 1.1 assists.
Lakers Reportedly Turned Down Notable Russell Westbrook Trade
It's far from a secret that the Los Angeles Lakers tried to move star guard Russell Westbrook this past offseason. But they apparently had an offer on the table at one point. During a Twitter thread on Tuesday, Utah Jazz insider Tony Jones of The Athletic said that the Jazz were willing to give a sizable haul for Westbrook. He told a Twitter user that they offered Mike Conley, Rudy Gay and Bojan Bogdanovic along with a 2023 first-rounder in exchange for Westbrook and two Lakers first-round picks.
Rudy Gobert gets brutally honest on ‘weird’ feeling ahead of first Jazz showdown
Rudy Gobert’s debut with the Minnesota Timberwolves went quite well on Wednesday night. He scored 23 points and hauled in 16 rebounds to help lead Minnesota to a 115-108 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder in their season opener. Now, Gobert will have to prepare to take on his old team, the Utah Jazz, in his second game of the season.
NBA player props October 18: Joel Embiid and LeBron James props for opening night
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to nj.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. At long last, the 2022-23 basketball season is here. With two star-studded games on tap for opening night, we’ve got our best NBA...
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: 'Gonna be weird' playing against the Jazz Friday
The Utah Jazz traded Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves this summer for a 2023 first-round pick, a 2025 first-round pick, a 2026 pick swap, a 2027 first-round pick, a 2029 first-round pick, Malik Beasley, Patrick Beverley, Leandro Bolmaro, Walker Kessler and Jarred Vanderbilt. Their objective, obviously, was rebuilding after...
Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell, Bojan Bogdanovic, Royce O’Neale shine on opening night with new teams
The Utah Jazz traded away four of their starters this offseason. On Wednesday night all four debuted with their new teams.
Reports: 49ers land Christian McCaffrey in trade with Panthers
