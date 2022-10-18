ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 16 News

2022 Walmart Black Friday deals announced

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart has announced its plans for Black Friday shopping in 2022 featuring new savings and even more deals. The announcement comes after Walmart U.S. CEO John Furner confirmed the stores’ closing on Thanksgiving Day for the third year in a row. The retailer closed for the first time in 30 years in 2020 due to the pandemic.
MarketRealist

These Stores Will Be Closed on Thanksgiving Day in 2022

For years, it has been a tradition for families to spend Thanksgiving day enjoying delicious foods with one another and reminiscing about the past year or more. While this tradition continues to carry on, one that has been gradually declining is shopping on Thanksgiving day. Article continues below advertisement. In...
People

10 Seriously Big Deals to Grab at Amazon Right Now — All Under $10

Save up to 58 percent on Hanes tights, Neutrogena face wash, Dr. Scholl’s socks, and more After searching for furniture or cleaning gadgets and seeing those costs quickly add up, it's nice to do a bit of online shopping that's guaranteed not to break the bank. That's why we've taken it upon ourselves to round up some of the best deals at Amazon right now —  and everything will only set you back $10 or less.  Shoppers will discover a slew of on-sale items including  a long-handled shower...
Yahoo!

Psst...Amazon has a secret coupon page — save up to 50%

Super-savvy old-school coupon clippers can make an art form out of saving money. And though you may think online shopping doesn't quite allow for the same form of self-expression, you'd be wrong. At least when it comes to Amazon, which has one place where you can access a bounty of coupons — just like thumbing through the newspaper in olden times! You can see what coupons are available, search for coupons from your favorite brands and generally revel in the thrill of saving. Amazon's secret page of coupons is available to you anytime. (Get a load of the categories list on the left column!)
In Style

I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and These Are the 10 Deals I’m Shopping Ahead of the Prime Early Access Sale

One of the most useful shopping secrets I’ve learned over the years is that the best time to shop Amazon’s sale events is before they even begin. Rather than rushing through thousands of deals during the actual event to buy items before they sell out, you can take a deep breath and browse through the early deals at your own pace. Ahead of the Prime Early Access Sale, I rounded up the 10 fashion and beauty deals I’m adding to my cart.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Amazon Shoppers Shrug Off Second Prime Day Sale

Amazon's 48-hour "Prime Early Access Sale" ran through Wednesday. Data from third-party analysts shows the discount event failed to attract as many shoppers as Amazon's Prime Day in July. But one analyst suggested it accomplished what Amazon set out to do, which is reduce a glut of product in its...
People

Amazon Shoppers Are 'Horrified' by How Much Hair This Robot Vacuum Picks Up — and It's on Sale

“We have two cats and two dogs and you would never know” There are times when we've all grown weary of cleaning the house; lugging out the vacuum cleaner, scrubbing the tub, and cleaning underneath the couch cushions is hardly what anyone would call fun. But it can be made a whole lot easier by investing in a device that does the work for you — without your having to lift a finger.  Right now, shoppers can grab the Eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 15C Max Robot Vacuum Cleaner...
Mashed

The Unexpected Location Of Costco's First-Ever Store

Every brand has to start somewhere. H-E-B, the beloved grocery store based out of Texas, has actually needed to change its name four times since it started in the early 20th century. Believe it or not, the original name of the store was "Mrs. C.C. Butt's Staple and Fancy Grocery." It's not difficult to see why that didn't catch on. When ownership transferred, the new name became "H.E. Butt Grocery Company," which eventually gave way to "H-E-B" for understandable reasons.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy