Washington State

The Hill

These are the least safe cities in the US

A new WalletHub analysis ranks St. Louis as the least safe city in America, based on a host of indicators ranging from vaccination status to road quality to assaults per capita. Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; San Bernardino, Calif.; Detroit; and Baton Rouge, La., rounded out the top five slots, respectively. Although...
TEXAS STATE
KTEN.com

10 Of the most expensive states to live in

You get a job offer with an incredible-sounding salary, but how far will that money go in the place you'd have to live? Before you move, whether for a job or another reason, knowing just how far your income will take you when factoring in the cost of living is helpful.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Sourcing Journal

Worker Walkouts Hit Amazon During Prime Sale

The labor movement within Amazon dug its heels in a little deeper this week in different parts of the country, marked by worker walkouts, rallies and, in one facility, a union election.  The flurry of activity follows three fires that broke out last week at Amazon warehouses in Alabama and New York as questions about worker safety mounts amid calls for increased pay. Worker unrest across industries, coupled with robust corporate profits seen during the pandemic, is helping give worker demands momentum. That’s being highlighted this week at Amazon. Protests and demonstrations of workers and supporters occurred at the company’s Stone...
GEORGIA STATE
Fortune

Wall Street’s ‘Dr. Doom’ thinks you’re stupid for moving during the pandemic: ‘Florida is going to be flooded and Texas is going to be too hot to survive there’

Top economist Nouriel Roubini has a message for all the New Yorkers who moved to Florida during the pandemic: In terms of a real estate investment, you should have picked the Midwest instead. Roubini, a New York University economics professor and CEO of Roubini Macro Associates, correctly predicted the 2008...
FLORIDA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

US Cities With the Most Smokers

There’s no doubt the U.S. has made significant progress in reducing the smоking rate and changing the general attitude toward tobacco use. Still, smоking remains the nation’s leading cause of preventable disease, disability, and death, accounting for more than 480,000 fatalities each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (Here are health […]
GEORGIA STATE
KTLA

Inflation has hit these California cities the hardest

Inflation continues to take a financial toll on Californians and their wallets. On Thursday, government officials announced that consumer prices increased by 8.2% in September. From August to September, prices rose by 0.4%, and from July to August; they increased by 0.1%. A new study from WalletHub shows which cities...
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheStreet

These Are the Cheapest States to Buy A House

While the primary principle of making money through real estate is always location, shopping for a primary home is a lot easier if one lives in certain states and cities. Even putting aside differences in salaries between certain popular coastal cities and the rest of the country, many pockets of the country have home prices that are fairly proportional to what an average earner would need to shell out to afford a standard home.
ALABAMA STATE
Dayana Sabatin

Study Shows Rent Will Continue Increasing

For those 44 million U.S. households who rent an apartment or a home in the U.S., inflation is going to continue pushing rent prices higher and higher. 2+ years of pandemic-fueled eviction anxiety and spiking home prices add growing inflation problem that is being increasingly driven by rising rents, and throw in a long-run affordable housing shortage that cities seem powerless to solve.
NBC Chicago

The 10 Best U.S. Companies for Work-Life Balance, According to Glassdoor

More than two years after more people started working from home, flexibility remains a highly sought-after benefit among the workforce. A whopping 94% of people desire a flexible work schedule, according to new research from Future Forum, Slack's research consortium, which surveyed more than 10,000 workers across the globe. Flexibility ranked second only to compensation when it comes to what determines workplace satisfaction.
CALIFORNIA STATE

