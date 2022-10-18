The Kane County SWAT team will be conducting training starting at 7 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25 at a vacant home in the 500 block of Mead Court near South Street in Geneva. Officers will be going through several shooting simulations where they will be firing simunition rounds, which are similar to paintballs, and using force to enter the home if it can be done safely. The ballistic breaching (a smaller version of dynamite to weaken the door) may produce some noise in the area. Officers also will be using drones as part of the exercise.

GENEVA, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO