Architect William McDonough and chemist Michael Braungart’s “Cradle to Cradle,” published in 2002, still defines today’s circular era. The book’s tagline, “Remaking the way we make things” was heralded as a bellwether by well-intended designers and businesspeople as a sign to move beyond the linear, “take-make-waste” economy and into one where waste, ideally, isn’t produced at all. Twenty years later, we haven’t realized the vision of a circular economy, many argue because we put more emphasis on the “things” instead of the “making” of them. “The biggest misconception today is the idea that a product can be circular,” said Raz Goldenick, an...

12 HOURS AGO