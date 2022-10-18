Black River Falls is working on an all-abilities park. Currently, there are no all-abilities parks within 30 miles of Black River Falls. At the current park, the wood is rotting and many pieces of equipment are in need of updates. The sand is no longer a safe surface for children if they would fall from a piece of equipment. Jackson County is home to roughly 21,000 individuals; 4,000 are children under the age of 18; and 2,000 people have a disability under the age of 65.

