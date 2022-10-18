Read full article on original website
Related
cwbradio.com
Arizona Man Sentenced for Drug Trafficking in Central Wisconsin
(Mike Leischner, WSAU) An Arizona man has been sentenced for his role in distributing a large amount of meth in Central Wisconsin. Levi Bagne mailed more than 20 pounds of the drug through the US Postal Service from his home near Phoenix to co-conspirators in the Wausau and Oshkosh area, who then distributed it. Investigators call him the "undisputed leader" of the drug ring, and for that he'll serve 16 years in a federal prison.
cwbradio.com
Weapons Charges in Eau Claire County
(Raymond Neupert, WRN) Three people face serious charges for their part in the theft of weapons from an Eau Claire County home. Over a dozen felony charges have been filed in Eau Claire County after weapons were stolen from a home in the town of Drammen. Fifteen guns, some rocket launchers, and thousands of rounds of ammo were taken from that home.
cwbradio.com
Officials Hold Groundbreaking for New Wood County Jail
(Karen Madden, Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune) Officials celebrated Tuesday the beginning of a new jail project, despite bids to build it coming in more than $30 million more than the original estimate. According to Karen Madden with Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune, in early 2021, the Wood County Board approved the...
cwbradio.com
Alma Center Fire Department Responds to Rural Clark County Fire
The Alma Center Fire Department responded to a fire in rural Clark County Monday afternoon. According to the Department, around 2:46pm Monday afternoon, they were called to a house fire in the Town of Mentor, which is between Fairchild and Alma Center. When crews arrived the house was completely engulfed in flames. The Department was able to extinguish the flames, but the house is a total loss. No one was injured in the fire.
cwbradio.com
AbbyBank Foundation Donates to Second Phase of Abbotsford's Football Field Renovation Project
The AbbyBank Foundation, Inc. is pleased to announce the donation of $10,000 to the School District of Abbotsford for the second phase of the football field renovation project. The AbbyBank Foundation was formed in 1986 as a private charitable foundation of AbbyBank, which has contributed over $1,562,300 to the foundation.
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin Department of Administration Secretary-Designee Visits Marshfield
Wisconsin Department of Administration Secretary-designee Kathy Blumenfeld toured Main Street businesses with Marshfield City Administrator Steve Barg, and representatives from the Marshfield Chamber of Commerce and Main Street Marshfield, as part of a visit to highlight state investments. Governor Tony Evers made a $3.6 million investment in Marshfield small businesses...
cwbradio.com
The Highground Welcomes Sarah Blum to Annual Female Veterans Weekend Retreat
Even though Vietnam Veteran Nurse Sarah Blum was only at The Highground for four days, she was able to help Veterans from across the region in ways that will last a long time, perhaps a lifetime. Sarah is a decorated Vietnam Veteran Nurse who earned the Army Commendation Medal serving...
cwbradio.com
Merrillan Woman Joins Sun Prairie-Based Compeer Financial Board of Directors
(Wisconsin Ag Connection) The Sun Prairie-based Compeer Financial is welcoming two new members to its board of directors, including one from Wisconsin. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, Ashley Ahl of Merrillan and Daniel Scheider of Freeport, Ill. will serve on the leadership panel. Ahl is a nursery and Christmas tree farmer, working with her brother on their third-generation farm in west central Wisconsin.
cwbradio.com
Black River Falls Looking to Build All-Abilities Park
Black River Falls is working on an all-abilities park. Currently, there are no all-abilities parks within 30 miles of Black River Falls. At the current park, the wood is rotting and many pieces of equipment are in need of updates. The sand is no longer a safe surface for children if they would fall from a piece of equipment. Jackson County is home to roughly 21,000 individuals; 4,000 are children under the age of 18; and 2,000 people have a disability under the age of 65.
cwbradio.com
Pet of the Week: Dozer
Dozer is the Pet of the Week from the Clark County Humane Society made possible by Creekside Kennels south of Black River Falls. Dozer is the CCHS Pet of the Week! Dozer is one cute little dude! He came to CCHS from another overcrowded Shelter in Texas. He is a mixed breed dog and is 5 months old. He weighs about 25#. Dozer has a short-haired black coat with white highlights.
cwbradio.com
Mining Company Hopes to Start Exploratory Drilling Near Wausau in December
(Madeline Heim, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel) A mining company will start exploratory drilling in December, pending approval from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, at a Marathon County site possibly containing gold and other minerals. According to Madeline Heim with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, GreenLight Metals, submitted to the DNR on...
cwbradio.com
Lisenby Properties Celebrates Sunset Place Apartments with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
Lisenby Properties celebrated their new Sunset Place Apartments in the former hospital building in Neillsville with a ribbon cutting Monday afternoon. Mark and Lynda Lisenby began having talks about converting the former hospital and nursing home back in 2019. Demolition and construction on the building began around 15 months ago. The City of Neillsville helped assist with the project by creating a TIF District for the Lisenbys’ project.
cwbradio.com
Eastbay Closing Wausau Distribution Center
(Mike Leischner, WSAU) More than 200 jobs will be lost next year when Eastbay closes a Wausau distribution center. According to the Department of Workforce Development parent company Foot Locker is looking to streamline their supply chain nationwide, which means closing the long-time Wausau employer. About 160 jobs will be...
cwbradio.com
Wheelers Family Auto Group First Dealership in the Nation to Participate in New Dealer Community Charging Program
Wheelers Family Auto Group will be the first dealership in the nation to participate in General Motors' new Dealer Community Charging Program. GM's goal is to install 40,000 Level 2 EV chargers across the U.S. and Canada, with an emphasis on expanding access to charging in local communities including in underserved, rural and urban areas where EV charging access is often limited.
Comments / 0