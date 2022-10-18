ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geneva, IL

ComEd Tree Trimming Scheduled For November

Commonwealth Edison has informed the City about tree trimming scheduled to take place this fall in various sections of Geneva. Beginning in November, ComEd crews will be trimming trees away from electric lines in the following areas:. East Side. Route 25 and the Illinois Prairie Path; and. West Side. River...
Street Improvement Program - Oct. 21 Update

The City is working with Geneva Construction on 14 road resurfacing and drainage projects included in the 2022 street improvement program, which started in late July and is expected to be completed in October. As a reminder, the construction timeline outlined for all streets is weather permitting. Here is the...
Kane County SWAT Training Scheduled Oct. 25

The Kane County SWAT team will be conducting training starting at 7 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25 at a vacant home in the 500 block of Mead Court near South Street in Geneva. Officers will be going through several shooting simulations where they will be firing simunition rounds, which are similar to paintballs, and using force to enter the home if it can be done safely. The ballistic breaching (a smaller version of dynamite to weaken the door) may produce some noise in the area. Officers also will be using drones as part of the exercise.
